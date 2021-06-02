 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Greatest Danger to American Democracy

From Robert Reich Blog

Elephant Walking animated.
Elephant Walking animated.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

The greatest danger to American democracy right now is not coming from Russia, China, or North Korea. It is coming from the Republican Party.

Only 25 percent of voters self-identify as Republican, the GOP's worst showing against Democrats since 2012 and sharply down since last November. But those who remain in the Party are far angrier, more ideological, more truth-denying, and more racist than Republicans who preceded them.

And so are the lawmakers who represent them.

Today's Republican Party increasingly is defined not bying to debate a House-passed bill to establish a commission to investigate the causes and events of the January 6th insurrection. This was six votes short of the number of votes needed for "cloture," or stopping debate -- meaning any further consideration of the bill would have been filibustered by Republicans indefinitely.

So there will be no investigation. its shared beliefs but by its shared delusions.

Last Friday, 54 U.S. senators voted in favor of proceed

The 54 Senators who voted yes to cloture -- in favor of the commission -- represent 189 million Americans, or 58% of the American population. The 35 who voted no represent 104 million Americans, or 32% of the population.

In other words, 32% of American voters got to decide that the nation would not know about what happened to American democracy on January 6.

Furthermore, the 35 who voted against the commission were all Republicans. They did not want such an inquiry because it might jeopardize their chances of gaining a majority of the House or Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. They also wanted to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump, whose participation in that insurrection might have been more fully revealed.

Eight of these Republicans voted against certifying Joe Biden as president on January 6. Some of their constituents were responsible for the insurrection in the first place.

The Republican Party is also pursuing new laws in many states making it harder for likely Democrats to vote and opposing voting reforms in Congress.

It is actively purging any Republican who has temerity to criticize Trump. They have removed from her leadership position Liz Cheney, who called Trump's efforts to overturn the election and his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot the greatest "betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Local Republicans leaders have either stepped down or been forced out of their party positions for not supporting Trump's baseless election claims or for criticizing the former president's role in inciting the deadly Capitol riot.

American democracy is at an inflection point.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley

Tomonthebeach

While Prof Reich is correct in criticizing Congress over it's inability to act on majority-supported issues, we need look no further than the Executive Branch for sitting on its hands as well. While indictments for Jan 6 are in excess of 400, convictions are roughly zero. Moreover, when a retired Lieutenant General encourages sedition at a public gathering and his commander in chief does not immediately call for a court martial, that is probably as bad as DOJ appearing to dither over all the MAGAmaniacs who stormed the capitol.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021 at 5:23:09 PM

Author 0
