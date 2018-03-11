Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Fracturing of US National Identity by International Elites Seeking Our Demise

Many people are unable to see that the US is under an existential threat from outside powers. Our government's global military superiority lends us a sense of false security. The ongoing crimes of the US military also make us pessimistic about our people and national identity.

However, US military dominance will eventually fall, and it could fall fast. This may be good for the world, depending on who fills the power vacuums, or it could be worse. For the average USer, if we still have an 800 billion dollar trade deficit, this will be the day we find empty grocery shelves and a resulting breakdown of law and order.

In order to avert disaster, we need to acknowledge and understand the threat, but guilt stands in the way. We can release our sense of personal guilt for US imperialism by acknowledging that the situation has been engineered by international financial elites.

These globalists have used the US military and government for decades to create an international financial control order. Now they are preparing to dump the US as their vehicle of military and economic power by ending the US dollar's global reserve currency status. Then the US will be forced to submit to their domination, just like the oil-producing countries of the world submit to US financial and military domination today.

Towards this goal they are eroding the national interest from every angle: the destruction of our manufacturing base; elimination of individual rights; stealing our elections; and others including the erosion of our national identity.

The shattering of the national identity has proceeded to the point where it's impossible to claim a sense of common values over formerly fundamental tenents, for example, freedom of speech.

The identity question is the most controversial, for good reason. For those who see the danger of destroying the national identity, there is a temptation to become hateful and blame immigrants and citizens with anti-US sentiments, instead of the international elites orchestrating the destruction.

This is a grave error since immigrants are just people seeking a better life, and the anti-US citizens have the best intentions. The anti-US citizens don't see the breakdown of national identity as dangerous, but as an opportunity for revolution. They don't realize that the "revolution" being organized is not a peoples revolution, but a formula that has been implemented in many counties by the same international elites. The goal of these "color revolutions" is always the submission of the nation to international finance.

A nation divided cannot stand. To avoid internal violence there must be a healing and coming together. We will need to seek to understand and compromise on fundamental identity issues, most notably race.

As nationalists, we need to be civic-nationalists, not ethno-nationalists. We need to focus on merit-based immigration and assimilation, not racial homogeneity.

As revolutionary USers we need to address the justified fears of whites as they become a minority in an anti-white cultural climate. This means: eliminating double standards regarding whites ability to organize and self-advocate like every other group; outlawing all racially discriminatory laws such as matriculation quotas; eliminating double-standards such as the currently accepted "whites need not apply" hiring practices and anti-white hate speech.

We need wake up to the divide and conquer tactics and unite around a national identity of tolerance and a level playing field for all.

 

Seth Rutledge is a writer and activist from Syracuse, NY. Follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/SethLRutledge

b. sadie bailey

first of all, I, being caucasian, hate and eschew the term "whites." Can we drop this divisive term? Think of how those two words, white and black, have been used throughout history. Black represents bad, evil, "black magic," the much maligned Night and anything lunar (ie feminine) etc. white represents the good guys, "white magic", "light" and everything Sun, Solar, including death denial and wanting to live forever - and longevity attempts are used most by the rich whites who can afford the medical "breakthroughs" denied the rest of the world's peoples, including poor caucasians. Seems like no accident to me, how these words are used. so if we want unity, let's drop calling caucasians "white."


i hear what you're saying about the global elites and wholeheartedly agree (even most of them are U.S. elites), but i don't agree with your premise of whites being denied the things you say we are. White supremacists and John Birchers and KKK'ers say the exact same things that you are saying.


The rest of it - the takeover by global elites and how they divide and conquer nations - yes, it's happening now to the USA. The biggest dangers to our country, IMO, are the money overlords of the radical Z*onist factions of Israel and its holocaust of Palestine, and Saudi Arabia. China has bought all of our resources; soon they will own this country if they don't already.


We need to look beyond race, as you say - but i need another standpoint from yours to feel that unification is really what you mean here. Would you please give some examples of how we can come together and achieve this?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 5:05:50 PM

