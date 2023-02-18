The Goodwill Blue Box Housing Sonnet

I want to build a grand highrise housing project
for the homeless with all the trappings and frills,
with soda fountains, veggie marts, surf-n-turf grilles,
splashes of wild color, graffiti spray bedecked.
I have in mind blue Goodwill donation boxes
piled high as in a car junkyard, Guggenheim Bilbao,
or some other postmod bolshevik chairman mao
Howard Zinn nod to Joe Zeno's paradoxes.
I slept in a blue box once, homeless as can be,
beneath a wedding gown, bed of shoes, drinking cheap wine,
reading Nietzsche by flashlight, and then, R. L. Stine
pulled up from, and through, the flotsam and jetsam sea.
How many will sleep on the streets somewhere tonight --
Black, Latino, "was middle class," and Steinbeck white?