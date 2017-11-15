Power of Story
The Goblin

By       Message Kathy Malloy     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/15/17

Author 16810
From Mike Malloy Website

From youtube.com: Jeff Sessions {MID-193681}
Jeff Sessions
Dopey DOJ Attorney General Jeff Sessions bobbed and dodged his way through yet another Congressional hearing Tuesday. He seems to recall one salient detail about his time with candidate Trump per Congressional hearing, have you noticed? And always, soon after Mueller interviews another Trump campaign insider.

This time he suddenly remembered a Trump campaign meeting in which high-level Russian connections were discussed ... just after former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos spilled his guts to Bob Mueller.

What a coincidence.

The Guardian has more:

"Jeff Sessions on Tuesday acknowledged a former aide to Donald's Trump presidential campaign informed him during the 2016 election about ties to Russian officials, appearing to contradict his own testimony to members of Congress during his confirmation hearing to become attorney general earlier this year.

"Testifying before the House judiciary committee, Sessions said he only recently recalled a meeting during the 2016 presidential election in which George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's campaign, disclosed his contacts with Russians.

"The attorney general also said he did not remember talking to Carter Page, an former foreign policy adviser to Trump who has said he told Sessions about a planned trip to Moscow.

"It was revealed earlier this month that Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the nature of his contacts with the Russians and had been cooperating with the special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Sessions was pressed on Tuesday about court documents that revealed he led a meeting in March 2016 in which Papadopoulos spoke of his ties to Russia and offered to facilitate an encounter between Trump and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

"'I had no recollection of this meeting until I saw these news reports,' Sessions said, adding he still lacked a 'clear recollection' of what exactly Papadopoulos said during the meeting.

"Sessions, who during his Senate confirmation hearing in January testified under oath that he was not aware of any contacts between Trump's campaign and the Russians, vehemently denied intentionally misleading members of Congress.

"'But I will not accept, and reject, accusations that I have ever lied under oath. That is a lie.'

www.mikemalloy.com
Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

