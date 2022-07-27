 
 
Send a Tweet
32 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/27/22

The Haiti Resistance 1915 to 2022

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Èzili Dantò
Become a Fan
  (20 fans)

"The Jane Crow mothers of Jim Crow men like Craige are replicated, in the Helen Lalime (UN), Michelle Sison (US veteran diplomatic corp), and Samantha Powers (USAID) colonists, to help rape Hayti today. But they blithely launch themselves in peoples faces, everyday, in doublespeak to assure you they are neutral ambassadors and humanitarians (who "love" the natives!)" ----"The West has two faces. One evil . - Èzili Dantò of HLLN / #FreeHaitiMovement

The Haiti Resistance 1915 to 2022

#FreeHaiti July 28 teach-in: The Non Colonial Narrative

Woman Kako fighter
Woman Kako fighter
(Image by FreeHaiti)   Details   DMCA



July 28, 2022 marks the 107th anniversary of the first U.S. occupation of Haiti.

The Kako (Cacos) were the first to organize arms to resist the U.S. marines and sailors. They were mostly already discontented Black rural cultivators and traders, including women traders, farmers, and former army officers who fought both, internal military strongmen who mostly looked upon Hayti leadership as a business venture to capture state assets for their own clique's enrichment, and the European-U.S. invaders who wanted to re-enslave the entire Black nation, implement forced labor, expand their commercial and strategic ties in order to keep on fighting other Eurasian powers. WW1 started the year before, also on July 28. (For the entire article, go to our website and the #FreeHaiti July 28 teach-ins)

Actions Requested:
Join Èzili to discuss with Bayyinah & Friends about the US occupation, Charlemagne Pe'ralte, the Kakos and the Haiti Resistance, go here for details. See our Twitter thread.

Demand Citibank RETURNS Hayti stolen gold reserves, worth $97million, join the protest July 28, 2022 at Citibank Manhattan quarters from 2 to 5 PM EST - see details, here

******


Some excerpts from Haiti Resistance, 1915 to 2022 by Èzili Dantò

U.S. Marines Slaughter in Hayti, 1915-1934
During the U.S. occupation (1915-1934), the marines jubilantly killed over 15,000 Haytians, often taking proud pictures of their kills of unarmed blacks. They machine gunned, riddled with bullets, tortured and left dead about 5,500 Haytians at the Chabè Concentration Camp, a prison and forced labor camp the marines ran at the site where the Clintons, under Obama, built the Caracol sweatshop as flagship "earthquake relief."

The first acts of the U.S. marines was to disband the indigenous Hayti army, declare martial law, eliminate the legislature, take over banking, the customs receipts and which country Hayti can trade with.

They instigated forced labor and practical slavery by reanimating the Corvee system. Tens of thousands of Haitians were raped by the marines. Those they didn't enslave in Hayti, they kidnapped and transported to work sugarcane plantations in the Dominican Republic.....

....The recolonization of Hayti continues today with foreigners in control of Hayti's economy, agriculture, politics, police, commerce, banking and military. Their aim is not only to control Hayti, its labor force, strategic location and mineral assets but to whiten it off the face of the earth.

One U.S. marine, the degenerate, John Houston Craige, openly said Blacks are inferior to whites but had no problem putting his most private parts in them and molesting vulnerable Hayti women continuously like the plantation bosses of old. The delusional narcissist saw himself as the "father," the God figure leading the inferior ones. Craige cashed in on his lurid tales. He authored many debasing books about his time in Hayti like the white NGho liberals of this occupation who can't see themselves. The vampire, masturbating on Black pain, in the name of civilizing them, boasted he fathered over 200 children, presumably to replicate his fine white characteristics to minimize the Primitive's "savagery!?"

Of course, he heralds from the society that projects its rape culture and misogynistic foundation on its victims. Craige is the product of the society that lifts up Democratic president, Woodrow Wilson, who hosted the racist Birth of a Nation movie at the White House and was the foremost butcher of Hayti along with Franklin D. Roosevelt who personally rewrote Hayti's Constitution to eliminate Desalin's Law that prohibited foreigners from owning Hayti lands, waterways and mines.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Èzili Dantò Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Human Rights Lawyer, Èzili Dantò is dedicated to correcting the media lies and colonial narratives about Haiti. An award winning playwright, a performance poet, author and lawyer, Èzili Dantò is founder of the Haitian (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Did mining and oil drilling trigger the Haiti earthquake?

The Avatar Movie from a Black perspective

Rush Limbaugh/Clear Channel must be held accountable for racial, sexual slur and hate tirade on Haitians

Haiti: Brandt Busted as Clintons with Hollywood celebrate sweatshop

Oil in Haiti, reasons for the US occupation, Part 2

Bring Back Our Girls: Rescue the 234 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram gunmen

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Èzili Dantò

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 20, 2008), 20 fans, 112 articles, 14 quicklinks, 293 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

"When he was betrayed by another Hayti mercenary working for the corrupting Americans, the Kako fought on until 1922.

From one generation to the next, the Èzili Dantò Network, FreeHaiti and grassroots Hayti at home and abroad, continues the tradition of resisting imperialism and colonialism. For 18-years straight, we've corrected the negative racist attitudes, published in the media, by many nations towards the world's only nation created from humans who broke their chains in combat.

In this current US-CoreGroup and internationally-sanctioned Hayti occupation, the invaders at the foreign embassies, at the UN-OAS-EU, continue to doublespeak words without substance about democracy, fair elections and Hayti sovereignty, even as they train, pay and control special death squads, new police and military Conzes to harm, spy on, betray and slaughter the people. In the same manner they did with the 1915 gendarmerie to preserve the US's racist and genocidal traditions in Hayti. (See, No @nytimes investigative journalists ask why the US has the largest embassy in the Western Hemisphere in tiny Haiti? and, Radio Haiti interview, in 1977, of a former Haitian gendarme who witnessed the execution of Charlemagne Pe'ralte (in Haitian.)

Charlemagne Pe'ralte is a national hero both in Hayti and the Dominican Republic, which the US invaded in 1916. He's an icon of the continuing Ayiti resistance against domination, subjugation and white oppression. The Pe'ralte brothers sacrificed their lives to stop the marine's humiliation in Desalin's land. Marie Claire Emmanuel Masse'na Pe'ralte lost most of her family to the occupation. Charlemagne is the most famous of the Kako martyrs. Marie Claire's only son still inspires the Hayti resistance today.

Alaso Ayisyen, sa ki mouri nap vanje yo." -- Èzili Dantò of HLLN / #FreeHaiti

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022 at 9:56:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 12 fans, 46 articles, 77 quicklinks, 2080 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for this reminder about crimes in your country.

Thanks for being active for your country which as you stated has been hurt on many occasions.

Haiti and its people have been unlucky to live next to people who have tendencies to kill and destroy.

These people have killed over 50,000,000 people since WWII and if one adds the killings in Africa at the hands of criminal Belgian Kings, this number will go above 75,000,000 people mostly children and elderly.

Some nations and people were created to kill and destroy. For example, criminal Winston Churchill stole food from India and Iran to feed its criminal army causing famine in these two countries. The famine killed over fifty million people which in Iran was half of its population at the time of WWI. Just imagine killing half of the population of any country and not getting punished for their crimes!

Crimes have continued and, in my view, will continue beyond our lifetimes. These crimes will not be limited to killing people but also extend to stealing their lands and artifacts. There was an estimate that more than 90% of African heritage is displayed in Western museums. I believe a good place to search for criminals is Western museums where stolen artifacts have been displayed and people with no morality visit these museums.

There must be efforts to expose the criminals for their thefts and destruction. Haiti is not alone in fighting colonial criminals.

I wrote several years ago that there have been many holocausts in many parts of the world but only one gets publicized.

Article: Holocausts in different countries | OpEd News

Happy to have you as a member of OEN and we should thank this site for allowing us to discuss these crimes against our people.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 7:23:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend