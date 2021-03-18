The GOP Is a Modern-Day Death Cult and Proud Of It

From Hartmann Report

A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine has found that while the first cases of COVID appeared in states with Democratic governors (New York, New Jersey, Washington), states with Republican governors have had a whole lot more death over the full course of this pandemic.

The study confirms common sense. When GOP governors defy simple, common-sense rules like wearing masks or avoiding dense crowds, pretty much the only logical conclusion one can draw is that they're trying to "thin out the herd" in their state, killing off those expensive Social Security/Medicare users and the state's "less productive" disabled, diabetic or obese people.

It's as if the GOP has become a cult that celebrates death and destruction.

Why else would George W. Bush and Dick Cheney lie us into two unnecessary wars? Mullah Omar, who ran Afghanistan, offered to arrest Bin Laden for us, and Bush turned him down, choosing instead to kill hundreds of thousands of people. "Earlier this month, President Bush summarily rejected another Taliban offer to give up bin Laden to a neutral third country," wrote The Washington Post on October 29, 2001.

And even the UN was telling the world that Saddam had no WMD and no interest in attacking anybody (he was deep into writing a three-book romance trilogy based on Alladin). But Bush and Cheney wanted a million dead Iraqis, too, it appears, after his father's war and the subsequent sanctions had killed over a half-million Iraqi children long before 9/11. Death cult.

And why would they sanction -- hell, celebrate -- torturing innocent people to the point of death...and then have the CIA destroy the videotaped evidence? The easiest answer is that they're a death cult.

Why did Trump hide for months the fact that he and his wife got a COVID vaccine while in the White House? Why do GOP members of Congress like Rand Paul, and GOP-leaning media like Fox's Tucker Carlson openly push vaccine skepticism when the vaccine simply prevents people from dying? Death cult.

Why did the Trump administration let kids die -- several did -- or be emotionally wounded for the rest of their lives just because their parents were fleeing death at the hands of Central American drug gangs? "At least seven children are known to have died in immigration custody since last year, after almost a decade in which no child reportedly died while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection," reported NBC News in May of 2019. Death cult.

Why would Republicans spend an entire decade trying to take away American's healthcare? Why won't most Red State governors even expand Medicaid to this day, when the Feds will pay for most all of it? Why do they cut food stamps and aid to pregnant women to the bone? Why would Mitch and his buddies go to the mat to try to block $1,400 payments to families on the edge of homelessness? Death cult.

Every nine seconds in the United States a woman is beaten by her domestic partner, and three die every day at their partners' hands, but 172 Republicans yesterday voted not to re-authorize the Violence Against Women Act. Similarly, why would a dozen Republican members of the House of Representatives vote against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police after a Republican mob murdered one of them? Death cult.

They promote racist slurs like "Kung Flu" most recently used by Trump just a few days ago and when white men harass and kill Asian women, Republicans dismiss it as "an outlier." Death cult.

A study published in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology found that suicide rates are higher in American states with Republicans in charge, and a study published in Nature looking at nearly a century of suicide statistics in the UK and Australia found: "In total, there were 35,000 extra suicides under the Conservatives. 'One for every day of the century, or two for every day that the Conservatives ruled,'" noted one of the researchers. Why is it that suicides go up when conservatives are in charge? Death cult.

Their followers seem to have embraced the meme as well, most visibly in their affection for Nazi, Confederate and satanic symbology.

Look at the "Six Million Wasn't Enough" tee-shirts, the Nazi and Confederate flags, the open carry that brings to mind a psychological condition most frequently called "compensation" but has already been used to kill in pro-Trump demonstrations.

Even back when FreedomWorks, the group the Kochs kicked off that led the Tea Party movement against America's first Black president, began promoting their "open the economy" rallies across the US in April of last year, demanding that COVJD-19 precautions be lifted, it was hard to find a protest where there wasn't a swastika, an upside-down or modified cross or star, or a Confederate flag.

The Confederacy, of course, was the group that committed treason against the United States over the right to torture, rape and kill enslaved people and then lost the war they started with that treason. Death cult.

And then there's the GOP's new logo, rolled in just in time for the Supreme Court to hand the White House to George W. Bush in 2000. It has an odd history.

On June 7, 1998, John King abducted James Byrd, a Black man, while he hitchhiked in Jasper, Texas. King overpowered Byrd, then tied him to the back of his pickup truck and dragged him for 3 miles, the pavement tearing his body to shreds and killing him. King dumped Byrd's lifeless body in front of an African American church.

At King's trial, his numerous racist tattoos were introduced in evidence to prove his white supremacist leanings. As The Daily Mail noted when King was executed, "A tattoo on King's arm shows a satanic star on his armpit..."

"The satanic star or 'pentagram' has been used in several race crime attacks on [Black] churches and other places of worship," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. "The pentagram is a symbol of the Nazi satanism movement which derived from European fascism in the forties, with subgroups later forming in different parts of the world. These groups...view themselves as the 'superior race.'"

The Southern Poverty Law Center documents how the pentagram, or "upside-down star" has been used extensively as a satanic and white supremacist symbol over the past 20 years in the United States, coast-to-coast. One group even had "blood-inscribed pentagrams on their rifles""

When Hitler's personal security guard, the SS, began wearing the death's head (skull and crossbones: Totenkopf in German) on their uniforms and caps, Germans took its meaning seriously. Out of that security guard detail grew the SS Totenkpfverbande -- the guard corps for the death camps -- and the SS Totenkopf, among the most brutal and murderous of all the German army forces.

Symbols carry meaning.

On June 14, 1777 -- during the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress adopted a resolution that said: "Resolved, That the flag of the 13 United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation."

That "new constellation" was to be a sign of the heavens blessing our endeavor, as the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Association wrote in 1905 about the precepts of egalitarian democracy, "it is believed by millions of our countrymen that they are as imperishable as the stars."

The five-pointed star pointing up toward the sky, seen on the American flag, was an ancient icon of positive meaning, representing the stars of heaven. As Jefferson wrote to J. Correa de Serra on October 24, 1820, "Peace and justice shall be the polar stars of the American societies."

Flip that five-pointed star upside down, though, and it becomes what's known as a pentagram, a sign of Satan that's been adopted by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The two points at the top represent the satanic goat's horns, the points on the side his ears, and the point on the bottom his bewhiskered chin.

Oddly, the Republican Party flipped the American Flag stars upside down on their logo in 2000, around the time of George W. Bush's election. GOP Logo from Wikipedia I've asked literally dozens of GOP officials, including members of Congress and the former head of the GOP, and none have been willing to explain to me why they'd do this -- and keep it on their logo for over 20 years.

Could it be that the GOP is simply a modern-day death cult, and proud of it? From their racist rhetoric to their celebration of guns and violence to their legislative history, it seems the only possible explanation.