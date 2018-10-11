 
 
General News

The GOP Is Trying to Steal Your Vote this Very Second (w/Guest Greg Palast) - YouTube

By Daniel Geery

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/11/18

Author 1198
The GOP Is Trying to Steal Your Vote this Very Second (w/Guest Greg Palast) Greg Palast continues his coverage of the GOP's efforts to steal elections through voter purges and how we can fight against it, Have you been purged?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Thom Hartmann Program)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Greg Palast continues his coverage of the GOP's efforts to steal elections through voter purges and how we can fight against it, Have you been purged? Will the GOP be able to get away with taking votes from African Americans, minorities and Democrats?

If ever there was a time to get out and vote, this is it. Be sure that you are registered to vote. Call your county registrar.

This is from the Thom Hartman's show, a ten minute video, sent to me by Leslie Johnson.

 

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


Georgia Republican Governor Kemp apparently has 53,000 voter applications currently on hold in his office. "The source of those holds is a policy instituted by the Georgia state legislature called "exact match". (AP).


This is not a new subject. It seems to come up every election. The last one that was over-the-top horrible was in 2000 when a large number of African American voters in Florida were purged as well as absentee votes from the military personnel overseas weren't counted....And it's people in power that are doing it! Everyone of them should be voted out because they obviously don't stand behind Democracy and the will of the people. And I think that can only be achieved if we have a straight popular vote. Period.


Voter fraud has never been a big problem. It's not even a little problem. It is punishable by imprisonment.


In the 2016 election there were four documented cases of voter fraud.


In a prior elections woman from Texas (?) voted after she got out of prison...she didn't know about the law forbidding ex-felons to vote, for she surely wouldn't have. They put her back in prison.


The Heritage Club keeps records of voting fraud. On it's website it shows the numbers..in a way that is not fully understandable. Nonetheless, it posted 10xx (can't remember the last two numbers. Heck, I'll just round up to 1100. That's the total number.


In the 2016, there were 4 instances of documented voter fraud. It is inconceivable to me that voter fraud would ever be great enough to swing an election...and far worse than voter fraud is the Electoral College system. Five times in our history the winner of the minority vote has won. Bush and Trump being the latest two. How well did that turn out? So much for the will of the people...again.


Have we ever had an election with less that 1100 vote difference?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:07:01 PM

Author 0
