I can't really blame President Trump for systematically ridding himself of as many Justice Department employees as needed in order to extricate himself from the "Russia investigation." After all, it's the natural thing to do. Whether the firings help or not remains to be seen. What does seem obvious, given the boss's reluctance, even now, to sanction Putin and his cronies, is that Mr. Trump is the Russian premier's "man," some would say "lackey," cultivated for many years with laundered Russian mob money and other favors.

Unlike his son-in-law, however, it seems that Boss Trump actually admires his benefactor, just as he does other dictators from the Philippines, Turkey, and the Ukraine. The real question is when will Mr. Putin decide that Mr. Trump is no longer a valuable asset, cash in his chips and leave his mutilated victim and his presidency by the side of the road? My guess is that the little Russian tsar will wait until Trump, Nunes, Ryan and the rest of the mindless GOP termites add the destruction of the FBI and the Justice Department to the growing list of federal agencies and democratic institutions they have already helped their real master to so severely undermine.

No wonder so many law and order arch conservatives like Corker, Flake and even Trey Gowdy are abandoning ship before the rancid odor of the GOP gradually becomes immune to the cheap perfume of token middle class tax cuts, race baiting, and anti immigration slurs which smell so sweet to its base. And, sooner or later even the Lindsey Grahams and John McCains, legitimate patriots, will finally realize that the gravest threats to democracy cannot be averted by simply increasing our military strength.

Comrade Trump has done us a favor. He has proven to us exactly what he claimed in his campaign, that our greatest weakness is the presence of so many traitors among us. You might say it's time for Americans to choose. Do we follow Father Vladimir Putin or Father George Washington? If Christopher Wray, Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller are disposed of, the Kremlin may not have to fix any more elections, but most ironic of all, by then even the real "deplorables" will complain of the stench.