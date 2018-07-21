 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Gall of President Putin, the Gullibility of President Trump, and the Trust of the American People

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 506883
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
- Advertisement -

During the last few days we have witnessed an exemplar display of God's wisdom. The Good Book tells us that God leaves people free to be bad, but lets the wicked fall into their own snares.

The gall of President Putin! How could he ever conceive of a more nefarious plot than to convince President Trump of the brilliance of his scheme. We ask only for reciprocity. We'll let the American jurisprudence have the 12 Russians who have recently been indicted; we ask only for the Russian jurisprudence to "question" 11 Americans who are on our wish list.

What, in President Trump's words, could be a more "incredible offer" than this?

What gullibility on the part of President Trump!

- Advertisement -

It has taken four days for the Trump Administration to disavow this deal, a decision announced only after a 98-to-0 vote against it in the US Senate.

The rush of the Senate decision has not allowed for a detailed explanation for its unanimous decision.

The seriousness of the situation, a seriousness underscored by President Trump and the Trump Administration to invite President Putin for a state visit in the fall, warrants a detailed explanation of the meaning of these events.

- Advertisement -

President Trump has betrayed the TRUST that the American people have placed in him.

- It is not in the interest of the 11 American citizens requested by President Putin to be delivered to the Russian jurisprudence;

- It is not in the interest of the American people to make them believe the lie that there is such a thing as Russian jurisprudence, presumably anything like the American jurisprudence, which obeys the rule of law, starting with the US Constitution;

- Russian jurists are executioners of Mr. Putin's will;

- Mr. Putin has declared those 11 American citizens his own personal enemies;

- There is not a shred of evidence that, apart from contradicting the will of Mr. Putin, those 11 American citizens did anything illegal or immoral;

- Advertisement -

- Mr. Putin is a dictator who has ordered the killing--has killed--his enemies on Russian soil as well as abroad.

- Mr. Putin, by ordering the murder of his enemies while on English soil, has betrayed all rules of international law that protect the integrity of each country on earth;

- Mr. Putin is not working in the interest of the Russian people;

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

President, The Somist Institute, 87 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA USA 01930

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Cascade of Errors (1517-2017)

Why Don't We Hear This Question: What Does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, Want?

To Pay For Health Care There Is Also The Amish Way, The American Way

What To Do If The Stock Market Crashes?

Redemption of the Bully

A Modest Proposal for Peace

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 506883

(Member since Oct 13, 2016), 2 fans, 12 articles, 20 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What gall President Putin! What gullibility President Trump! What betrayal of trust the American people have placed in Mr. Trump's hands!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 11:50:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 