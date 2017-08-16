- Advertisement -

The Cosmic Story: Leo Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017

The Great American Eclipse at

29* Leo: The Heart of the Lion

The Day Sky gives us Life. The Night Sky gives us meaning.





This ' Great American ' total solar eclipse has turned into an event, as only America can throw one. Millions of Americans are journeying to see this celestial show that stretches from Oregon to South Carolina. The Earth, Moon and Sun line up so well at totality that we'll get a chance to see the Sun's corona, it's outer atmosphere. It will look like a black hole surrounded by iridescent, scintillating, delicate colors. And 'day will become night' as we see the winter constellations, usually hidden by our summer Sun as well as Regulus at the 'heart of the Lion', Mercury, Venus, Mars and perhaps Jupiter in the dark sky.

There's a 70 mile area stretching across the US where the eclipse will be total for around 2+ minutes. Everywhere else in the US will experience it as a partial eclipse. The entire length of the eclipse will be about 6 hours. For more information about the eclipse and where to see it, go to GreatAmericanEclipse.com .

The United States is the only country this total eclipse crosses. And it's the first total solar eclipse to pass over only the continental US since the country's founding in 1776. It's also the first time in 99 years that an eclipse is visible across the continental US.

There are many articles about how this solar eclipse will affect the US and Donald Trump's chart specifically. (See: Eclipse impact ) But more important, this eclipse opposes America's Sibly 4 th of July chart's Moon at 28* Aquarius. The Moon symbolizes We the People (We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity...) This is a chance for all of us to wake up to our unity, and our responsibilities to each other, to Mother Earth and to the future.

So we can't mistake the heavenly advice: America, wake up and pay attention.

It is the American People , not the government or the power structures, that this Leo Solar Eclipse calls to. It is our wake-up call to create that more perfect Union . Not only in America, but with the whole world. But first we have to be at one with ourselves. Only then will we stop living in fear and start moving toward hope. To do that, we have to listen to our heart's truest desires. And then follow our heart's hope into the future.

