The Great White North

Rue Saint Hubert in Montreal, 2017
(Image by Linh Dinh)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Despairing Americans often threaten to move to Canada, but how many even know what it's like now? Many liberals assume that our northern neighbor is more progressive, while those on the right might think that it's, ah, whiter. Ask your average American to name ten Canadians, and it's likely that nine will be white guys who can deftly handle a puck, with the tenth, the ultra-vanilla Justin Bieber.

According to Statistics Canada, 28% of Canada's population will be foreign-born by 2031. In 2011, 4.53% of its residents were already Chinese, and on three visits to Toronto since, I've seen many more Han faces on the streets. Chinatown is pushing east into downtown, and west into Trinity Bellwoods, Little Portugal and Little Italy.

Outside Dragon City Mall in the heart of Toronto's Chinatown, an old man played the erhu while another peddled rat traps from a cart. Within sight, Scotia Bank and National Bank had signs in Chinese.

With such an influx of immigrants and refugees, Toronto now touts itself as the most multicultural city on earth, even more so than London, New York or Paris. Its inhabitants, then, can sample not just a vast array of international dishes, but also hybrids such as sushi burritos at Rolltation or Dr. Pepper-flavored Jamaican pulled pork on a Belgian waffle, at Junked Food Co. In Kensington Market, there's an eatery called Hungary Thai. Sticking to the basics, Ian and I chowed on banh mi, then, for dessert, Colombian candied crickets, bought from a street kiosk.

Within the shadow of Notre Dame Cathedral in Montreal is New-Agey Boutique Lotus, and two doors down is Ming Tao Xuan, as astonishing a Chinese tea house as you'll find outside Asia. With its many display cases filled with teapots, buddhas, sculpted animals, crystals, necklaces and bracelets, it's also a museum. Tea choices range from the White Hair Silver Needle, Golden Beautiful Eyebrow, Black Tartary Buckwheat to Chun Jian Raw Pu'er, with everything served in clay tea pots on bamboo trays.

It's been in business for decade. As my friend Ian and I sipped from aromatic cups at a rosewood Ming table, the middle-aged proprietor stood by the counter and crooned along to a recorded ballad, chuckling every so often at its lyrics.

Outside the large picture window, a white, female beggar in a yellow windbreaker stood at the corner of Bressole and Saint Sulpice. Streaming by, foreign and domestic tourists mostly ignored her. Leaving Ming Tao Xuan, we could hear her singing "Que Sera, Sera."

At Dunn's Downtown Diner, we ate the confounding poutine to Bollywood music. As I struggled through my mess of French fries and curd cheese smothered in brown gravy, I lamented to Ian, "I can't believe any French population could come up with this!"

Our waiter was a second-generation Portuguese-Canadian. "Yes, I can still speak Portuguese. Language is a big issue in Canada. Here in Quebec, sometimes you'll hear two people talking in English and French, with each refusing to speak the other's language!"

To babble a foreign tongue is to petition for admission into another family and heritage, a farcical failure in most cases, and that's why most people don't stray from their mama lingo. Even within a language, dialects and accents further divide. We are not one. Strolling through Kensington Market, I spotted the Hainan Association of Ontario. Even after half a century of internationalist indoctrination, Chinese are most trusting and loyal to people from their home region.

Nearer downtown, I caught a flyer that said, "BURN THE DETENTION CENTRES. DEPORT THE GOVERNMENT. WELCOME THE REFUGEES." Similar flyers can be found in all majority-white countries, and notice how no protest is raised about not generating refugees in the first place.

With no government, there are no borders to be defined, much less defended, but this is fine, see, since we're all one, and this, mi amigo, is precisely the message being pushed relentlessly by the corporate, globalist elite to their progressive consumers. At Yonge-Dundas Square, the Hard Rock Cafe had this slogan on its facade, "ALL IS ONE."

Inside the Eaton Center, an upscale luggage outfit displayed a large poster of "SUNNY WANG / Global Citizen." On YouTube, there's a video of Sunny flying on a chartered plane, swimming with sharks and even meditating on the ocean floor. TrÃ¨s cool. "As humans, we have a responsibility for this planet." With a $350 backpack and $1,200 suitcase from Tumi, you too can be a responsible global citizen.

Sunny Wang reminds me of a Canadian editor at Dissident Voice, "DV Co-Editor Kim Petersen enjoys scuba diving, working out, and advancing the struggle for a world based on principles of peaceful and equitable sharing and respect for the environment and life " and Anton Berg marzipan. He studied at universities in occupied First Nations territory ('British Columbia,' 'Canada') and Norway."

After giving articles to Dissident Voice for several years, I stopped when Petersen objected to my using "Indians" to describe the people of Wolf Point, Montana. Very politically correct, certain Canucks.

With its French language as relative barrier, Montreal attracts fewer immigrants than Toronto or Vancouver, but this city has also become much more mixed. Stumbling into Barfly in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ian and I managed to chat with a few locals about a rapidly changing Canada.

Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.


