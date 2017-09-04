Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Immigrants' Dilemma

By       Message Harold Novikoff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: Caravan of Love walk in support of immigrants and refugees | Flickr1024 Ã-- 576 - 224k -
Caravan of Love walk in support of immigrants and refugees. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 576 - 224k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In the heat of discussion about the status of legal and illegal immigrants, building the wall, and Islamophobia, it might help to consider a few aspects not generally brought into the conversation. Since early in our history, a mass of oppressed and impoverished peoples have flocked to our shores to seek haven and opportunity in the New World. With notable exceptions, they have always been welcome and have contributed fundamentally to the character and prosperity of our nation.

- Advertisement -

As the nation became more settled and populated, limitations were imposed on immigration according to economic conditions, country of origin, and other factors reflecting social and political attitudes peculiar to the time. In general, peoples from different cultures and countries have adapted well and, over time, blended into a common American style of living while retaining and contributing something of their native cultural identity - such as St. Patrick's Day, which everyone celebrates.

Among the notable exceptions are the harsh treatment and restrictions imposed upon Chinese immigrants during the 19th and early part of the 20th centuries, and the unconstitutional imprisonment of Japanese, including native-born and naturalized citizens during World War II.

- Advertisement -

The eleven million or so undocumented immigrants from Latin American countries are a special case, requiring special treatment. Some of their ancestors were here before our nation existed. They have blended into the larger Latino community and have contributed immensely to our nation's well-being, commonly in essential menial jobs and at the sacrifice of better opportunities for self-improvement open to immigrants of legal status.

Granted, in a normal world - which doesn't currently exist - a nation would have control of its borders. But in the current state of affairs, borders are very fluid where countries are commonly transgressing each other's borders as flows of military forces and as exploitive economic policies of globalization create floods of political and economic refugees. A wall is not a permanent solution to keep out invasions of illegal immigrants. Walled fortresses and cities are the method of medieval times as required under perpetual hostilities. They reflect the medieval mentality of our present administration. We must look at the conditions causing the flow of immigrants and do something to correct them. And they are obvious.

Wherever there is great economic and political disparity, people will always migrate from poverty to better livelihood possibilities, and from oppression to relative freedom and opportunity. The flow will wax and wane but will never cease until some sort of equilibrium is established. The mere presence of our prosperous modern economic nation next to a region struggling under the backward plantation-like economic conditions of many Latin American countries acts like a magnet for immigration. On top of that, despite our government being in denial, our historical interference in the political and economic affairs of Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, etc., has contributed significantly to the flow of immigrants.

- Advertisement -

If we could change our policies towards Latin America to a "Good Neighbor" policy envisioned by Franklin Delano Roosevelt - rein in our corporate exploitation there, change our trading, lending, and privatization practices that tend to drive some countries towards bankruptcy, as described in John Perkins' "Confessions of An Economic Hit Man" - that could curtail immigration.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Democracy Obsolete?

Impeachment Is Not Enough

The Lost Century

It IS Happening Here

A Review of the Islamic Fundamentalist Crisis Confronting All of Us

Mr. President: Take My Advice - Please Resign!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 