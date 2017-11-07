Power of Story
The GOP Tax Bill Is an Attempt to Destroy Government

opednews.com Headlined to H1 11/7/17

From Our Future

From commons.wikimedia.org: TAX bag filled with gifts for the rich {MID-189879}
TAX bag filled with gifts for the rich
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The House Republican tax bill has been introduced, packaged beautifully with lies. Now House Republicans will push to pass, in one week, a 500-page bill written in secret that transforms the tax code. Powerful special interests will spend millions for and against. Legions of lobbyists will fill congressional offices.

Experts will duel over the effects. Trump is already boasting about "a great Christmas present" of the biggest tax cuts ever.

Republicans hope that the fog of competing claims will cover their tracks. In the midst of the frenzy, remember one thing: this entire project is utterly wrong-headed. Few politicians dare say it, but the reality is Americans are not overtaxed. They are underserved by their government.

American corporations and American citizens are not overtaxed, compared with other industrial nations. The greatest impediment to corporate competitiveness isn't what corporations pay in taxes; it is an inefficient, outdated, and increasingly dangerous infrastructure. It is time wasted in traffic jams, slow trains, and overcrowded airports. Our broadband is slower and costs more than that of other leaders in the industrial world.

Nine percent of all bridges are rated "structurally deficient" and 40 percent are over 50 years old. Our energy and water systems are aged and fragile. A bridge falls every other day in America. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that our increasingly decrepit infrastructure will cost about 2.5 million jobs and $7 trillion in sales by 2025. For businesses, the best use of public dollars isn't tax cuts for the rich and big corporations but investments in rebuilding America.

Similarly, America's workers are gouged far more by inadequate and wasteful public investment than by high taxes. We pay about two times as much per capita for health care -- with worse results and leaving millions of people still not covered.

The costs of educating kids -- from pre-K to summer programs to soaring college tuitions and fees -- rise far faster than stagnant wages. Crowded and pot-holed roads steal time and tax cars and tires. Flint is not alone in suffering from aging pipelines and poisonous water. For working people, the best use of public dollars is to invest in Medicare for All, tuition-free college, universal pre-K, and efficient roads and water systems.

Trump and Republicans want to sell tax cuts as key to growth and jobs, but this too is a con. In using public money to create jobs, the most authoritative assessment -- made by Moody's Mark Zandi, a former adviser to John McCain -- is that investing in infrastructure would produce far more "bang for the buck" in jobs and growth than tax cuts would create. The money would be more likely to stay here, since 35 percent of corporate tax cuts would go to foreign investors or companies. The working people hired on public projects spend their wages, the rich less so.

All this is particularly true now: Corporate profits are near-record levels, inequality is at record extremes, and interest rates are still low. Corporations don't need tax breaks. They need customers. The rich will get more money under the GOP plan, but they've already captured so much of the nation's income and wealth that even the conservative International Monetary Fund has warned that inequality has reached extremes that are an impediment to growth and jobs.

Republicans hypocritically will run up deficits and add a trillion or two to the national debt, but the real damage is that they will exacerbate what is now a crippling public-investment deficit. For all the alarms you'll hear from Democrats and some Republicans in the next weeks, the budget deficits aren't much of an economic concern. Inflation, if anything, is too low, and America bonds sell at remarkably low interest rates.

Budget deficits, however, are a political club. Once the tax cuts are passed, Republicans will return to hectoring about deficits and debt. Their budget documents already call for brutal cuts in Medicare, Medicaid, education, and the entire range of public services. As crippling as America's public investment is today, passage of the Republican tax plan virtually insures that it will get far worse.

As Republicans rush to get this bill passed before it is read, the big lies will be exposed. The rich will clean up; some in the middle class -- particularly those with large families -- will pay more. Wealthy real-estate operators, investors, lawyers, and accountants will pocket most of the so-called small business "pass-through" tax break.

Repatriation and territoriality will give corporations even more incentive to rig their books to report profits in tax havens abroad. But the specific outrages are neither as destructive nor as appalling as the entire project itself. By making it harder to address America's crippling public-investment deficits, large tax cuts, if passed, will accelerate this country's decline.

First published at The Nation

 

http://www.ourfuture.org

Robert L. Borosage is the president of the Institute for America's Future and co-director of its sister organization, the Campaign for America's Future. The organizations were launched by 100 prominent Americans to challenge the rightward drift (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ceric

Become a Fan
Author 46629

(Member since Mar 15, 2010), 217 comments


  New Content
The number one responsibility of government is to responsibly manage a money system. Not to do so is asking for trouble. Allowing people to amass large sums of money is not managing the monetary system responsibly. Allowing unlimited political donations, allowing off-shore tax-free investment, allowing private banks to set interest rates and loan policies, and allowing huge public debt are all irresponsible. There is a certain amount of respect for the dollar, but it is eroding. The US government must make economic/financial/political policies so that respect for the dollar is maintained.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 3:26:19 PM

Author 0
Philip Pease

Become a Fan
Author 10841
(Member since Feb 8, 2008), 7 fans, 1117 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

A lot of times the headline is misleading; but in this case the headline tells the truth. TEA Party Republicans ideology is to get rid of all Federal government spending on social programs. They claim that ONLY national defense (military) is what the Federal government should be doing. They reason that any and all social programs should be done at the state level (if citizens of the state chooses) or by private parties and non-government organizations. They suggest local is better suited for social work as it is closer to the problem and it gets rid of the inefficiencies that a federal bureaucracy entails.

Get rid of all those regulations and we can get rid of all those regulatory agencies is what is behind their push to eliminate the EPA and many other government agencies (consumer protections, work place health and safety, food and drug safety, etc).

Essentially their pitch is that taxpayers will benefit (pay less taxes) and thus have more money to use as he/she chooses. Greed is a big sales pitch (you shouldn't be forced to support the poor, sick, elderly who need help or to pay to educate kids when you don't have kids yourself if you don't want to).

The main problem with their ideology is poor states will find themselves in a really bad condition. Currently richer states subsidize poorer states (get more benefit than what they pay for in taxes). In this arrangement (where states may or may not provide the social safety net for its citizens) poor states do not have the tax base to meet the needs of the people. What would happen? Would there be a mass migration of poor people from those poor states to richer states? Would there be widespread anger, protest, violence in poor states as citizens face a threat to their very survival?

The headline is true - the TEA Party Republicans want to destroy the current role/function of the federal government. Their ideology is spurred by greed and it just might turn the idea of these United States of America into some 50 separate states. This is my opinion of what we might see if they succeed in their plan - the destruction of these United States of American.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 3:28:49 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 14000 comments


Reply to Philip Pease:   New Content

"TEA Party Republicans ideology is to get rid of all Federal government spending on social programs. They claim that ONLY national defense (military) is what the Federal government should be doing."

Right.

An interesting irony is that the Founding Fathers apparently were very much against any standing US army/military and wanted state militias to be the core force.

Not the only thing that the Republicans have upside down.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:43:24 PM

Author 0
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 6 fans, 897 comments


  New Content

...be sure to keep voting...so that they know you truly support their right to rule over you -- and, of course, to maintain the appearance of "democracy"...
Some day in the future, one or more states might decide there is no longer any justification for covering up for criminal governance...and then you must make sure such tendencies are CRUSHED and severely punished...it is your "country" isn't it...? -- You "vote" -- they Rule...end of story..."independence" and "self-determination" are bad, bad things....

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 4:40:06 PM

Author 0
marko polo

Become a Fan
Author 46340

(Member since Mar 10, 2010), 3 fans, 266 comments


  New Content

The Republican tax plan is only a shell game. The corporations, are the sole gainers of this bill. And by the same thing, allowing the same corps. to bring offshore money back to America. To me both of these are good, because companies will return creating more jobs. My problem is, they claim it's a tax cut for the middle class, but those claims are questionable when you cancel write offs. But the Democrats claims are total BS. The author here is right about infrastructure spending, the problem is our last two so-called Presidents,they put us all on the Titanic with massive debt. Neither party wants to shrink spending or gov't. Remember, when there is a pile of your money to spend, it still is not enough. Billy Idol, with a rebel yell she cried more, more, more.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 6:46:38 PM

Author 0
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1610 comments


  New Content

Are there any other single-word oxymorons other than 'prostitute'?

Check out a recent article on COMMON DREAMS: 'Three Richest Americans Now Own More Wealth than Bottom Half of US Combined: Report'. Click here.

The whores have made it all possible.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 12:22:11 AM

Author 0
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 616 comments


  New Content

Agenda 21

There is no remaining government to destroy. The US is a Corporation and the citizens are serfs, constantly surveilled. There is a method to their madness.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 3:27:44 AM

Author 0
SHESHU BABU

Become a Fan
Author 508944

(Member since May 19, 2017), 114 comments


  New Content
Trump has always been intent on protecting corporates in as many ways as possible. Tax cuts are aimed to please the rich and push middle - class into further troubles

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 6:51:05 AM

Author 0
