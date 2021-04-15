The Hawks Who Want War With Iran Are Working Overtime



Vice President Biden is Greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

(Image by U.S. Department of State) Details DMCA



Reprinted from jacobinmag.com By Ariel Gold and Medea Benjamin

Last week's cyberattack on an Iranian nuclear facility, reportedly by Israeli intelligence, is the latest gambit from the coalition of Israeli leaders, Christian fundamentalists, and hawkish Washington neocons who want to block a US return to the Iran nuclear agreement. If they're successful, millions of ordinary Iranians suffering under draconian sanctions will pay the price.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu giving a speech in Washington DC in 2015 wherein he attempted to convince Congress to torpedo the US-led Iranian nuclear negotiations. (Christy Bowe / ImageCatcher News via Getty Images)