Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/11/21

The Great Reset is being rolled out under the guise of covid-19

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, an award-winning author and Editor of Global Research, has released an E-Book titled: The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d'État and the "Great Reset."

He argues: We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in World history. We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since January 2020 has been blurred. Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 "pandemic".

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair. More than 7 billion people Worldwide are directly or indirectly affected by the corona crisis, according to Chossudovsky.

He says that the same powerful creditors which triggered the Covid Global Debt Crisis are now establishing a "New Normal" which essentially consists in imposing what the World Economic Forum describes as the "Great Reset":

Borrowing Colin Todhunter, Chossudovsky argues that using COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions to push through this transformation, the Great Reset is being rolled out under the guise of a 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' in which older enterprises are to be driven to bankruptcy or absorbed into monopolies, effectively shutting down huge sections of the pre-COVID economy. Economies are being 'restructured' and many jobs will be carried out by AI-driven machines.

The jobless (and there will be many) would be placed on some kind of universal basic income and have their debts (indebtedness and bankruptcy on a massive scale is the deliberate result of lockdowns and restrictions) written off in return for handing their assets to the state or more precisely to the financial institutions helping to drive this Great Reset. The WEF says the public will 'rent' everything they require: stripping the right of ownership under the guise of 'sustainable consumption' and 'saving the planet'. Of course, the tiny elite who rolled out this great reset will own everything. (Colin Todhunter, Dystopian Great Reset, November 9, 2020)

What is envisaged under "the Great Reset" is a scenario whereby the global creditors will have appropriated by 2030 the World's wealth, while impoverishing large sectors of the World Population.

In 2030 "You'll own nothing, And you'll be happy."

President Joe Biden and the "Great Reset"

According to Prof. Chossudovsky, Joe Biden is a groomed politician, a trusted proxy, serving the interests of the financial establishment. Let's not forget that Joe Biden was a firm supporter of the Invasion of Iraq on the grounds that Saddam Hussein "had weapons of mass destruction". "The American People were deceived into this war", said Senator Dick Durbin. Do not let yourself be deceived again by Joe Biden.

"The Great Reset" is socially divisive, it's racist. It is a diabolical project of Global Capitalism. It constitutes a threat to the large majority of Americans workers as well as to small and medium sized enterprises. It also undermines several important sectors of the capitalist economy.

The 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings scheduled for Summer 2021 in Singapore will focus on the implementation of the "Great Reset". (The WEF meeting now rescheduled for August 17 to 20).

The March 2020 Lockdown

On March 11, 2020, we enter a new phase of macro-economic destabilization, which is more devastating and destructive than 40 years of "shock treatment" and austerity measures imposed by the IMF on behalf of dominant financial interests, argues Prof Chossudovsky.

In a bitter irony, the same Big Money interests behind the 2020 "Global Adjustment" were actively involved in Chile (1973) and Argentina (1976). Remember "Operation Condor" and the "Dirty War" (Guerra Sucia).

There is continuity: The same powerful financial interests: The IMF and the World Bank bureaucracies in liaison with the Federal Reserve, Wall Street and the World Economic Forum are currently involved in preparing and managing the "post-pandemic "New Normal" debt operations (on behalf of the creditors) under the Great Reset.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

I've accepted this for publication, but I don't buy it.

Yes, some organizations and people will exploit the crisis. That happens with every crisis. But "Great re-set?" Sorry, just another conspiracy theory. There's a difference between predatory corporations and people and some deep state grand design.

The capitalist system is awful and enables the predation we're seeing, and it needs to be replaced, but there's no great re-set under way.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 at 10:05:05 AM

Author 0
