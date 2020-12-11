The Hunter Biden Probe Bolsters a Chinese Scholar's Claim About Beijing's Influence With the Biden Administration

From Substack

Hunter Biden acknowledged today that he has been notified of an active criminal investigation into his tax affairs by the U.S. Attorney for Delaware. Among the numerous prongs of the inquiry, CNN reports, investigators are examining "whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China."

Documents relating to Hunter Biden's exploitation of his father's name to enrich himself and other relatives through deals with China were among the cache published in the week before the election by The New York Post revelations censored by Twitter and Facebook and steadfastly ignored by most mainstream news outlets. That concerted repression effort by media outlets and Silicon Valley left it to right-wing outlet such as Fox News and The Daily Caller to report, which in turn meant that millions of Americans were kept in the dark before voting.

But the just-revealed federal criminal investigation in Delaware is focused on exactly the questions which corporate media outlets refused to examine for fear that doing so would help Trump: namely, whether Hunter Biden engaged in illicit behavior in China and what impact that might have on his father's presidency.

The allegations at the heart of this investigation compel an examination of a fascinating and at-times disturbing speech at a major financial event held last week in Shanghai. In that speech, a Chinese scholar of political science and international finance, Di Donghseng, insisted that Beijing will have far more influence in Washington under a Biden administration than it did with the Trump administration.

The reason, Di said, is that China's ability to get its way in Washington has long depended upon its numerous powerful Wall Street allies. But those allies, he said, had difficulty controlling Trump, but will exert virtually unfettered power over Biden. That China cultivated extensive financial ties to Hunter Biden, Di explained, will be crucial for bolstering Beijing's influence even further.

Di, who in addition to his teaching positions, is also Vice Dean of Beijing's Renmin University's School of International Relations, delivered his remarks alongside three other Chinese banking and development experts. Di's speech at the event, entitled "Will China's Opening up of its Financial Sector Attract Wall Street?," was translated and posted by Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese Communist Party critic who left China years ago, citing religious persecution, and now lives in the U.S. A source fluent in Mandarin confirmed the accuracy of the translation.

The centerpiece of Di's speech was the history he set forth of how Beijing has long successfully managed to protect its interests in the halls of American power: namely, by relying on "friends" in Wall Street and other U.S. ruling class sectors which worked efficiently until the Trump presidency.

Referring to the Trump-era trade war between the two countries, Di posed this question: "Why did China and the U.S. use to be able to settle all kinds of issues between 1992 [when Clinton became President] and 2016 [when Obama's left office]?" He then provided this answer:

"No matter what kind of crises we encountered be it the Yinhe incident [when the U.S. interdicted a Chinese ship in the mistaken belief it carried chemical weapons for Iran], the bombing of the embassy [the 1992 bombing by the U.S. of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade], or the crashing of the plane [the 2001 crashing of a U.S. military spy plane into a Chinese fighter jet] things were all solved in no time, like a couple do with their quarrels starting at the bedhead but ending at the bed end. We fixed everything in two months. What is the reason? I'm going to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here. "It's just because we have people at the top. We have our old friends who are at the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence."

Who are these "old friends" of China's "who are at the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence" and have ensured that, in his words, "for the past 30 years, 40 years, we have been utilizing the core power of the United States"? Di provided the answer: Wall Street, with whom the Chinese Community Party and Chinese industry maintain a close, multi-pronged and inter-dependent relationship.

"Since the 1970s, Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic and foreign affairs of the United States," Di observed. Thus, "we had a channel to rely on."

To illustrate the point of how helpful Wall Street has been to Chinese interests in the U.S., Di recounted a colorful story, albeit one fused with anti-Semitic tropes, of his unsuccessful efforts in 2015 to secure the preferred venue in Washington for the debut of President Xi Jinping's book about China. No matter how much he cajoled the owner of the iconic D.C. bookstore Politics and Prose, or what he offered him, Di was told it was unavailable, already promised to a different author. So he conveyed his failure to Party leadership.

But at the last minute, Di recounts, he was told that venue had suddenly changed its mind and agreed to host Xi's book event. This was the work, he said, of someone to whom Party leaders introduced him: "She is from a famous, leading global financial institution on Wall Street," Di said, "the president of the Asia region of a top-level financial institution," who speaks perfect Mandarin and has a sprawling home in Beijing.

