The Homeless and the Refugees can lead us to a Sustainable Humane Economy (SHE)

Today we face an economy that can fail any moment and keep on collapsing. Retail stores are closing. Houses stand empty due to the second rising flood of foreclosures. Across California and most of America, the need for low-income housing has pushed back vacancies in more expensive houses. Government agencies now own 92% of all mortgages through a decade of guarantees, with the IRS as the ultimate collector. This subsidy has only created more price inflation and prevented the real estate credit marketplace from discovering a better charging method.

62% of all Americans are 2 to 6 months from homelessness. Unimaginable suffering by Americans is next. Wildfires in California have ripped through communities such as Paradise, burning people alive in their homes. Effective technologies for fighting the kind of fires, hotter and more frequent, we have just begun to experience are available because of cost cutting. Today, nearly a year later, many remain in tents, waiting for housing which has not come, or takes 18-months to rebuild too expensively. People are losing their jobs, knowing full well these too are growing ever scarcer. 1 of 6 cars sold are repossessed.

Sometimes the cause of a problem is too obvious to be noted. This is the case with the charging method being used, Rigid Installment Payments (RIP)s. Evictions caused by contracts with built-in self-destruct clauses of Rigid Installment Payments (RIP)s failing 1 in 4 homebuyers every economic downturn. RIPs are a surefire way to paralyze an economy where no one wants to buy nor sell. This is where we are today. But change can be made rapidly, if we choose.

RIPs are one example of a human tool which accrues an accumulation of wealth to a few forces on the many by not considering the nature of the tool. This is a plan to move humanity to sustainability, not be force, but by allowing a full participation from everyone for solving the problems.

All the problems which are now transforming America into a third world country can be solved. Today, all of us are at risk. But the solutions below can be carried out without taxes and without charity while at the same time making it possible for the dislocated, homeless, and jobless to lead us to a sustainable future. For humanity to change to a sustainable presence on Earth is necessary, not just because of our impact of the ecosystem as a whole, but because we have caused the economic and social problems we face along with the problems of violence through war and abuse of others using the present system.

We need to look at each of these and find ways which are sustainable for everyone.

First, our example and the people-friendly solution.

Use of Rigid Installment Payments (RIPs) as a loan tool

Failure of our economy to make proactive health care available to everyone

Failure of government to keep pharmaceutical companies and the AMA from dictating choices to Americans for their health needs.

Failure to adapt to changing conditions in our environment, leaving Americans vulnerable to the impact of rises in temperature, flooding and earthquakes, among other natural disasters

Failure to hold polluting companies responsible for the damage done to the health of individuals and to property.

The Homeless have been treated as the last of us. Using our ingenuity and the tools we provide they can lead us to an economy which restores the greatness of America.

The Mission

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Melinda Pillsbury-Foster is the author of GREED: The NeoConning of America and A Tour of Old Yosemite. The former is a novel about the lives of the NeoCons with a strong autobiographical component. The latter is a non-fiction book about her father (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
The homeless are being demonized; our economy is failing; wars continue to the benefit of the corporate elite. We need action now and it must include adaption to Climate Change and sustainability.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 1, 2019 at 1:47:49 AM

