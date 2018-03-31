Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Greatest Baseball Feat Ever Performed

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/31/18

Author 62250
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)


Max Patkin 1967
(Image by 99%invisible.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


Major League baseball players must be all-around athletes of the highest quality. They must possess speed of foot and exceptional hand-eye coordination to do the various actions they do on the field.

However, as a boy I watched one man overtop all of them, without any possible competition. Max Patkin, a minor league player before an injury curtailed his career, was one of the men known as "The Clown Prince of Baseball," and did it the longest of the five men who were so called.

Max Patkin
(Image by hisherscomm.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
He clowned for 54 years in major and minor league stadiums around the United States.

- Advertisement -

As part of his show, Patkin regularly performed the greatest baseball feat I or anyone else have ever seen. No player, not Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Fred Lynn, or any other great fielder one might name, ever came close to matching the highlight of his clowning show.

Max Patkin had a powerful air gun that shot baseballs. First, he demonstrated its power by firing a baseball all the way from the diamond in McCormick Field, the name of the ballpark then (now named Tourist Stadium) into the Asheville High football field, at least a quarter of a mile away and somewhat uphill.

The highest pop flies ever hit have been measured at over 200 feet in the air. After demonstrating the air gun's baseball launching power, Patkin then turned the muzzle of the device straight up, and fired a baseball into the darkness (he performed at night games for us).

- Advertisement -
I have no idea how far into the air the baseballs went. We fans waited and waited, surely between 20 and 30 seconds, for the ball to come down. There is no telling how Patkin knew where the ball was coming down, or how he calculated the influence of wind that must have been blowing as far above the ballpark as the ball must have gone, but in any case, at its apogee, the baseball had to be as high as a skyscraper, multiples of the height of those highest pop flies.

But gravity being what it is, eventually the ball came down. Patkin did not just catch the ball. He turned his back to it and caught it in a specially made large pocket on the back of his Baseball Clown uniform (the number on the back was not a number but a question mark). He performed this feat both times that I saw him.

The real Lone Ranger, Clayton Moore, also appeared in Asheville, with Silver the horse, and we were thrilled to watch him perform. There was no special effect in his fast draw with a shot, he was an actual gunslinger, and I have never seen a more talented and beautiful horse than Silver.

But I am sure, now late in my life, that I will never see any human physical feat, in sports or any other milieu, to match the unexplainable thing Max Patkin did with an air gun and a baseball on those warm Asheville nights.

Here's to Max Patkin, the Clown Prince of Baseball!

MAX THE BASEBALL CLOWN

- Advertisement -
Chorus:
If you could get to be king by making people laugh,
Max Patkin would wear the crown.
I would giggle till my sides would split in half
Every time that he came around.
And the old grandstands would fill up with fans
And the cheers came rolling down
For Bob Bailey, Gene Alley and Willie Stargell
And Max the Baseball Clown!

I was just a little boy in North Carolina,
Eleven years old I think,
Too young to go out raisin' hell with the girls,
And too young to take a drink,
But I wasn't too young to watch 'em go hit
A home run in a minor league town,
And watch a funny man in old baggy pants,
Max the Baseball Clown!

Chorus:

If you could get to be king by making people laugh,
Max Patkin would wear the crown.
I would giggle till my sides would split in half
Every time that he came around.
And the old grandstands would fill up with fans
And the cheers came rolling down
For Bob Bailey, Gene Alley and Willie Stargell
And Max the Baseball Clown!

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

How Can Republicans Win the 2012 Elections? Why Might They?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 