The Get Out While You Can Sonnet



'Run for your life!'

Funny thing happened on the way to the boredom

that came in the wake of democracy's demise --

the homogeneity, the loss of surprise,

the predictable slide into fiscal whoredom --

peak Man followed peak oil into oblivion;

there were last laughs all around on the psycho ward;

Heath Ledger Joker clowns came running toward

us out of the darkness of fears gone stygian.

Icarus tried to retreat back into the Maze,

but daddy Daed was dead; he had no wings to fly;

it was overcast anyway; the River Kwai

was below, fascists mooned, and whistling filled his days.

Off-grid, away from the world electricity,

I hid in the outback of eccentricity.