- Advertisement -

The GOP and the Sweet Smell of Success

Protester at 2018 Philadelphia Women's March
I can't really blame President Trump for systematically ridding himself of as many Justice Department employees as needed in order to extricate himself from the "Russia investigation." After all, it's the natural thing to do. Whether the firings help or not remains to be seen. What does seem obvious, given the boss's reluctance, even now, to sanction Putin and his cronies, is that Mr. Trump is the Russian premier's "man," some would say "lackey," cultivated for many years with laundered Russian mob money and other favors.

Unlike his son-in-law, however, it seems that Boss Trump actually admires his benefactor, just as he does other dictators from the Philippines, Turkey, and the Ukraine. The real question is when will Mr. Putin decide that Mr. Trump is no longer a valuable asset, cash in his chips and leave his mutilated victim and his presidency by the side of the road? My guess is that the little Russian tsar will wait until Trump, Nunes, Ryan and the rest of the mindless GOP termites add the destruction of the FBI and the Justice Department to the growing list of federal agencies and democratic institutions they have already helped their real master to so severely undermine.

No wonder so many law and order arch conservatives like Corker, Flake and even Trey Gowdy are abandoning ship before the rancid odor of the GOP gradually becomes immune to the cheap perfume of token middle class tax cuts, race baiting, and anti immigration slurs which smell so sweet to its base. And, sooner or later even the Lindsey Grahams and John McCains, legitimate patriots, will finally realize that the gravest threats to democracy cannot be averted by simply increasing our military strength.

Comrade Trump has done us a favor. He has proven to us exactly what he claimed in his campaign, that our greatest weakness is the presence of so many traitors among us. You might say it's time for Americans to choose. Do we follow Father Vladimir Putin or Father George Washington? If Christopher Wray, Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller are disposed of, the Kremlin may not have to fix any more elections, but most ironic of all, by then even the real "deplorables" will complain of the stench.

Dr. Allen Finkelstein, writing since 2006 under the penname "O'finky," was born in New York, where he attended the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County as a boy. He continued his religious training in South Florida until his family, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim Thomas

Is it permissible to point out that to date there has been no evidence of any Russian interference with U.S. elections? Instead of evidence we have heard expressed the "conclusions" of a handful of hand picked agent from a few (I think 3) of the many existing intelligence agencies (17, or is it 27...I don't recall, but I know for sure that it is too many). To put this in further perspective perhaps we should remind ourselves that these agencies do not enjoy a high level of credibility, having been proven to routinely lie to us.

It will be interesting to see if Mr. Mueller can find, or perhaps create, some evidence of the dreaded "Russian meddling". In the meantime we should remain aware so far the story has no credibility. There also seems to be a lot of confusion between the alleged Russian meddling in our elections (no proof at all of that) with whatever shady dealings Trump and his associates may have had with Russian citizens. If he had business dealing with such folks I have no doubt that they may have been shady since that is consistent with his character. However, it has nothing to do with the charge of election malfeasance. All the hoopla over Russiagate has, of course, been a boon for the Democratic Party due to the fact that attention has been diverted from (i) its own election fraud employed to put Hillary Clinton on the ticket in 2016; and ii) the crimes committed by Hillary Clinton herself, which were whitewashed by the Obama Administration in order to allow the election campaign to proceed without the burden of a pending criminal investigation (which should not have been terminated). No, I am not, and have never been, a Republican. I am a progressive who loathes and despises both of the major political parties because they are enemies of the people and servants of he 1%.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 5:02:12 PM

Rick Kincade

Very politely put. I was not going to be so polite as I can't believe how many Americans go for this phony Russiagate. All the world powers are doing everything they can to figure out what we are doing so that American destruction around the world can cease. And of course we are doing all we can to hack every other world power so we know what they are doing as well. I know too many friends that believe this nonsense, and also were so into a woman president that they would suffer Hillary to be the first. So glad that didn't happen.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 5:56:35 PM

Daniel Geery

Astounding! Thanks, Jim, for saving me and I believe many others both time and pixels.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:13:44 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

100 'Likes' for your comment!

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:18:20 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

This article is a load of crap! The only thing I admired about the Trump campaign was his proposed US reconciliation with Russia (even if it was most likely for business profitability reasons).

I can't believe it: people I once thought were sane have totally bought into the Russia-hacked-US-election tripe. Anyone paying attention should have been able to see through the ruse that was perpetrated (1) to stifle Trump's political agenda, and (2) more importantly, to deflect attention from Hillary Clinton's illegal use of a private email server and her collusion with the DNC to rig the primary election against Bernie Sanders.

To those who still support the criminal Hillary: take your blinders off and try to think logically about who benefits from this craziness.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:17:14 PM

Christopher Zell

Trump is not the horror story you should fear. Here's the real terror.

Democrats finally get back into power. As the USA has decayed, they push for war with Russia for any reason at all - in accord with both the new statement on nuclear policy and Hillary's campaign speech to veterans. They need scapegoating and Russo-phobia is like an addiction to them.

At worst, the world ends in a mushroom cloud. More likely, everything gets worse because corrupt corporate Democrats and their Deep State friends care nothing for little people.

Trump is a passing annoyance. It is vital for our future that he stops this warmongering Russo-phobia and that he damages the Deep State so that our Progressive future stays intact - when the political pendulum swings back.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 8:57:40 PM

Daniel Geery

It is vital for our future that he stops this warmongering Russo-phobia and that he damages the Deep State so that our Progressive future stays intact - when the political pendulum swings back.


Damn! I am ready to say a rosary or ten (thousand!) to move the pendulum in the correct direction!

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 10:39:49 PM

