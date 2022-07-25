 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/25/22

The Groovelarians Contemplate Their Choices

Global Warming (Effetto Serra)
Global Warming (Effetto Serra)
(Image by The PIX-JOCKEY (visual fantasist) from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"The Groovelarians hovered above the cooking, burning, screaming planet.

Tim The Aspirational turned to his co-pilot, Genk Of The Friendly Countenance, "We gave them a relatively large paradise and a friendly god, they've burned the place up and turned the god into an unpleasant Krej."

"Tim, we even gave them Barton Springs. We could have given it to the Martians, oh..., right, that would have been a bad idea too."

"Nuddley of Fun Evenings has set up camp on their moon, let's go, he grills the best brap..." From "The Groovelarians Contemplate Their Choices" By Franklin Cincinnatus

Kevin is an Artist, Writer, Carpenter and Gallerist in Texas.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
