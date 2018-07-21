The Gall of President Putin, the Gullibility of President Trump, and the Trust of the American People

- Advertisement -

During the last few days we have witnessed an exemplar display of God's wisdom. The Good Book tells us that God leaves people free to be bad, but lets the wicked fall into their own snares.

The gall of President Putin! How could he ever conceive of a more nefarious plot than to convince President Trump of the brilliance of his scheme. We ask only for reciprocity. We'll let the American jurisprudence have the 12 Russians who have recently been indicted; we ask only for the Russian jurisprudence to "question" 11 Americans who are on our wish list.

What, in President Trump's words, could be a more "incredible offer" than this?

What gullibility on the part of President Trump!

It has taken four days for the Trump Administration to disavow this deal, a decision announced only after a 98-to-0 vote against it in the US Senate.

The rush of the Senate decision has not allowed for a detailed explanation for its unanimous decision.

The seriousness of the situation, a seriousness underscored by President Trump and the Trump Administration to invite President Putin for a state visit in the fall, warrants a detailed explanation of the meaning of these events.

President Trump has betrayed the TRUST that the American people have placed in him.

- It is not in the interest of the 11 American citizens requested by President Putin to be delivered to the Russian jurisprudence;

- It is not in the interest of the American people to make them believe the lie that there is such a thing as Russian jurisprudence, presumably anything like the American jurisprudence, which obeys the rule of law, starting with the US Constitution;

- Russian jurists are executioners of Mr. Putin's will;

- Mr. Putin has declared those 11 American citizens his own personal enemies;

- There is not a shred of evidence that, apart from contradicting the will of Mr. Putin, those 11 American citizens did anything illegal or immoral;

- Mr. Putin is a dictator who has ordered the killing--has killed--his enemies on Russian soil as well as abroad.

- Mr. Putin, by ordering the murder of his enemies while on English soil, has betrayed all rules of international law that protect the integrity of each country on earth;

- Mr. Putin is not working in the interest of the Russian people;

