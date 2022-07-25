"The Groovelarians hovered above the cooking, burning, screaming planet.

Tim The Aspirational turned to his co-pilot, Genk Of The Friendly Countenance, "We gave them a relatively large paradise and a friendly god, they've burned the place up and turned the god into an unpleasant Krej."

"Tim, we even gave them Barton Springs. We could have given it to the Martians, oh..., right, that would have been a bad idea too."

"Nuddley of Fun Evenings has set up camp on their moon, let's go, he grills the best brap..." From "The Groovelarians Contemplate Their Choices" By Franklin Cincinnatus