The Global Elites get a little Trumped up indigestion



Puck magazine, 1901, As the tariff-war must end

Among the unmasked fake left, fake liberal, fake progressive, fake media and punk warrior democrats led by their hissy-fitting US republican Senator Lindsay Graham plus the usual malfeasant media hegemonic cheer leading miscreants, Trump appears to be the only one in US federal government and on the Twitter and MSM who is OK with Russia.

Why would he, as an obvious unreliable tool of the global elites want to concentrate on smacking the Bear on its ass in the Crimea? Talk about fraught with danger!

Russia has already demonstrated that it can shutdown the skies over the Mediterranean including Israeli airspace, and the US war groups in the region. Why would Trump who is not as rabid against Russia as those emissaries sent to him by the globalists to direct their US government hegemony operations want to participate in a dangerous game of coaxing Poroshenko who has been described as a drunk to undertake another "provocation" as Putin has called the last incursion of Ukrainian warships through the Kerch Strait toward the recently completed bridge that connects Crimea to Ukraine?

Does anyone believe that the Military Industrial Class can possibly expect to earn a decent return on a war between the Ukraine with US/NATO encouragement? No. That is the western "feint". The Hegemonics don't want a ruined world. Why not? Because they would die just as every complex cell organism would die in a nuclear exchange...of any sort.

The Russians have already sent the American navy scurrying once before when they attempted to waltz into the seas toward Sevastopol - If the west believes that the Russians are serious about keeping the "terrorists" away from the Russian territory by suggesting that they are now prepared to destroy them whether supported by naval ships and warplanes, how much more likely are the Russians going to want to destroy fools including Poroshenko that foolishly tempt to bluff fate by threatening the people of Crimea that are under Russian protection and new Russian civilian, and military (shhhh) infrastructure built and in progress and planned?

The NATO is full of sh*t. They are not going anywhere near the Black Sea to seriously challenge Russia. They may even ban the Ukrainians from the Sea of Azoz! Talk about a violation of International Law! Who knew that International law was so potent? Just kidding.

By the way, Putin has banned warships from entering the Kerch Strait while the Ukraine is under martial law. He did not specifiy which flagged warships be banned, however, I dot not believe warships of any nationality, will get a pass through the Kerch Strait while Poroshenko's martial law is in effect.