The Haiti Resistance 1915 to 2022

"The Jane Crow mothers of Jim Crow men like Craige are replicated, in the Helen Lalime (UN), Michelle Sison (US veteran diplomatic corp), and Samantha Powers (USAID) colonists, to help rape Hayti today. But they blithely launch themselves in peoples faces, everyday, in doublespeak to assure you they are neutral ambassadors and humanitarians (who "love" the natives!)" ----"The West has two faces. One evil . - Èzili Dantò of HLLN / #FreeHaitiMovement

#FreeHaiti July 28 teach-in: The Non Colonial Narrative





Demand Citibank RETURNS Hayti stolen gold reserves, worth $97million, join the protest July 28, 2022 at Citibank Manhattan quarters from 2 to 5 PM EST - see details, here

Some excerpts from Haiti Resistance, 1915 to 2022 by Èzili Dantò

U.S. Marines Slaughter in Hayti, 1915-1934

During the U.S. occupation (1915-1934), the marines jubilantly killed over 15,000 Haytians, often taking proud pictures of their kills of unarmed blacks. They machine gunned, riddled with bullets, tortured and left dead about 5,500 Haytians at the Chabè Concentration Camp, a prison and forced labor camp the marines ran at the site where the Clintons, under Obama, built the Caracol sweatshop as flagship "earthquake relief."

The first acts of the U.S. marines was to disband the indigenous Hayti army, declare martial law, eliminate the legislature, take over banking, the customs receipts and which country Hayti can trade with.

They instigated forced labor and practical slavery by reanimating the Corvee system. Tens of thousands of Haitians were raped by the marines. Those they didn't enslave in Hayti, they kidnapped and transported to work sugarcane plantations in the Dominican Republic.....



....The recolonization of Hayti continues today with foreigners in control of Hayti's economy, agriculture, politics, police, commerce, banking and military. Their aim is not only to control Hayti, its labor force, strategic location and mineral assets but to whiten it off the face of the earth.



One U.S. marine, the degenerate, John Houston Craige, openly said Blacks are inferior to whites but had no problem putting his most private parts in them and molesting vulnerable Hayti women continuously like the plantation bosses of old. The delusional narcissist saw himself as the "father," the God figure leading the inferior ones. Craige cashed in on his lurid tales. He authored many debasing books about his time in Hayti like the white NGho liberals of this occupation who can't see themselves. The vampire, masturbating on Black pain, in the name of civilizing them, boasted he fathered over 200 children, presumably to replicate his fine white characteristics to minimize the Primitive's "savagery!?"



Of course, he heralds from the society that projects its rape culture and misogynistic foundation on its victims. Craige is the product of the society that lifts up Democratic president, Woodrow Wilson, who hosted the racist Birth of a Nation movie at the White House and was the foremost butcher of Hayti along with Franklin D. Roosevelt who personally rewrote Hayti's Constitution to eliminate Desalin's Law that prohibited foreigners from owning Hayti lands, waterways and mines.





