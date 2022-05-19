The Honesty Allergy Causes Violence of Silence

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

One, albeit trite and mildly pathetic, statement that I frequently hear is "if you look for racism, you will find it." It is a statement that is so profoundly vapid, imbecilic, and detached from reality that to term it ignorant would be an upgrade; one that I can not grant. If I search the planet for a mineral called Boolabobdenum I shall not find it. I shall not find it because it does not exist. The United States was "founded" because it already existed, which is consistent with all that is "found" for it is impossible to find that which is non-existent. Conversely, that which is in abundance is easily found.

Critics often criticize predicated upon their emotions, rarely so predicated upon facts; particularly those facts that are presented in an indemnified, stark, airtight, ironclad, bullet-proof and, sometimes, seemingly brutal fashion. Emotion blinds, for it is not the transmitter of fact that is brutal, it is often the facts that are brutal. Brutality is the uniform of the day, today.

Less than a week ago, Payton S. Gendron, an 18 year old European-American racist went to a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and gunned down 10 Black People in the United States. He wounded three others. The half-life of this tragedy will be about a week, then it will fade from the headlines (and the memories of some); big deal. European-Americans will go back to being concerned about UFO's, whales and whatever other silliness they are concerned with. They do not feel what I feel, because they, as a group, are incapable of doing so and until they do, it will happen again and again as it always has. I chronicled this fact in a critically acclaimed piece in 2018 entitled "The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?" Click Here

The Buffalo genocide is, admittedly, noteworthy as have been all of the others. However, European-Americans remain intentionally deaf, dumb and blind to the things that Black People in the United States are traumatized with daily. PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is something that I am, tragically, intimately familiar with. There is also a theory of PTSS (Post Traumatic Slave Disorder) that is not so well known. Unlike PTSD, PTSS is widely discounted as are most things that force this society to confront what it has done to an entire group of people over many centuries. And despite the constant false equivocations, what it has done, and continues to do, it has done to no other group of people. In my column "Black Americans" I state:

"There is the isthmus of Central America; are they not Americans? To the south of said isthmus is South America; are they not Americans? The so-called Native-Americans (whose blood courses through my veins) in North America are the only real Americans in the United States as far as my logic dictates, as virtually everyone else is an interloper. To this very day there are signs along the Interstate-5 freeway outside of San Diego, California warning of pedestrians from Mexico running across the freeway. Asian-Americans came, and come, to the United States voluntarily risking, at times, life and limb. Arab-Americans come to the United States, often with incredible wealth and speak of the "land of opportunity". And, finally (or firstly) there are the European-Americans who engaged in genocide, theft, rape, murder and enslaved others yet feel they are the "regular/real" Americans. The only group of so-called Americans that were shackled, chained, forced to come to its shores, forced to work for free, considered not as humans but as property are Black People in the United States. The proclamation penned by Thomas Jefferson in the hallowed Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal" meant everyone but the Black Man and those like him; let us not get it twisted.

My trademark as an author is dealing with the uncomfortable and confronting the hypocrisy that is the United States. And though it does quite little for my popularity, the catharsis that accompanies is most valuable. The reason that "racism" or, more specifically, Blackism constantly haunts this nation is because of its denial and cowardice in confronting it and this is a phenomena that happens on all sides. Americans do not cotton to dealing with the uncomfortable and the truth is often uncomfortable as any person past the age of eight should know. Before pondering the secondary and tertiary, we must ponder the primary."

An example of these daily traumatizations that the deaf and dumb are blind to occurred in 2014. This event, eight years later, still deeply traumatizes me and though I know we live in a society where "men" and "women" have somehow become amorphous, I am a man. I am a man with daughters who proudly refer to themselves as women. No ambiguity on either side, and pride in each. One of my chief responsibilities is to protect those women. Men (like me) are wired to protect women; no matter what may befall myself, don't mess with my women. European-American men routinely disrespect Black Women in the United States, just as they do the men. In July of 2014, a California Highway Patrol officer, arch-coward, misogynist and pig named Daniel L. Andrew beat a black woman, in broad daylight, so severely that she is maimed for life. Most European-Americans are unfamiliar with this event.

