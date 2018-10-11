 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 4 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Holomodor Resolution-The Shame the US Senate Rightfully Deserves

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message George Eliason       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   6 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/11/18

Author 58313
Become a Fan
  (60 fans)


The Holomodor Resolution Dishonors America's Heroes-Arlington National Cemetary- Justin Casey
(Image by Justin Casey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

On October 4th, 2018 Unian Information Agency headlined U.S. Senate designates Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide. Unian stated"The resolution was the result of fruitful interaction between the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, the Ukrainian community of America and friends of Ukraine in the U.S. Senate."

The Senate resolution wasn't based on history, facts, or evidence. The only reason to justify recognizing the Holomodor at all is a lot of money in contributions, junkets, and other graft including a steady supply of Ukrainian salo (pork fat). In other words, a lot of money and promises of support are exchanging hands.

Why the Senate Resolution Channels Adolf Hitler
What you are about to read is going to jolt the hell out of you and set the record straight about what happened in 1932-33 famine in the Soviet Union at the same time.

By passing the Holomodor Resolution the US Senate is telling the world Hitler was right! This makes the Ukrainian nationalists Waffen SS equal in suffering to the tens of millions that died at their hand.

- Advertisement -

So, if your relative wound up in an oven"so what? Who gives a damn. Suck it up. Monsters like Bandera, Lebed, and Stetsko can now go into US history books as heroes ridding the world of".what? The families of victims should honor the murderers?

Let's start at the conclusion. If Rob Portman and the US Senate want to call the Ukrainian Holomodor a genocide, they need to dig up Adolf Hitler from whatever archival drawer his bones sit in and apologize profusely.

The US Senate's vote of recognizing the 1932-22 famine as genocide directly legitimizes Hitler, the Waffen SS, mass murder, torture, and all the atrocity. This is because it gives the legitimacy to the families of WWI and WWII monsters they have been trying to get for their Nazis over the last 70 years.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, it delegitimizes the Holocaust, torture, and murder of all the people in Ukraine during WWI and WWII because it legitimizes the monsters so they can be celebrated and lionized publically and not in the shadows anymore.

Ukrainian government officials, modern historians, Ukrainian nationalists agree that Stalin was not trying to destroy Ukrainians in a genocide.

What they are saying is that the 1932-33 famine happened at the same time Stalin was trying to get rid of Ukrainian Nationalists from the Soviet Union. The Ukrainian nationalists are historically partly responsible for adding to the suffering of this famine by robbing and murdering people.

Does getting rid of a political party or policy group that doesn't live in your country constitute genocide?

After reading this, if many of you got together and herded the entire US Senate down to Mexico or up to Canada and closed the gates behind them; is that genocide?

But, we are talking about the famine in the 1932-33 Soviet Union which killed millions of people. It goes beyond cleaning up corrupt US politicians. The famine also happened outside the Soviet Union in 1932-33. The results were just as devastating in Transcarpathia and parts of what is now west Ukraine. Where it took hold, the conditions were horrific. While in neighboring Poland, there were surpluses so large, as an example, most of the apple crop was left to rot. The Carpathian Ruthenians begged Poland for help and starved because their cries fell on deaf ears.

What is the distinction between a Ukrainian and Ukrainian nationalist? Shouldn't they be the same? The answer to this is a resounding no. Ukrainian nationalists are Nazis.

- Advertisement -
Are Ukrainian nationalists really Nazis?

In 1914 through 1918 the Habsburg Empire sided with Germany against the western allies a Czarist Russia. Fighting for the Austro-Hungarians (Hapsburg) were their newly politicized land holdings of Galicia, Ruthenia (Transcarpathia) and Bukovina. These holdings are the basis of nationalist W. Ukraine.

In 1917-1918, fifteen years before the famine of 1932-33, Ukrainian nationalists unsuccessfully tried to start a Ukrainian state under the now celebrated butcher Simon Petliura. Petliura is credited with some of the first pogroms of the century, murdering between 35000 and 100,000 Jews while trying to take power and countless people in a land that would soon be Soviet Ukraine.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Nazis Even Hitler Was Afraid of

Ukraine: Notes from the Southeast

Odessa-- the First Pogrom-- The Obama Genocide

Ukraine- Kiev's Genocide: What's Happening in Slovyansk

Ukraine -- Kievs War | The Heroes of Novo Russia

Zaporozhye Nuclear Problem may be even Scarier

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15987 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Holomodor?

And I sometimes thought that you spread Russian propaganda.

"In 1914 through 1918 the Habsburg Empire sided with Germany against the western allies a Czarist Russia"

Serbs killed Archduke Ferdinand and his fiance'e in Sarajevo, after ultimatum Habsburg Empire declared war against Serbia, Russia declared war against Habsburgs and then Germany declared war against Russia. Western Allies joined then.

Most of your writing is upside down.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 1:58:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 37 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4728 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I wish you luck George, attempting to get anyone to understand the dynamics your articles describe. This country went off the rails quite a while ago and its people are more misinformed than ever. I give you credit for your efforts.


Being picked up by Project Censored is certainly a feather in your cap. I hope they continue to highlight your work.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 1:32:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011), 60 fans, 114 articles, 5 quicklinks, 767 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Thank you for being supportive.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:36:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1670 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I recently saw a propaganda movie, Bisbee 17, that gives capitalistic war profiteering and fascist brutality in the US around WWI a pass while calling those who resist stupid wars, traitors; Wobblies in this movie. If the war to end all wars was so necessary to die in, how come the vast majority of Americans can give no reason for it and why are we repeating the same build up again?


Thank you for trying to resurrect history from the rewrites generated by the mainstream, aka the Ministry of Truth described in Orwell's 1984.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 6:05:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15987 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Not quite sure what you mean with "capitalistic war profiteering and fascist brutality in the US around WWI "

The US resisted entering the war for quite a while, didn't it?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:56:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1670 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

During the event referenced, the Wobblies were branded as treasonous because they thought WWI was rich man's murder and theft. The Wobblies told young men not to enlist in the rich man's war. Emma Goldman was deported, Eugene Debs was imprisoned for daring to mention socialism and resistance to the war. The Wobblies in the mine strike were hunted down, loaded in train cars still full of animal sh*t in the Arizona desert without water and taken across a state line. The 2000 man vigilante posse was organized and paid for by the mine owner and his minion, the sheriff. The copper mine owner was willing to break any laws and harm any worker who might cut into his war profiteering ill gains. The bullshit "treason" card was played across America to keep the average Joe from resisting the war "over there."


The mine owner was not prosecuted, even though it was a clear case of mass kidnapping, armed assault and abuse.


The same crap happens now. Ask Assauge, Manning, Snowden, Benjamin or McGovern. Dig past the "freedom" rhetoric and this is really a brutal, fascist country.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 10:37:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 