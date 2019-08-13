 
 
The Historic, Anti-Nuclear Sailboat Golden Rule Arrives in Hawaii on Pacific Voyage to Hiroshima, Japan

Message Ann Wright
The Golden Rule in Wailoa harbor, Hilo, Hawaii
(Image by Photo by Ann Wright)   Details   DMCA
After being in Hawaii 61 years ago, the historic wooden Golden Rule sailing ship arrived July 31, 2019 from San Diego after its 20 day voyage. The ship will go to Hawaiian Islands, Marshall Islands, Guam, Okinawa and Japan to Arrive Hiroshima by August 6, 2020 -- 75th Anniversary of US Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Golden Rule with Mauna Kea in background at sunset.
(Image by Photo by Ann Wright)   Details   DMCA


(Image by Photo of The Golden Rule by Helen Jaccard)   Details   DMCA
Captain Milosz Kaczorowski and First Mate retired US Navy Captain and retired nuclear submarine commander Tom Rogers and two other crew members, set sail from San Diego, California on July 6 beginning a 15-month voyage from California to Japan on the Veterans for Peace historic anti-nuke boat, the Golden Rule.

Photo of Captain Milosz Kaczorowski (center, seated) and crew L to R Chris Mayer, Tom Rogers,Tate Furr
(Image by Photo by Helen Jaccard)   Details   DMCA
On July 6, the historic anti-nuke, the Golden Rule, set sail from California to Hawaii. Captain Milosz Kaczorowski, 30, is a professional sailor from Poland. He has extensive ocean experience on the US West Coast, the Mediterranean, the North Sea and Atlantic crossings.

First Mate Tom Rogers of Keyport, Washington, is a retired U.S. Navy Captain who was the commander of nuclear submarines. After he retired from the U.S. Navy, he became a peace activist and is a volunteer with Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action, which is near the Trident nuclear submarine base in Bangor, Washington. The Trident submarine base at Bangor represents the largest concentration of deployed nuclear weapons in the U.S. and is the home port for eight of the Navy's 14 Trident ballistic missile submarines. The Trident bases at Bangor and Kings Bay, Georgia, together represent just over half of all the nuclear warheads deployed by the United States. When asked why he wants to eliminate nuclear weapons, Rogers said...

"Our kids deserve to grow up in a world without nuclear weapons. It is a failure of our generation that they must live in fear of nuclear annihilation and bear the cost of a massive modernization of our nuclear weapons complex."

Crew member Chris Mayer, 58, from Belmont, California worked on electronics and as a crew member on west coast voyages of the Golden Rule. Chris enjoys building robots that teach themselves to walk. He frequently sails in San Francisco Bay and teaches celestial navigation.

Crew member Tate Furr, 19, from Greensboro, North Carolina has a captain's license for the Neuse River, where he teaches youth to sail. He's been on two ocean voyages and will enter his sophomore year at Appalachian State University this fall.

1958 Golden Rule Captain and crew: William Huntington, Captain Albert Bigelow, Orion Sherwood and George Willoughby
(Image by Photo from Swathmore Peace collection)   Details   DMCA

61 years ago, in 1958, the Golden Rule's crew attempted to stop U.S. atmospheric nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands by sailing from California to the Marshall Islands. However, the U.S. Coast Guard in Honolulu, Hawaii stopped the Captain and crew twice, arresting and jailing them.

U.S. Coast Guard boat stopping The Golden Rule off Honolulu.
(Image by Photo from Swathmore Peace collection)   Details   DMCA

But their attempt gained international publicity to the dangers of the atmospheric nuclear testing and helped mobilize citizens throughout the world to put pressure on their governments to stop the testing.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
