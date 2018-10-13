 
 
The French Can Teach Us Something About Health Insurance

By       Message Belden Fields       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   15 comments

From commons.wikimedia.org:
Flag of France
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
The parasitic presence of private insurers in the system is one of the things that drives up overall medical cost in the United States, a cost that is higher than in any other industrialized county, and with poorer results. Despite this fact, President Trump falsely tells the American public that a Medicare for All system would cost more than our present profit-driven system.

I will take France, where I have spent a number of years as, an example. But other Western European countries, like the Netherlands and Germany, are similar. In France, health care is regarded as a right accorded to all citizens and legal residents. Insurance is provided by tax-funded, nonprofit bodies called mutuels. In 2016, the per capita expenditure on healthcare in France was $4,600. In the United States, it was $10,348.

And the French are healthier than Americans on a number of dimensions. For example, in 2014, French infant morality among live births was 3.5 per 1,000. In the U.S it was 5.8. In 2017, the average life expectancy in France was 82.4 years. In the U.S. it was 78.8. In other words, we are paying more and receiving less for it.

In France, reimbursements range from 70% to 100% depending on the service. But the charges are a pittance compared to those in the U.S., and low-income people and those with long-term illnesses pay zero. A few years ago, I fell in Paris and required a couple of X-rays. A friend took me to a private clinic rather than an emergency room. I was there for over a half hour. I was not covered by the French system, but the charge to me for the X-rays and a written report was only the equivalent of $75. In other words, the lower costs in general healthcare also drive down charges by private entities like private labs and clinics, which are an option open to the French.

The most tragic lesson in the deficiency of the American system for me was a close American friend who lived in Paris, first as a student and worker, and then just as an employee. Her stay in France was about ten years, during which she came down with cancer. Just by being a legal resident, her chemo, radiation, hospital stays, drugs, and even her wigs, were completely covered by the healthcare system. After she was denied a renewal of French residency, she came back to the U.S. but could not afford the periodic checkups that she had gotten free of charge France. She died in her forties.

We need a single-payer, universal system. The AFL-CIO, groups of medical professionals, and other civil society groups, such as the Democratic Socialists of America have been advocating for such a system. Senator Bernie Sanders made it a key element in his presidential primary run and continues to advocate for it. Indeed, an August 2018 Reuters poll showed that 84% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans support Medicare for All!

In January 1917, such a system was actually introduced in the House of Representatives (HB 676) by Democratic Representative John Conyers. Yet mainstream Democrats refuse to sign on and restrict themselves to trying to protect what is left of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), while Republican politicians try to destroy Obamacare and see a universal single-payer system as an anathema. They remain devoted to the present private insurance based system, largely tied to employers, that increases costs to consumers and employers, and leaves millions of people without any health insurance.

We don't have to be living and dying like this. People in the rest of the industrialized world don't. We need to pressure our congressional representatives to sign on to HB 676.

 

Belden Fields is a Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Illinois in Urbana and an editor/facilitator/writer for the Public i, the newspaper of the Urbana-Champaign Independent Center. His scholarly work has focused on French (more...)
 

John Jonik

There is little or no effort to sufficiently discredit the US health insurance system...not to mention reporting on Dem (and Repug) officials' economic links to big insurance. Easy start is to search up Physicians for National Health Program (PNHP) for their past work on exposing for-profit insurers multi-Billion dollar investments in, of all places, Cigarette Manufacturing. Scandal? Sadly, not yet. Search "PHNP insurers tobacco", for starters. No secret, just ignored...thus delaying the US entry into a civilized health system.

At the SEC it's possible (public info) to see where Big Insurance invests, and for how much...but that SEC EDGAR Data Base is tricky to access. But at SEC site one can see the OTHER health damaging insurer investment holdings...like pesticides, GMOs, military weapons, oil, fracking, etc etc and the whole nine yards.

As for non-profits, has anything been documented about where their CEOs invest what was ostensibly our health care money?

"Follow the Money" is a too often overlooked commandment.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 12:14:27 AM

John Jonik

Copyrighted Image? DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 12:46:59 AM

Belden Fields

Agree with all your points. But I do not know if anything has been documented about where the CEOs invest out health care money. Another thing tt should be investigated is how hospitals that claim to be nonprofit are gaming Medicare and Medicaid with "facility" charges. At least in my town, one of our nonprofit hospitals has also been gaming the city by avoiding taxes. The system is quitecorrupt.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 1:07:02 AM

John Jonik

Follow the money....and Expose and mention economic links between pols and the insuffciently-regulated at every turn. It's basic.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 5:32:58 AM

BFalcon

French system can't be just transplanted into the US.

And there are many neglected and omitted facts.

The US life expectancy is seriously lowered by drug overdoses, obesity, homicides and car accidents.

And let us not forget that the mortality is mostly affecting population that is on Medicare already.

The teenage pregnancies and unwanted pregnancies are higher in the US (that is bad for infant mortality)

French companies make some of their earnings in the US and other countries so they accept controlled prices in France. Without the US it would be different.

I don't think that your friend died because she "could not afford" periodic checkups.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 12:25:56 AM

Belden Fields

B Falcon,

I take all but the last paragraph in your comment as part of a useful debate. But I don't think you have any basis for your ending sentence/paragraph. I knew her medical history and think that she would have had at least a chance to prolongin her life somewhat if she had had medical insurance and been getting the periodic exams and interventions that she had been getting in France.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 4:36:22 PM

BFalcon

No bad intention on my part and I am sorry for her death.

And it is possible that she would live longer.

However, checkups are meant to discover the spread/recurrence.

It is very rare, given today's treatments, that earlier detection of spread or recurrence prevents death (while it may prolong life, somewhat, sometimes). But, unfortunately, she would still die from her disease.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 2:27:29 AM

kappie

your a republican stooge bf falscon,you do everything but throw in the kitchen sink.drug overdoses are helped by the US drug companies promoting their use for profit.You even use death by old age as if other countries don't die of old age.In your "facts" you mention teenage preganancies but the facts are many minorities can't afford health care under the present system and thats a bigger cause of mortality rates of infants.What has french companies making US profits have to do with controlling prices in france,it just shows they have the will like other countries to control your God profit which republicans like yourself worship above all elese

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 6:44:43 PM

BFalcon

Your comment is full of wrong statements.

I am no Republican and you have no reason to claim that.

Overdoses are reason for shorter life expectation in the US, what is your problem?

How do you know what is a bigger problem of infant mortality? I just mentioned one contributing factor.

If French companies didn't make big profits in the US they would have to get better prices in France. The US subsidizes the world.

I didn't "use death by old age", just said that the majority of people who die in the US have Medicare already so universal coverage should not affect their death rate.

You really should practice careful reading.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 2:35:46 AM

Dennis Kaiser

Medicare for all would be a terrible thing as it is proven that everybody with Medicare dies. Good point



Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:31:58 AM

BFalcon

What a silly twist.

What I said was that people on current Medicare supposedly (in the opinion of those who criticize the US life expectancy) live shorter due to inferior care in the US compared to other countries.

This is not true, I say, and, if it were, how would expanding Medicare help?

Think a little, then answer.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:45:24 PM

Dennis Kaiser

LOL! You're mumbling. My "silly twist" is exactly what you are saying only afraid to come out and say it LOL

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 4:11:48 PM

BFalcon

Don't laugh, use your brain.

The US has better care than others, only not available uniformly.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 12:59:31 AM

Jill Herendeen

Not sure HB 676 is good ENOUGH, though... IMHO, we need to demand formal adoption of the UN's UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS, so that the gov't is tasked w/ providing healthcare to all as a legal obligation, which it can't wiggle out of.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 4:44:58 PM

BFalcon

Doesn't it include the complete happiness and not merely the absence of disease?

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 1:00:38 AM

