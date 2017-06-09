"I will build a great wall..............."

I have written previously of how the Trump campaign was an expansion of the Nixon Southern Strategy of appealing directly to the "forgotten Americans" of racists and bigots. Trump was able, through his mastery of Goebbel's principles of propaganda, to gain power by leveraging Big Lies, which he had studied in the book of Hitler's speeches (New Order):

Mexicans are rapists; refugees from violence are terrorists, the media is the enemy, and he used these lies to create scapegoats for the forgotten Americans to displace their anger onto targets of hatred (principle of propaganda #18).

What Trump did was to take the Southern Strategy by which Nixon had pandered to the resentment and paranoia of the Southern racists and extended it to the entire nation. Out came the KKK, the American Nazi Party, the alt-right, and with them millions of unorganized bigots who found in the Trump movement a base of support. Today, even as Trump has only 37% approval (Hitler had lost his election with only 37% support), the emboldened far right has infiltrated every corner of US society from the White House to the media to the alternative media, with even progressive the "liberal media" firing liberals and hiring Republicans and even progressive websites protesting the alt-right infiltrators against being called out for being racists and pro-racist. Repressive tolerance rules, and intolerance is now normalized.

Even as nearly 2/3 disapprove of Trump, his seizure of power in a coup facilitated by Russia, WikiLeaks, and the media (who gave up hundreds of millions in exposure), has created a ripple effect in which not only government agencies but private media outlets are being filled with once scorned radical right activists, on a mission to destroy liberalism (a key feature of all fascist movements) and to move the country, at all levels, to the far right, where conservativism meets fascism.

And just as Trump followed the Nixon strategy of calling out (using dog whistles of coded racist appeal) the "silent majority," Trump, successfully extended that strategy on a national level, using his mastery of the media (another fascist talent), learned both as a commercial propagandist but then transferred as a political follower of the fascist political propaganda techniques (Big Lie, scapegoating, attack media, reach out to bigots, present faux populist appeal to attract the "lumpen"), And in this way he has created a cultural movement in which the same strategy is being used not only to take over the government but to infiltrate the media and move it to the far right.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5