 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/19/22

The Honesty Allergy Causes Violence of Silence

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   32 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 512335
Message Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Tops supermarket.Buffalo massacre.
Tops supermarket.Buffalo massacre.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Andre Carrotflower)   Details   Source   DMCA
 

One, albeit trite and mildly pathetic, statement that I frequently hear is "if you look for racism, you will find it." It is a statement that is so profoundly vapid, imbecilic, and detached from reality that to term it ignorant would be an upgrade; one that I can not grant. If I search the planet for a mineral called Boolabobdenum I shall not find it. I shall not find it because it does not exist. The United States was "founded" because it already existed, which is consistent with all that is "found" for it is impossible to find that which is non-existent. Conversely, that which is in abundance is easily found.

Critics often criticize predicated upon their emotions, rarely so predicated upon facts; particularly those facts that are presented in an indemnified, stark, airtight, ironclad, bullet-proof and, sometimes, seemingly brutal fashion. Emotion blinds, for it is not the transmitter of fact that is brutal, it is often the facts that are brutal. Brutality is the uniform of the day, today.

Less than a week ago, Payton S. Gendron, an 18 year old European-American racist went to a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and gunned down 10 Black People in the United States. He wounded three others. The half-life of this tragedy will be about a week, then it will fade from the headlines (and the memories of some); big deal. European-Americans will go back to being concerned about UFO's, whales and whatever other silliness they are concerned with. They do not feel what I feel, because they, as a group, are incapable of doing so and until they do, it will happen again and again as it always has. I chronicled this fact in a critically acclaimed piece in 2018 entitled "The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?" Click Here

The Buffalo genocide is, admittedly, noteworthy as have been all of the others. However, European-Americans remain intentionally deaf, dumb and blind to the things that Black People in the United States are traumatized with daily. PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is something that I am, tragically, intimately familiar with. There is also a theory of PTSS (Post Traumatic Slave Disorder) that is not so well known. Unlike PTSD, PTSS is widely discounted as are most things that force this society to confront what it has done to an entire group of people over many centuries. And despite the constant false equivocations, what it has done, and continues to do, it has done to no other group of people. In my column "Black Americans" I state:

"There is the isthmus of Central America; are they not Americans? To the south of said isthmus is South America; are they not Americans? The so-called Native-Americans (whose blood courses through my veins) in North America are the only real Americans in the United States as far as my logic dictates, as virtually everyone else is an interloper. To this very day there are signs along the Interstate-5 freeway outside of San Diego, California warning of pedestrians from Mexico running across the freeway. Asian-Americans came, and come, to the United States voluntarily risking, at times, life and limb. Arab-Americans come to the United States, often with incredible wealth and speak of the "land of opportunity". And, finally (or firstly) there are the European-Americans who engaged in genocide, theft, rape, murder and enslaved others yet feel they are the "regular/real" Americans. The only group of so-called Americans that were shackled, chained, forced to come to its shores, forced to work for free, considered not as humans but as property are Black People in the United States. The proclamation penned by Thomas Jefferson in the hallowed Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal" meant everyone but the Black Man and those like him; let us not get it twisted.

My trademark as an author is dealing with the uncomfortable and confronting the hypocrisy that is the United States. And though it does quite little for my popularity, the catharsis that accompanies is most valuable. The reason that "racism" or, more specifically, Blackism constantly haunts this nation is because of its denial and cowardice in confronting it and this is a phenomena that happens on all sides. Americans do not cotton to dealing with the uncomfortable and the truth is often uncomfortable as any person past the age of eight should know. Before pondering the secondary and tertiary, we must ponder the primary."

An example of these daily traumatizations that the deaf and dumb are blind to occurred in 2014. This event, eight years later, still deeply traumatizes me and though I know we live in a society where "men" and "women" have somehow become amorphous, I am a man. I am a man with daughters who proudly refer to themselves as women. No ambiguity on either side, and pride in each. One of my chief responsibilities is to protect those women. Men (like me) are wired to protect women; no matter what may befall myself, don't mess with my women. European-American men routinely disrespect Black Women in the United States, just as they do the men. In July of 2014, a California Highway Patrol officer, arch-coward, misogynist and pig named Daniel L. Andrew beat a black woman, in broad daylight, so severely that she is maimed for life. Most European-Americans are unfamiliar with this event.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 3   Valuable 3   Supported 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Rohn Kenyatta is a native Californian that has three children and believes that all of the world's problems could be solved if "we were all just good to children". A noted Public Speaker, he is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero

Why I just Can't "Get Over" Slavery

Black People in America Can Not Be Racist (As Much As They Might Like To Be)

The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?

What MLK Would Think Today

The Democrat Presidential Nominee: Birds, Bees and B.S.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

7 people are discussing this page, with 32 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 13 fans, 44 articles, 77 quicklinks, 2057 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Some European countries have never stopped colonizing Africa.

"If France didn't have its African colonies, because that's what they should be called, it would be the 17th largest world economy. Instead, it's among the first, exactly because of what it has done in Africa."

The effects of immigration and it has come the time to talk about the causes. Many should sanction all those countries that are impoverishing African countries and are causing those people to leave."

The Europeans aren't friends of the black folks, but they at least don't try to hide it. They are like wolves; they show their teeth in a snarl that keeps the blacks always aware of where they stand with them.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:03:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

I'm just trying to understand the logic and, thusly, the hatred, professor. I mean, if the European is so superior, she should have been able to accomplish "western" wealth without the Black Man/Africa. Few people really understand the etymology of the word "commonwealth" and its racist connotations. I would like to, for once, have an intelligent conversation with a European that can explain this to me; if you hate me so much, why didn't you leave me alone? Why did you need me? Why the brutality (and joy in doing it)? Why the atrocities that you continue to employ)? These things can never be erased, and, in fact, they are codified by the silence and lack of outrage; which is why that little inbred did what he did and it will happen again. They have already (the prosecution) taken the death penalty off of the table. This piece of human excrement premeditatedly killed almost a dozen human beings, doesn't have a scratch on him and, before even arraignment, his life is spared. Yet, a Black Man in the United States sells a "loose cigarette" and gets summarily executed. This is exactly why the enemy of my enemy is my friend, and though Black People in the United States will never fight back (because they are sufficiently terrified: and that's the point) the Chinese aren't terrified. The Iranians aren't terrified. The DPRK is not terrified. A whole lot of Melanic people aren't. Justice is coming.

On a less intense note, I am always pleased to see that we remain in sync in terms of an honest worldview. Your comment on "wolves"... click here

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:32:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Rohn,

I am responding to your unprovoked, provocative comment re- your lack of admiration for me. While I would prefer it, I in no way demand or expect it. You are, naturally, welcome to your own opinion. While you are, of course, entitled to your own views, your statements smells of shaming: exactly what oppressors have always done. It is below you.

Yet, from my perspective it is cowardly to not respond to my question - "Why so harsh?" As a reminder, in this thread I had acknowledged that "I have much respect for your person and spirit." If you think for a minute that I would not respond to your comment, you have mistaken me for another person.

Your lack of response suggests to me that you have unexamined assumptions that you have not shared.

It is said that we teach what we need to learn. From this perspective, your title: "The Honesty Allergy Causes Violence of Silence suggests that you are in need of learning to confront additional truth and not remain silent. Your statement: "European-Americans will go back to being concerned about UFO's, whales and whatever other silliness they are concerned with" smacks of both ignorance and arrogance. While critically important, racism is not the only critical issue we face.

What is critical is that we think at the planetary level. Issues re-species loss, the destruction of our ecological nest, and the presence of ET's who are very concerned about the well-being of the Earth are far from trivial matters. Due to the interdependence of all things and beings, we need to be willing to expand our perspective from local and provincial concerns (even if they are significant) to a planetary focus. Having roots in an oppressed group as well, I most certainly can understand the anger that surges through your piece. Using your rage in an attempted attack another's self-esteem, however, is unacceptable - or at least not worthy of you.

It is, of course, what oppressors have done for ages. I would add, however, that we have relatively little reason to be concerned with oppressive people's self-esteem (other than at times to attempt to grasp how they grew to be so damaged). The prime concern needs to be doing whatever we can to put a stop to oppression. Aside from this issue, the flaw I see in your piece is a "category confusion." While I comprehend your discussion of and identification with issues of race, this is only one level of who and what we are. This issue has to do with ontology. Your article suggests that you are "blind, deaf and dumb" to other levels of our being. This, too, is a form of ignorance and difficulty facing the truth.

Thus, you exhibit con-fusion and conflation. You, too, in a sense seem to believe the world is flat, and I would not be surprised if you subsequently attack the message and the messenger. In truth you have no way to support the following statements because you lack an understanding of extraterrestrial involvement with humanity: "Extraterrestrials did not commit the genocide in Buffalo. Extraterrestrials did not kill Breonna Taylor. Extraterrestrials did not bludgeon that Black Woman in the United States on the freeway in Los Angeles. Extraterrestrials did not drag my African ancestors from their home and enslave them on an 'alien' continent; nor did they steal a continent from my Original American ancestors, etc. etc." This is simply something you know nothing about.

What I understand (and, when focused, perceive) is that is only relatively true that you are a human being and a black man. Without a doubt these are highly significant levels of reality. And one that has had dire consequences for countless years (the Buffalo shooting, Middle Eastern racism, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor). Wars are also based in this delusion.

(con't)

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:01:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

(con't)

You wrote: "Critics often criticize predicated upon their emotions, rarely so predicated upon facts."

Despite your incisive intellect, yours is an intensely emotional piece - as it should be. However, the activation of your amygdala appears to have shut down your considerable intelligence (as it will).

As I see it, you appear to be in denial and/or indifferent re- 1) the reality of the soul as another level of our identity - that is one with Divinity/Infinity/Eternity (which is to say that Divinity is our true identity); 2) the existence of extraterrestrial beings on and beyond our planet - and governments' involvement with them; and 3) the apparent fact that this (in the most xenophobic way) will be used to cement humanity's oppression.

My comments above cannot be further from the concept of "deflection." At one level you appear to be as caught in the illusion of separateness as the oppressors.

Given the systemic racism that already exists, these matters are inextricably tied to the oppression to Black people around the globe.

If we are fortunate there will be a time of reconciliation between generations, races and a resolution of economic disparity in the not-too- distant future. Until that time we would be wise to attempt to perceive the unity of the universe in which we live, without denying authoritarian oppression, human differences, or our innate oneness.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:07:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

When asked why are people allergic to the truth, a prominent psychologist answered:

"The same reason that people are "allergic" to placebos - ignorance. When you provide somebody with the truth, you essentially reconstruct their conjectures, to which some are not so kindly taken by. If somebody spends their entire life holding the conviction that the world is flat, and all of a sudden, you inform them that the world is in fact round (technically spheroidal), then they are going to be somewhat consternated - acrimonious even"

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:27:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Robyn,

Before you condemn cognitive dissonance as "silliness," take a peek at Siriusdisclosure.com.

It appears that even you (who I see as one of the more clear-sighted posters on OEN) have been taken in by ignorance. See especially on that site, the video "Cosmic Hoax."

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:51:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 13 fans, 44 articles, 77 quicklinks, 2057 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

The first name of author is misspelled.

Each person's experience has been different and should not be generalized. In my experience, white people, especially those who reside in the South part of US are not friendly towards blacks. It might be in their upbringing to hate.

Many whites (e.g., British white) have told me that they have stolen from many countries not just Africa. A place to check the evidence is the museums which are filled up by artifacts from other countries. Ever asked yourself how they ended up in the Western museums?

As Mr. Rohn Kenyatta mentioned, if they hate us so much why to display our artifacts which represent our heritage not the white people?

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:57:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

Mohammad, thank you for your comment.

"The first name of author is misspelled."

I did not follow the meaning of this sentence, nor the gist of your comment.

I was referring to our extraterrestrial neighbors, who, apparently, are already here.

What can be generalized is that we are all human beings on a round planet, in comparison to our neighbors (I don't call anyone "aliens."). The insanity of racism simply shows how caught we are in the illusion - and we all must condemn it and help others to mature.

What can also be generalized is that many countries, and especially the U.S. - have used and apparently plan to use - "false-flag operations" to accomplish their geo-political goals. May I refer you to the same video I mentioned to Robyn? It can be found on Siriusdisclosure.com and is titled - "Cosmic Hoax."

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:17:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

Mohammad,

Ah, I see.

I did spell Rohn's name wrong.

I hereby apologize to him.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:19:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

The individual to whom you responded only validated the article. I am many things, but a coward I am not. Deflection is the province of the craven. In the column I ask many questions to which the respondent had no answers. I am keenly aware of my own ignorance in fact I embrace it, for being cognizant of it is what gives me the appetite for knowledge. The intelligent realize that the acquisition of knowledge only illuminates their ignorance. More people should do the same. As Socrates stated: "the only true wisdom is knowing that you know nothing". That having been stated, few will accuse me of being ignorant (in the aggregate) and neither vapid nor stupid. They may not like me, but most people that are familiar with me acquiesce to my considerable intellect; albeit grudgingly. I am always entertained by Europeans that pontificate on an experience that is "alien" to them; thereby illuminating not only their ignorance, but apathy and stupidity.

Extraterrestrials did not commit the genocide in Buffalo. Extraterrestrials did not kill Breonna Taylor. Extraterrestrials did not bludgeon that Black Woman in the United States on the freeway in Los Angeles. Extraterrestrials did not drag my African ancestors from their home and enslave them on an "alien" continent; nor did they steal a continent from my Original American ancestors. Extraterrestrials did not beat Rodney King. Extraterrestrials did not abolish my culture, my religions, my languages, the food I ate or pillage my land. Extraterrestrials did not forbid my ancestors to learn to read and write an "alien" language, or boil, lynch, burn and terrorize my people.

That is, of course, unless Europeans are aliens.

Professor, you are always worthy of my admiration. Thank you.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:47:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Rohn,

I have similar thoughts about the white race.

One problem to which almost all of us are heir: having our noses too close to the painting.

We need to be able to clearly perceive both the nitty-gritty, on-the-ground realities and the larger picture of our Earth in a galactic context. Most of us are relatively (or grossly) ignorant when it comes to both. If we expand our knowledge of the latter context, what may be revealed is the workings of the human ego and its insanity.

False-flag operations are often the context for oppressing racial minorities. However, the next one (video: "Cosmic Hoax") may put whites, blacks, browns, etc. the same boat.

Thank you for expressing admiration. It is an honor to try to be worthy of it.

I have much respect for your person and spirit.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:24:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I do not admire you in any way, shape or form. My response, as is clearly indicated, is to Professor Ala. However, I do thank you for your participation.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:27:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Why so harsh?

There are many reasons not to admire some people's behavior.

Yet, we would do well to admire each and every person's soul or essence.

This would create the world we say we want.

Any alternative is more of the same.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 5:59:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Cyril North

Become a Fan
Author 86741
(Member since Mar 26, 2013), 1 fan, 120 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Americans, and many others, speak as if humanity were split into different "races". There is, in fact just one race, the human race.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 4:26:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Cyril North:   New Content

A lofty platitude, no doubt. However platitudes do not address any of the issues presented. Perhaps when European-Americans are subjected to the same horrific history and condition such platitudes will have actual credibility. Until then, it is more craven deflection which validates the article (once again). The entire construct of "race" lies at the foot of the European; from the caste system in India, to Apartheid in Australia, Africa and the United States.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:12:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4879 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Fearless and righteous. There is nothing else I can say, except thank you.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:36:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

That's what you get when you mix a Mau-Mau with a Cherokee. I write for posterity, in hopes that my voice shall echo long after my physical perishment, and the voices of others have faded. For reasons beyond my understanding, the universe, the cosmos, has laden me with the responsibility to tell the truth to a society of liars and those who wish to be lied to.

It is always a distinct honor (and privilege) to be in your company, Mr. Williams. Many of your comments are articles in themselves.

For the curious (and the bromidic) amongst us: click here

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:08:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4879 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

You are a teacher and diplomat. I could call you Rohn Kenyatta X, but that would be arrogant and presumptious...see that? I just called you that anyway, and gave away something about myself in the process, lol!

The only bromidic aspect I can think of from reading the link that you provide, is how easy it has been perhaps for only me, although I pray that it is not so, to forget core lessons learned and forgotten, but still felt. Thankfully, you have not. Thank you for reminding me of how honest scholarship can be a soulful reawakening.

And thank you for also providing links that expand on your thoughts.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:40:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Sir Williams, brother you keep me laughing. Last week you caused me to almost have to purchase a new keyboard because you made me spit hot tea all over it with that subrosa sniper bit. It was exceptionally funny because I was a subrosa investigator while in college and, thusly, truly understood the cleverness.

As far as inferring that I am, even remotely, a diplomat is just about as bad as the individual that inferred I was somehow subject to ignorance. LMAO!

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:29:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4879 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

In a galaxy far, far away...

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:12:32 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Irene Fowler

Become a Fan
Author 514273
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 24, 2019), 7 fans, 55 articles, 1 quicklinks, 428 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

My heart goes out to the victims of the Buffalo massacre. Can't live with them - people of colour, and can't live without them - there must be humans to cater to me. This could take a variety of forms, apart from that which has been articulated about wide scale, industrialized thefts of persons, lands and property, visited on people of colour. There is the financial gain from the marketing of goods and services, of course sports and entertainment come a close 2nd and 3rd. Then, there is a deep-seated psychological need of 'little people' to 'lord it over others.' Therein, lies the conundrum for exponents of white racial hubris, hate and violence. This is an impossible quandary and quagmire for them to navigate out of. Therefore, they are in a permanent state of agitation and self-destruction. I cannot imagine having to live with all-consuming hate. It must be such a wretched life, which at some point portrays outwardly the level of inner sickness and disease. As a Christian, I pray for these shackled, lost and poverty-enmeshed souls. Yes, people of colour have gone through the furnace of affliction, too often and too brutal to contemplate. But what do we know about genuine gold? "True gold fears no fire." Chinese Proverb

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 7:53:35 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

Irene,

"Counterfeiters exist because there is such a thing as real gold."

"Every soul becomes gold when touched by the Beloved."

"The time has come to turn your heart into a temple of fire. Your essence is gold hidden in dust. To reveal its splendor you need to burn in the fire of love."

"You lack a foot to travel? Then journey into yourself - that leads to transformation of dust into pure gold."

Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī

**

As far as being a "Christian" goes, I see you as a human being who happens to have a strong affinity with the teachings of Christ. For many, the religious title with which they identify primarily gives them the security of being members of a club.

Perhaps more accurate to say, "I am God in human form, who has an affinity with the words, acts and being of the Living One."

From my perspective the words and tales of Jesus presented in the Bible are like weak tea. Jean-Ives Leloup - in translating the Gnostic Gospels (which pre-dated the Bible) - reveals a Jesus worthy of our awe.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:29:32 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

Ms. Fowler, it is always a distinct honor to have you in the discussion. I read your poem "Tarnished Gold". it was sensitive and magnificent as is your intellect. As you know, each of us are the sum total of our experiences.

As a young officer in military school, I one day broke ranks (unintentionally). I was sent to the commandants office; which was always bad news. It was a dimly-lit, wood paneled, beautiful space that smelled of wood oil and old books; the gravity in that room is still palpable to me this very day.

I told the receptionist that Captain Ward had sent me to Commander Tuggle's office. She told me to sit and I did. I waited, and waited and waited some more. It seemed like hours to my nine-year old mind. Normally if you went to Tuggle's office it was a "Fifteen" (which was a demerit slip that had to be taken home and signed by your parents, and I wasn't ever having that because Tuggle knew my Marine Corp. Drill Instructor father) or you could take swats. I always opted for the latter for obvious reasons.

Commander Tuggle was a retired U.S. Marine Colonel, tough as nails, had zero personality, never smiled and had leather-like skin. A tanned, Oklahoma redneck. Eventually, the receptionist told me the Commander would see me and to go in.

Knowing I had it coming, I girded my proverbial loins as I stood at attention in front of his huge mahogany desk. He immediately commanded "at ease" and directed me to sit down. Then, he just sat there staring at me for several moments which was totally intimidating because it placed me in an unwinnable gambit. If I stared back, it might upset him, and if I looked away it might upset him. Terrifying for a nine year old. However, I gambled on staring back. I did not blink, not in the slightest. Then, totally unexpectedly, Commander Tuggle smiled! It blew my mind. I never knew he even had teeth. I absolutely was discombobulated (and that bastard knew it).

He told me to come over to his desk and take my sabre out of the scabbard. Then he asked me this: how do you think you are going to become a man? Knowing I could not answer, he did not wait for one. He asked me to give him my sabre (which really freaked me out). He then told me to come around to where he was sitting...on his side of the desk! I was about to faint. He said to me: 'Son, you see this beautiful polished instrument? It can be either an instrument of war, or an instrument of peace. Before it was the beautiful thing that you see before you it was a clump of rock. It was devoid of symmetry. It was transformed into what you see before you by extreme heat, hammering, pressure, fire, sharpening and, finally, polishing. That is exactly how a man is made, son. Do you understand me?" I answered affirmatively and he said, uncharacteristically gently, "carry on, you are dismissed".

And so it is.

Sister Fowler, I am certain that you know exactly why I shared that with you. And though I am of no religious affiliation because I am ruled by my brain and logic, there is wisdom to be found from the mouths of babes. Ergo, I am certain, as a Christian, you are familiar with Leviticus 24:19-22 "And whoever causes an injury to a neighbor must receive the same kind of injury in return: Broken bone for broken bone, eye for eye, tooth for tooth. Anyone who injures another person must be injured in the same way in return. Whoever kills another person's animal must give that person another animal to take its place. But whoever kills another person must be put to death. The law will be the same for the foreigner as for those from your own country. I am the Lord your God."

Always a pleasure.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:59:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Irene Fowler

Become a Fan
Author 514273
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 24, 2019), 7 fans, 55 articles, 1 quicklinks, 428 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Rohn, thank you for your kind words. I look forward to reading your formally published collated memoirs. Your voice resonates with profundity on every level. Hope only the best for you.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 12:30:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3912 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Leviticus 24:19-22 is pretty primitive stuff aimed at a people who at that time were pretty primitive.

A contrast from Gandhi:

"An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind."

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:44:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 2 fans, 1600 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

The new testament of Jesus the Messiah shows a better way than Levitus' "eye for an eye".

The "turn the other check" instruction of Jesus is much more powerful (spiritually speaking), just say'in.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:48:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Perhaps the European might put this pronouncement into practical use, as opposed to empty rhetoric. The anatomy of humans includes only two "cheeks" (butt cheeks, notwithstanding). So, when I, as a Melanic person, am hit in both the left and right cheek and kicked in the ass, what is your prescription? And, please, provide a frame of reference.

And, for the record, I careth not about either "testament" because I do not believe that there is a little white man in the sky who loves me. I will leave such beliefs to those that believe them. When the European can utter such platitudes when subjected to the same treatment, it might have some credibility. Until then it is more perpetual apathy. denial, craven deflection and bovine feces.

The European (white) man has his "testimony" and I have mine.

Thank you for your thoughtful comment and participation in the discussion.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:12:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 2 fans, 1600 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

I'm not a mind reader, so I don't know what European you are referring too. From my point of view Christianity is much more than "a little white man in the sky", but opinions vary. Not every Biblical verse is set in stone, it can be flexible depending on the situation. Sometimes it is advantageous to turn the other cheek and other times not. Like it has been said " Evil flourishes when good men do nothing." I don't know if you are familiar with the show "The Equalizer" with Denzel Washington, not even sure if it's on TV anymore. I must admit I get great satisfaction when Denzel kicks some bad guys ar*e.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:26:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

A thousand pardons for any ambiguity that you may have suffered from my language, Mr. Gormley. I trust that the following will clarify the matter. I thank you again for your participation in the discussion.

click here

click here

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:48:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 2 fans, 1600 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Thanks for the clarification Rohn.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 4:16:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Irene Fowler

Become a Fan
Author 514273
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 24, 2019), 7 fans, 55 articles, 1 quicklinks, 428 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

Edit: 'The manifestation of humanity run amok could take a variety of forms.......'

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 12:42:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 55 articles, 325 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I find it more than coincidental, and awfully striking, that the European-Americans responding and commenting are suggesting things and behaviors that they, as a group, do not practice. The "Jesus" that they speak of , they crucified and have a national religion that is symbolized by an instrument of death and torture (the crucifix/cross).

Suggesting, fairly overtly, that the Melanic person remain subservient in the midst of their brutality and disrespect is mind-bending. This arrogance is exactly why the United States is in the condition it is in (and it will get much, much worse) and why I wrote the piece, in part.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 10:28:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 