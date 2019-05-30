The Great Disappearanc: People I Wish Would Go Away & Why

Walking into the Sunset
JAZZMAN CHRONICLES: IN THE AGE OF TRUMP.
THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE
People I Wish Would Go Away and Why
During the reign of Augusto Pinochet of Chile individuals who expressed opposition to his rule were often made to vanish. The disappeared became a euphemism for mass murder. Over a thousand dissidents were disappeared in Pinochet's Chile between 1973 and 1981. Tens of thousands were disappeared by a US backed military junta in Argentina's Dirty War between 1976 and 1983. [1]