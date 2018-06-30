

The Greatest Lies Ever Told seem to be oozing up from the graves of the ancestors and are definitely once again coming back home to roost. And as is the wont, man unkind, yet again, is attempting to put the genie back into the bottle, rather than face his own folly while History ceaselessly continues to remorselessly repeat, especially in our present moment.

I cite David William Pear's very recent comment made to an earlier OED article, by Leslie Johnson: "Fantastic article. I just hope that it doesn't mean that we still have 250 more years to go."

The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939. Did it ever end? Are Wars only isolated incidents?

"It will never be possible to get a completely accurate and unbiased account of the Barcelona fighting (describing less than 1 week's duration), because the necessary records do not exist . Future historians will have nothing to go upon except a mass of accusations and party propaganda. I myself have little data beyond what I saw with my own eyes and what I have learned from other eye-witnesses whom I believe to be reliable. I can, however, contradict some of the more flagrant lies and help get the affair into some kind of perspective."

How is it possible to verify without questioning the record? In the case of WWII, seemingly, we are beginning to drown in recently declassified documentation and revisionist histories, of which it is turning out there is an overabundance. (In this instance revisionism is not being used pejoratively, but rather as an encouragement to accessing the whole truth whether it be factually tarnished or not). Was it an utter fool who said: The truth shall set you free?

The aforementioned event occurred roughly 'only' 80-years ago while the internationally much more devastating WWII ended barely 73-years ago.

George Orwell was questioning it all, while in the thick of things.

When are the American people going to demand the declassification of, and head-on face, the challenge of addressing their own governments hand in world history; its uniquely malevolent hand, in this sordid history?

Orwell: "First of all, what actually happened?"

For the shorter-term internecine Spanish War, begun in late 1936, where in a few short days of street fighting in Barcelona - between May 3rd and 7th of which Orwell reports, as follows: "The casualties during the fighting were officially given out as four hundred killed and about a thousand wounded. Four hundred killed is possibly an exaggeration, but as there is no way of verifying this we must accept it as accurate." (Homage to Catalonia, George Orwell, pgs. 158-60.)

These facts were thought about, contemporaneously by him, as well as by others; his book being one of the rare few of record.

Yet for the massive numbers of deaths and injured cited for the entirety of the almost 6-year duration of the most bestial devastation's and degradation's, perpetrated upon humanity, by humanity's "Hyde" face, and carried out by all contracting parties to the of WW II conflict, we, the people, are given to believe that we dare not challenge the veracity of this history as written by the so-called victors in this particular atrocity!

What else is 'cognitive dissonance' but the attempt to live a full and honest life, while at the same moment pretending that the fact of one's own dual nature is a fallacy; unless of course we are holding our enemy's defects up to the light? Then dual nature is definitely no fallacy!

Surely one has first to acknowledge this potential for self-deception in order to master this aspect of one's own innate nature, before we can expect to succeed in reconstructing our broken 'totalitarian' capitalist system??

"For a contract to be valid, every contracting party to a contract must be a competent party." (http://www.businessdictionary.com) Apparently not the case when Institutional Governments Actors (no matter their stripes) decide to wage wars in our name. The people, whose supposed representatives these actors are, never pay heed to the wishes of the people on whose behalf they are acting. The peoples' wish is always overridden. Therefore, the people are not actually the 'contracting parties'. Throughout all of written history, it is the 'people' who are the cannon fodder.

