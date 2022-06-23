The Get Out While You Can Sonnet

Funny thing happened on the way to the boredom
that came in the wake of democracy's demise --
the homogeneity, the loss of surprise,
the predictable slide into fiscal whoredom --
peak Man followed peak oil into oblivion;
there were last laughs all around on the psycho ward;
Heath Ledger Joker clowns came running toward
us out of the darkness of fears gone stygian.
Icarus tried to retreat back into the Maze,
but daddy Daed was dead; he had no wings to fly;
it was overcast anyway; the River Kwai
was below, fascists mooned, and whistling filled his days.
Off-grid, away from the world electricity,
I hid in the outback of eccentricity.