The Hypocrisy Of Trump's Visit To East Palestine Ohio

The obese meat sack named Trump waddled out in front of a crowd in Ohio to blame Joe Biden's Democrats for incompetence regarding the rail disaster in East Palestine Ohio. However, he failed to mention to the crowd that he and his Republican Congress Critters gutted the 2015 Obama-Biden era safety regulations that would have mandated railroads to upgrade their braking systems, making an accident like the one in East Palestine Ohio less likely to occur.

During Trump's time in office, he bent over backward to cater to corporate polluters at every turn, putting communities like East Palestine Ohio in harm's way. What a hypocrite Trump is to act concerned about the welfare of the people of Ohio after years of openly mocking and rolling back environmental safeguards.

It is imperative for Democrats to hammer the point that electing Republicans is harmful to the environment. Republicans bend to the will of the money that corporate lobbyists pour into their campaign coffers that keep them in power. House Republicans even proposed cutting funding to the Environmental Protection Agency last year including scrapping its "Surface Water Protection Program." Who will you call about protecting your drinking water now, Jim Jordan, or J.D. Vance?

Safety regulations are put in place generally to protect the working class. You don't see high-end gated communities springing up next to areas where trains hauling highly toxic chemicals regularly pass by.

These are the issues that the Democrats need to campaign on to take back the House of Representatives and get a filibuster-proof Senate majority. Corporations put profits over people and Republicans are beholding to the corporations to keep in power.

The only reason to have government is for the government to serve the people. When you vote for Democrats that's what you get. When you vote for Republicans they serve the money and then you get the best government money can buy. So the next time you vote, think about that and vote Democrat.