The Holomodor Resolution-The Shame the US Senate Rightfully Deserves



The Holomodor Resolution Dishonors America's Heroes-Arlington National Cemetary- Justin Casey

On October 4th, 2018 Unian Information Agency headlined U.S. Senate designates Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide. Unian stated"The resolution was the result of fruitful interaction between the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, the Ukrainian community of America and friends of Ukraine in the U.S. Senate."

The Senate resolution wasn't based on history, facts, or evidence. The only reason to justify recognizing the Holomodor at all is a lot of money in contributions, junkets, and other graft including a steady supply of Ukrainian salo (pork fat). In other words, a lot of money and promises of support are exchanging hands.

Why the Senate Resolution Channels Adolf Hitler

What you are about to read is going to jolt the hell out of you and set the record straight about what happened in 1932-33 famine in the Soviet Union at the same time.

By passing the Holomodor Resolution the US Senate is telling the world Hitler was right! This makes the Ukrainian nationalists Waffen SS equal in suffering to the tens of millions that died at their hand.

So, if your relative wound up in an oven"so what? Who gives a damn. Suck it up. Monsters like Bandera, Lebed, and Stetsko can now go into US history books as heroes ridding the world of".what? The families of victims should honor the murderers?

Let's start at the conclusion. If Rob Portman and the US Senate want to call the Ukrainian Holomodor a genocide, they need to dig up Adolf Hitler from whatever archival drawer his bones sit in and apologize profusely.

The US Senate's vote of recognizing the 1932-22 famine as genocide directly legitimizes Hitler, the Waffen SS, mass murder, torture, and all the atrocity. This is because it gives the legitimacy to the families of WWI and WWII monsters they have been trying to get for their Nazis over the last 70 years.

At the same time, it delegitimizes the Holocaust, torture, and murder of all the people in Ukraine during WWI and WWII because it legitimizes the monsters so they can be celebrated and lionized publically and not in the shadows anymore.

Ukrainian government officials, modern historians, Ukrainian nationalists agree that Stalin was not trying to destroy Ukrainians in a genocide.

What they are saying is that the 1932-33 famine happened at the same time Stalin was trying to get rid of Ukrainian Nationalists from the Soviet Union. The Ukrainian nationalists are historically partly responsible for adding to the suffering of this famine by robbing and murdering people.

After reading this, if many of you got together and herded the entire US Senate down to Mexico or up to Canada and closed the gates behind them; is that genocide?

But, we are talking about the famine in the 1932-33 Soviet Union which killed millions of people. It goes beyond cleaning up corrupt US politicians. The famine also happened outside the Soviet Union in 1932-33. The results were just as devastating in Transcarpathia and parts of what is now west Ukraine. Where it took hold, the conditions were horrific. While in neighboring Poland, there were surpluses so large, as an example, most of the apple crop was left to rot. The Carpathian Ruthenians begged Poland for help and starved because their cries fell on deaf ears.

What is the distinction between a Ukrainian and Ukrainian nationalist? Shouldn't they be the same? The answer to this is a resounding no. Ukrainian nationalists are Nazis.

In 1914 through 1918 the Habsburg Empire sided with Germany against the western allies a Czarist Russia. Fighting for the Austro-Hungarians (Hapsburg) were their newly politicized land holdings of Galicia, Ruthenia (Transcarpathia) and Bukovina. These holdings are the basis of nationalist W. Ukraine.

In 1917-1918, fifteen years before the famine of 1932-33, Ukrainian nationalists unsuccessfully tried to start a Ukrainian state under the now celebrated butcher Simon Petliura. Petliura is credited with some of the first pogroms of the century, murdering between 35000 and 100,000 Jews while trying to take power and countless people in a land that would soon be Soviet Ukraine.

