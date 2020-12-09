 
 
The Great Reset Conspiracy Smoothie

From The Intercept

A viral conspiracy theory blends together legitimate critiques with truly dangerous anti-vaccination fantasies and outright coronavirus denialism.

Book: The Great Reset
Book: The Great Reset
(Image by John Drake Flickr from flickr)   Details   DMCA

WRITING ABOUT "The Great Reset" is not easy. It has turned into a viral conspiracy theory purporting to expose something no one ever attempted to hide, most of which is not really happening anyway, some of which actually should.

It's extra confusing for me to unpick this particular knot because at the center of it all is a bastardization of a concept I know a little something about: the shock doctrine.

But here goes nothing.

Back in June, the World Economic Forum, best known for its annual Davos summit, kicked off a lunge for organizational relevance at a time when it was already clear that, for the foreseeable future, packing thousands of people, injected-cheek by lifted-jowl, into a Swiss ski resort to talk about harnessing the power of markets to end rural poverty was a nonstarter.

The effort was called the Great Website -- I mean cccccc.

The Great Reset was a place to hawk for-profit techno-fixes to complex social problems; to hear heads of transnational oil giants opine about the urgent need to tackle climate change; to listen to politicians say the things they say during crises: that this is a tragedy but also an opportunity, that they are committed to building back better, and ushering in a "fairer, greener, healthier planet." Prince Charles, David Attenborough, and the head of the International Monetary Fund all figured prominently. That kind of thing.

Naomi Klein is the author of The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism, now out in paperback. To read all her latest writing visit www.naomiklein.org

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
