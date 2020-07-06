The Four Stages of Spiritual Growth

THE FOUR STAGES OF SPIRITUAL DEVELOPMENT



Mayan Temple

(Image by Tinker & Rove) Details DMCA



"In the last analysis, the current global crisis is a psychospiritual crisis; it reflects the level of consciousness evolution of the human species. It is, therefore, hard to imagine that it could be resolved without a radical inner transformation of humanity on a large scale and its rise to a higher level of emotional maturity and spiritual awareness... Radical psychospiritual transformation of humanity is not only possible, but is already underway."

Stanislov Grof

"No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it."

Albert Einstein

An element that can be missing from political analyses is that of spiritual development. We have created a world that reflects our level of consciousness. Growth into new levels will not automatically solve our many interdependent, ever-worsening social problems, but deeper, wider perspectives may allow solutions to become possible.

As Scott Peck has said, "Everyone has an explicit or implicit set of ideas and beliefs as to the essential nature of the world."

In order to have a realistic world view, ""we must constantly revise and extend our understanding to include new knowledge of the larger world." He adds that failing to rise above the influence of our particular culture or conditioned paradigm easily leads to a world full of conflict. Each person tends to believe her particular world view is correct. It is difficult to see the boundaries of one's worldview or perceptual lens, simply because one is immersed within it.

James Fowler and Peck have described a 4-fold model of spiritual growth in an intriguing way.

Stage I: Anti-social/Chaotic

In this stage a being is self-focused with little capacity to see beyond the needs and wants of one's own self. People in this stage are largely focused on gratifying their own needs even if it hurts others. Traits can include chaotic, defiant, disordered, and reckless behavior. Persons residing in this stage are often exploitative, self-centered in the extreme, and have little or no development of empathy for others. It is not unusual for such people to create a facade, projecting the impression that this is not the case. Many adults who are unable to grow beyond Stage 1 become criminals; some become politicians.

Stage II: When we are able to grow beyond this more primitive, boundary-less phase we enter into stage 2, which can be described as "Formal" or Institutional ("Bounded").

This stage involves being part of a religious tribe or community. In contrast to chaos, in Stage 2 there are clear boundaries of both belief and behavior, centered around an authoritythe pope, the Church, the Scripture, the tradition. Institutions provide a sense of stability. If this sense of stability takes the form of a church or religious observance, persons locked in Stage 2 thinking may become extremely upset - and in extreme cases, violent - when their beliefs are questioned.

People at Stage 2 tend to see God as an external, transcendent Being. They have very little understudying of the immanent, indwelling God - what Quakers and other wisdom traditions refer to as the Inner Light. The contradiction to which they have become habituated is that they simultaneously believe in an all-loving God and also feel He possessesand will useextreme punitive power (in the Bible demanding that "His" faithful slaughter men, women and children). It is not uncommon for such people to rationalize their own sadism or destructiveness based on this model.

Many "fundamentalists" and religious (Christian, Jewish, Hindu) extremists have not grown beyond this stage. Moreover, a great many "good, law-abiding citizens" never transition beyond this phase. Although limitations are necessary for living in community, those whose growth is arrested at Stage 2 often are severely limited in their ability to think for themselves, and to be flexible enough to communicate with and live comfortably with those different than oneself.

The hallmarks of this stage are blind faith in authority figures and dogmas, and the tendency to deal with the complexities of the world with very simple binary choices of either Good or Evil; Right or Wrong; Us vs. Them.

Stage III: Doubt/Skepticism ("Deconstruction")

The hallmark of Stage 3 is the serious questioning of all that one has learned to this point in one's life, including sources of authority and information. Part of this process involves the critical evaluation of one's religious system and a deep questioning of beliefs previously held as sacred truth. Agnosticism, and even atheism, are common philosophical perspectives while in this stage. Here reliance on the intellect prevails. In place of reliance upon authority figures and dogmas presented to us by others, it shows up today as scientific skepticism and single-minded focus on the empirical method.

However, it is possible for simple, literal interpretations of religious dogma to evolve into a more subtle understanding, which can then be integrated with a scientific understanding of our cosmos. On the other hand, one can succumb to a sense of being lost and isolated in a cold and uncaring universe. This stage may transform in two possible directions: 1) opening doors to humility, infinite mystery and wonder, or 2) to cynicism, and a potent form of smug, closed-hearted complacency.

Stage IV: Mystical/Communion or "Union"

Life, our roles and interactions with other beings all begin to be seen from a different perspective. The profound mystery and deep interdependence of the world is now appreciated. One begins to enter into what some call a sense of Unity Consciousness or Ground of Being.

While we can and should retain a degree of healthy skepticism in this stage, we are increasingly aware of an underlying reality deeper than mere intellectual comprehension. Forgiveness, mercy, compassion, non-attachment and love form the lenses through which others are viewed. There is a desire to serve others, rather than objectify or exploit them. The sense of separation between Others and Self dissolve into an experience of Oneness without losing one's sense of distinctness.

In Stage 4, you are more concerned with giving than receiving; one lives in a compassionate consciousness and there is an ongoing movement from finite ego to (for lack of a better term) infinite soul. All beings are experienced as expressions of one unbounded consciousness.

*

Given that people in our world reside in a variety of these stages, it is useful to consider how people in each stage relate to those in other stages.

To begin, it should be noted that the experience of "faith" in each stage is radically colored (and at times distorted) by the psychodynamics of a given stage.

For example, people tend to look down on people who are in the stage they have just passed through.

The newly devoted believer in Stage 2 tends to judge a person in the chaos of Stage 1. (You can imagine someone shaking their head disapprovingly at "those sinners," or rationalizing their fear and hatred of gay people).

Similarly, a person who has just deconstructed their faith and dwells in the doubt and skepticism of Stage 3 tends to view the devoted believer of Stage 2 as naive and benighted.

Yet even as we can judge those in the stage behind us, we retain vestiges of the previous stages through which we have just come. Under stress, we can be tempted to lie, coerce, or manipulate to get our way, thus returning to Stage 1.

Someone who lives in the logic and skepticism of Stage 3 may also be oddly and irrationally superstitious about certain matters. Even in Stage 3 or 4, under pressure you mightlike all of uswish for some oracle or authority to cut through life's ambiguities with ultimate answers - the norm of Stage 2.

Not only is there a tendency to look down on those just behind us, but we are mostly threatened by those in the stages above us. For example, people in Stage 2 are told to "love sinners." If they move past their initial judgmentalism, people in Stage 2 can become quite loving of those in Stage 1. Yet they will generally remain threatened by those in the stages above them.

As Rabbi Abraham Heschel writes, "The prophet"employs notes one octave too high for our ears."

It can be argued that Jesus was too far ahead, spiritually speaking, of those who crucified him. His notes were too high for their ears, and all they could hear was how he challenged them (and to their minds, threatened them) with his radical way of relating to the Law and to God.

Always, what you see depends on your perspective, which depends on your own spiritual development. To the rigid mind stuck in Stage 2 Jesus was a threat. And because people tend to use the stability of Stage 2 to cover their own inner sense of chaos (rage, shame, etc.) they will tend to project their Stage 2 thinking without realizing they are actually protecting themselves.

Jesus (and any authentic, advanced spiritual teacher) knew that growth demands inner transformation and not mere external performance. He knew that describing divinity as a universal Love which embraces all people would fall upon deaf ears and, furthermore, would be a threat to respectable people trying to perform their way into God's graces.

It is important to note that these stages describe spiritual development, in contrast with religious development (involving dogma, public gatherings, and belief per say). "Spiritual" in this sense means the array of psychological and emotive processes - essentially a level of awareness - which is not strictly religious and may not even involve a belief in God per se, but which involves humankind's deepest and most sacred aspirations.

It should be added that this growth process is not a progression from bad to good. There are good, sincere, and authentic people in Stage 2 and there are wonderful people who would never hurt a fly who get trapped in the chaos and addiction of Stage 1.

Still, there is a real danger of getting stuck at any one stage, thereby stunting or stopping the process of full maturation. You cannot be truly good, for example, if your motivation for doing good is fear that God will punish you (as it often the case in Stage 2). That may be your first catalyst, but it must not be your last. Ideally, one progresses to doing good for its own sake, for the sake of others, and out of a flowing, compassionate awareness of the oneness and interdependence of all.

However, it can be extremely challenging to grow into Stage 4. It is not unusual for some measure of suffering, struggle and loss to be catalysts that motivate many (if not most) of us into growth beyond self-centeredness and attachment to our current perspective. The great spiritual teachers, after all, have always taught that it takes loss to become fully human, which is to say fully spiritual. One can imagine a caterpillar (who will soon be dissolving inside a chrysalis) looking up at a butterfly and saying: "You'll never get me up in one of those things!"

Entering into a new level of being his involves a type of death - a dissolving of naivete, and a letting go of who you previously thought you were. Jesus said that in becoming mature, we must "lose our life" to gain it.

Each stage involves changing our understanding of the world.

We live in a culture that encourages us to avoid discomfort and pain. Understandably we prefer vacations in our favorite spot, as well as stability, certainty, and predictability. Commonly, we are most comfortable living in Stages 2 or 3. We want to avoid the chaos and shame of Stage 1, but we are also wary of the suffering and loss required to enter Stage 4.

We may initially lose our capacity to look fine and respectable (Stage 2). Or we will lose the seemingly certain, calm, cool, and detached skepticism of Stage 3. Stage 4, on the other hand, requires vulnerability, letting go of certainty, and giving your time, energy, care, and love away. It is a state of spaciousness, attunement, concentration and clarity. This level of being requires becoming humble, open and joyful even in the midst of not having all the answers.

Conclusion

Today we are faced with planetary "whole systems crisis": dwindling resources - including supplies of nonrenewable energy - a dramatically destabilized global climate, mounting environmental pollution, expanding population growth, growing authoritarianism, and rampant corruption. Humanity appears to be divided against itself and pitted against nature. This is a formula for ecological collapse and social anarchy.

A potent reality seems to be at the heart of the evolutionary process. We seem to grow only through the push of dire necessity. This process can be termed "emergence through emergency;" it has a long and honored place in history and can be a potent stimulant, capable of inducing labor and a new birth.

With good fortune - and humanity's perseverance and endurance - the challenges ahead will act as a fierce catalyst, motivating our world to move through the stages of growth noted above into deeper and deeper forms of maturity.

What might this level of maturity look like in everyday life?

1) Humanity will have learned that we must live in a sustainable fashion in balance and harmony with nature and their environment.

2) We've decided that we are no longer willing to live in a violent society, characterized by extremes of wealth and power.

3) We will have agreed that power must be locally held and locally exercised. Power is to be shared, and used to empower others, rather than used to dominate other beings.

No matter how long this transition takes (and assuming we don't take the "Armageddon bypass") it is up to each one of us - individually and with others - to do the inner/outer work of maturation.

Fowler, James, Stages of Faith: The Psychology of Human Development and the Quest for Meaning , HarperOne, revised edition (1995)

Peck, M. Scott, A Different Drum , Simon & Schuster (1988)