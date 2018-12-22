 
 
The Global Elites get a little Trumped up indigestion

By shad williams

December 22, 2018

From commons.wikimedia.org: Puck magazine, 1901, As the tariff-war must end {MID-337348}
Puck magazine, 1901, As the tariff-war must end
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
I don't agree that the impetuous Trump decided to withdraw US forces from Syria, in order to be better able to concentrate on a single front, e.g., Russia.

Among the unmasked fake left, fake liberal, fake progressive, fake media and punk warrior democrats led by their hissy-fitting US republican Senator Lindsay Graham plus the usual malfeasant media hegemonic cheer leading miscreants, Trump appears to be the only one in US federal government and on the Twitter and MSM who is OK with Russia.

Why would he, as an obvious unreliable tool of the global elites want to concentrate on smacking the Bear on its ass in the Crimea? Talk about fraught with danger!

Russia has already demonstrated that it can shutdown the skies over the Mediterranean including Israeli airspace, and the US war groups in the region. Why would Trump who is not as rabid against Russia as those emissaries sent to him by the globalists to direct their US government hegemony operations want to participate in a dangerous game of coaxing Poroshenko who has been described as a drunk to undertake another "provocation" as Putin has called the last incursion of Ukrainian warships through the Kerch Strait toward the recently completed bridge that connects Crimea to Ukraine?

Does anyone believe that the Military Industrial Class can possibly expect to earn a decent return on a war between the Ukraine with US/NATO encouragement? No. That is the western "feint". The Hegemonics don't want a ruined world. Why not? Because they would die just as every complex cell organism would die in a nuclear exchange...of any sort.

The Russians have already sent the American navy scurrying once before when they attempted to waltz into the seas toward Sevastopol - If the west believes that the Russians are serious about keeping the "terrorists" away from the Russian territory by suggesting that they are now prepared to destroy them whether supported by naval ships and warplanes, how much more likely are the Russians going to want to destroy fools including Poroshenko that foolishly tempt to bluff fate by threatening the people of Crimea that are under Russian protection and new Russian civilian, and military (shhhh) infrastructure built and in progress and planned?

The NATO is full of sh*t. They are not going anywhere near the Black Sea to seriously challenge Russia. They may even ban the Ukrainians from the Sea of Azoz! Talk about a violation of International Law! Who knew that International law was so potent? Just kidding.

By the way, Putin has banned warships from entering the Kerch Strait while the Ukraine is under martial law. He did not specifiy which flagged warships be banned, however, I dot not believe warships of any nationality, will get a pass through the Kerch Strait while Poroshenko's martial law is in effect.

 

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. That was an arrogant statement on my part especially since I was not looking for any.

shad williams

While the global elites are trying to regain their footing, we should be kicking their chairs along with their fat asses out from underneath them domestically, and stomping their tiny heads into the dirt. They are giving us more clues with every inhumane act they undertake. We are getting names...who voted to continue killing Yemenies in the US House? We do this by overwhelming the social engineering they are doing to us, by identifying with everyone's identity!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:14:53 PM

Janet Supriano

And finally, here we have the root cause of global warming...globalist hot air!

Quite weary of the never-ending fear mongering and little boy one-upmanship.

They can shut up now.

Great piece, Shad. Merry Christmas!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 3:26:06 PM

shad williams

Hello Janet!

Sometimes I feel that I am the hot air, the fear monger...not so much the little boy, but...I am barely coming to grip with the weight of the lies I've accepted all these decades of my life - it is crushing me to into death as age saps needed energy to fight.

Thank you Janet and may the Christmas spirit always be with you.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 4:07:22 PM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Brother Shad, you know I have been about as disgusted as any person with more than two brain cells to rub together that the fake progressives are outraged that Orange Mussolini appears to be "pulling out" of one of the many countries "we" are currently terrorizing but I have to wonder what the elites plan to do with all those soldiers who are "coming home". Does he have jobs for them for example, repairing our crumbling infrastructure or do the elites plan to use all that killing power against us, with our poor little yellow vests to protect us? I'm guessing it's the latter.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 4:03:19 PM

shad williams

Scary but you point to a very worthy domestic project of turning swords into plowshares for people to arise to their best character, peace, justice, restitution, infrastructure, education, art, science and love.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 4:12:43 PM

