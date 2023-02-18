The Goodwill Blue Box Housing Sonnet

Life Arts 2/18/2023 at 5:00 AM EST H3'ed 2/18/23



Good Will Housing Project

I want to build a grand highrise housing project

for the homeless with all the trappings and frills,

with soda fountains, veggie marts, surf-n-turf grilles,

splashes of wild color, graffiti spray bedecked.

I have in mind blue Goodwill donation boxes

piled high as in a car junkyard, Guggenheim Bilbao,

or some other postmod bolshevik chairman mao

Howard Zinn nod to Joe Zeno's paradoxes.

I slept in a blue box once, homeless as can be,

beneath a wedding gown, bed of shoes, drinking cheap wine,

reading Nietzsche by flashlight, and then, R. L. Stine

pulled up from, and through, the flotsam and jetsam sea.

How many will sleep on the streets somewhere tonight --

Black, Latino, "was middle class," and Steinbeck white?