The GOP Is Trying to Steal Your Vote this Very Second (w/Guest Greg Palast) - YouTube

The GOP Is Trying to Steal Your Vote this Very Second (w/Guest Greg Palast)

Greg Palast continues his coverage of the GOP's efforts to steal elections through voter purges and how we can fight against it, Have you been purged? Will the GOP be able to get away with taking votes from African Americans, minorities and Democrats?

If ever there was a time to get out and vote, this is it. Be sure that you are registered to vote. Call your county registrar.

This is from the Thom Hartman's show, a ten minute video, sent to me by Leslie Johnson.