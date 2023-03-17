The GOP Claims to be the Party of Life - In Fact, They're the Party of Death

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

The GOP needs a new slogan. Is there any area where Republicans will put the interests of life above making a buck or pandering to their base? I can't find a single one"

Because they oppose a woman having the right to terminate a pregnancy, Republicans claim to be the Party of Life. In fact, they're the Party of Death.

Seriously. Unless you're white, straight, male, Christian, and morbidly rich, Republicans appear to want you and your children dead. In every instance, they will put a corporation or a rich white man's making a buck over the life of anybody else.

"" Toxic waste kills people, but Republicans have worked for decades to cripple the EPA and other agencies' ability to regulate it. Trump alone rolled back over 100 environmental regulations that protected families and children.

"" Being homeless kills people, but Republicans fight any sort of housing support, rent control, or laws that might inhibit foreign or Wall Street investors from buying up housing stock and jacking up housing costs.

"" Guns kill more children in America than any other single cause, and Republicans want more of them, including weapons designed exclusively for use on the battlefield.

"" Hunger kills children through weakening their immune systems and diminishing their ability to learn, but Republicans are so opposed to feeding children at school that one rightwing talk host recently argued that hungry kids should be sent to orphanages.

"" Pregnancy kills women far more often than abortion (20.1 deaths per 100,000 pregnancies versus .4 deaths per 100,000 abortions), but Republicans are passing laws to force women and girls to endure childbirth whether they want to or not.

"" Suicide kills more gay men than AIDS, and queer youth are four times more likely to kill themselves than their cis counterparts, but Republicans continue to stigmatize and attempt to criminalize homosexuality, being transgender, and even dressing in drag.

"" Cancer kills people, but Republicans defend carcinogenic pesticides and other chemicals in our food supply.

"" Civil wars kill people, but Republicans are openly advocating one today.

"" Coups kill people, too; over 140 police officers were injured, three were killed, along with four civilians on that January 6th day that Republican President Trump tried to overthrow the government of the United States.

"" Children forced to work in meat packing plants and other dangerous places kill, but Arkansas' Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders just proudly signed legislation loosening that state's child labor laws and other Republican governors are considering the same.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).