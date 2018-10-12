 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Founders' monumental Constitutional mistake; 2 senators from each state

By Michael Payne

opednews.com Headlined to H1 10/12/18

Author 23439
From flickr.com: The Founding Fathers | This image of the The Founding Father | Flickr1024 Ãƒ-- 576 - 279k -
The Founding Fathers | This image of the The Founding Father. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 576 - 279k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

As the Founding Fathers were creating the Constitution, including how the Senate would be constituted, they had to decide how many senators each state would have. They debated and agonized over this issue and then bent to pressure from representatives of the smaller states that wanted two senators for each state, regardless of size and population.

Unfortunately, they made the wrong decision, a mistake which has largely contributed to the dysfunctionality of the U.S. Senate. But let's not blame the Founders because they had no way of knowing how large this country would become and the great degree to which the populations of its states would vary.

Also, it's very likely they thought that, as the country grew in size, any such imbalance would be rectified by the actions of rational-minded, dedicated legislators. If so they were mistaken in thinking that, in the future, this country would possess those kinds of competent legislators.

To help in understanding why having two senators from each state is restricting the Senate's ability to create and pass meaningful legislation check out http://worldpopulationreview.com/states/ which shows the current populations of each of the 51 states. The variance between states is very great.

The combined population of America's largest states, California, Texas, and Florida is about 90 million; these three states have a total of 6 senators.

The three least populous states, Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming, have a combined population of 1.9 million people and they also have 6 senators. The three largest states combined population is 47 times larger than the 3 smallest.

It is absolutely incomprehensible that these tiny states possess the same power in the Senate as the 3 largest but they do.

The District of Columbia is one of the 51 states but has no senators.

We can still apply the concept of "majority rule" to our election system, even though the electoral college sometimes negates it. But that concept does not exist in the Senate.

The makeup of this Senate is a complete misrepresentation of what democracy is supposed to be about, and living proof that it, as currently constituted, is a perfect example of taxation without appropriate representation.

It's no wonder why this Senate has now become so very dysfunctional, why it remains in a perpetual state of gridlock. If this legislative body's decisions were based on majority rule many of the problems currently facing this nation wouldn't even exist.

Let's review how this situation evolved from the time the Constitution was being created to now and see the ramifications of the Founders' decision. As we have said, the Founders received great pressure from the representatives of smaller states who insisted that each state should have two senators, regardless of their populations.

Understandably, these small states had grave concerns over the distinct possibility that they would be dominated by the large states who would use their power to control Senate proceedings to advance their own interests, totally ignoring the needs and wants of the smaller states. And, yes, we could say that their concerns were valid.

However, what has happened since then is the opposite. In the Senate today the smaller states have the ability to block the creation of legislation that would greatly favor the vast majority of Americans. Why? Because they have two senators.

The difference between the objectives of the two political parties is very great. Right now Democrats and Republicans have opposite views on the issues of health care, taxation, inequality of income in America, women and minority rights, climate change, as well as many others.

Republicans are in power and are winning in this conflict of interests clearly because the two senator from each state rule gives them a distinct advantage. And that's simply because they have most of the smaller states in the South and in the Northwest on their side. That gives them the right to dominate the creation of legislation; that which can be created and that which will not.

Of course, there are those who would say that even thinking about reconstituting the Senate and altering the number of senators for each state would be unwarranted; that everything is fine just as is. They say the U.S. House provides for fair and equal representation of the people and, therefore, the Senate need not do the same.

That's not a valid argument. The Senate and the House do many different things; the Senate ratifies treaties, makes the final decision on impeachment, and advises and consents on important matters. They can take laws originated in the House and then pass them on to the president or they can block them.

If the Senate truly represented the people of America properly Judge Brett Kavanaugh likely would not be a Supreme Court Justice. And the Congress would be totally controlled by Democrats.

If the Senate were reconstituted how would it look? Well, a study group to figure out the best configuration would have that responsibility; as an example, I will put forth my recommendations on what it might look like.

Proposed Senate Reconstitution

Based on the list of states' populations shown in the link shown in paragraph 4 above:

California -- 6 senators

Texas, New York, and Florida -- 5

Illinois and Pennsylvania -- 4

Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina -- 3

States from New Jersey down to Connecticut -- 2

States from Iowa down to Wyoming -- 1

Of course, this change in the Senate would require a Constitutional Amendment, a very difficult thing to do.

Unfortunately, we have a condition in the Senate in which one side of this issue, the larger states, and their many citizens, or the smaller states with far smaller populations, will be put at a disadvantage in the creation of legislation no matter what we do. So which one should it be?

To answer that question we need to ask another question; If they could return to this planet and America for a short time and see what their decision has done relative to the operation of the Senate, what exactly would the Founding Fathers do?

I think that they would understand that this was a condition that evolved over time and is very difficult to resolve but, in the end, that in order to provide a fair and appropriate representation of all the people that, indeed, there should be differences in the number of senators from each state based on their populations.

Will the people of America ever see that happen? Who knows? If this country ever enters into an Age of Enlightenment or a new Age of Reason then it might well happen. If it does not then America will be left with a democracy and a Senate that, unfortunately, do not fairly represent the people of this country.

Michael Payne

(Article changed on October 13, 2018 at 20:29)

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 462 articles, 2417 comments


  New Content

Will the people of America ever see such a reconstitution happen? Who knows? If this country ever enters into an Age of Enlightenment or a new Age of Reason then it might well happen. If it does not then America will be left with a democracy and a Senate that, unfortunately, do not fairly represent the people of this country.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:32:40 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 303 fans, 2400 articles, 5202 quicklinks, 5915 comments, 503 diaries


  New Content

So true. I've been thinking along the same lines.

The Senate is Constitutionally Lethally Flawed-- Here's A Small Fix


That article proposed making Washington DC and Puerto Rico states. Since then, I've learned a lot more about Puerto Rico and I don't think they want to become a state, let alone remain a colony. They want independence. Why would anyone want to become a part of a country so screwed up it offered its people the choice of Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.


Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:51:21 PM

Author 0
Anton Grambihler

Author 5050

(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 1 fan, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 758 comments, 10 diaries


  New Content

As I have stated before, I think that the disasters of 1913 need to be reversed.


1. Return the Senators to being selected by the States and representing the States instead of being selected by Warmongers and voted on by the people.


2. Repeat the Income Tax Amendment so money is not available for Wars.


3. End the Federal Reserve Bank.


How did all these thing happen in one year?


Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 12:40:46 AM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 462 articles, 2417 comments


Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

Anton: thank you for your comments. That's what America needs, to have more and more of its citizens putting forth their concerns and making recommendations to turn this country back in the right direction. All of my ideas and suggestions are not the answer but maybe some of them will contribute to saving our damaged democracy. That's what we all must do.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 1:10:25 AM

Author 0
Anton Grambihler

Author 5050

(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 1 fan, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 758 comments, 10 diaries


Reply to Anton Grambihler: New Content

2. Repeal not Repeat

2. Repeal not Repeat

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 6:14:24 AM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 45 fans, 68 articles, 292 quicklinks, 3117 comments


  New Content

"The makeup of this Senate is a complete misrepresentation of what democracy is supposed to be about"

.....it was no mistake. The assumption that it was is the same as the baloney that is taught to grade school children, from sanitized US history books.

The hero worship and deification of the Founding Fathers is based on mythology of their motives, flag waving, and exceptionalism. The Constitution was written in such a way as to assure "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" for the elite, and to keep it from everybody else.

You want to talk about the Senate: Originally the Constitution called for the Senators to be appointed by the state legislatures, not by a direct election of the people. Eligible voters for the state legislature and governors was restricted to white men with property.

That is just one of the many roadblocks to democracy built into the Constitution. Democracy was feared by the FF as mob rule, just as it is feared now by those that want to restrict the right of the people to protests and close the halls of government to the people today.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 1:00:12 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 462 articles, 2417 comments


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Well, I guess I was the one who made the mistake, kind of grade schoolish, but I know how to alleviate your great concerns. I can make just one change and that should do it.


I will simply remove the entire reference to the Founders and what their intent might have been and just talk about how two senators for each state is a complete misrepresentation of the people and democracy. Is that acceptable?

Actually, the premise of the article was a lot more important than whether this was a mistake or done deliberately. It was to show how this misrepresentation has greatly contributed to a dysfunctional Senate that can't get anything of substance done.

About how this is doing massive harm to our country. That's the reality of the situation, that is what is of great importance and about which we should be highly concerned.


Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 3:48:20 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 45 fans, 68 articles, 292 quicklinks, 3117 comments


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

A better idea would be to just abolish the Senate entirely. The House of Representatives is based on population and equal representation. That is all that is needed, and they have to answer to the people every two years. Simple and a step in the direction of democracy.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:23:13 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 462 articles, 2417 comments


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

That is a good idea and there is no reason why it wouldn't work. But how in the world could it be done and who is going to do it, even give it serious thought?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 5:34:57 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 45 fans, 68 articles, 292 quicklinks, 3117 comments


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Revolution? That is what they taught us the 2nd Amendment was for in grade school.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 7:08:11 PM

Author 0
Michael Payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 462 articles, 2417 comments


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

So all of us need to grab our weapons, including military-style assault rifles, bump stocks, and huge ammunition magazines and hit the streets to initiate this revolution? What if I don't have any weaponry? Are you going to start it and lead it?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 8:38:35 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 937 comments


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

I think we need to hit the streets with massive protests...everywhere...but without guns. The apathy of many, the disinformation diet we're fed, and the abundance of entertainment (hear "distraction") contribute largely to the lethargy of the public. I marched with David in an anti-war protest in St Petersburg last year. Our numbers would not have filled a school classroom. :(



Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 6:11:23 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 493 comments


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Plus put term limits on SCOTUS.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 6:04:14 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 493 comments


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Thanks for your eality check. The less populated states were slave states. The FF were mostly slaveholders. So it was always tyranny if the minority

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 6:02:35 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 45 fans, 68 articles, 292 quicklinks, 3117 comments


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

Eric, I suspect you are correct, but it would make interesting and perhaps surprising research.

For example it is usually assumed that it was the South's idea to make "other persons" i.e. slaved 3/5 ths. humans. Actually the South wanted them counted the same as "humans" 5/5ths. because it would give them more representatives in the House.

The North did not want "other" persons counted at all as humans, so that the North would have the balance in the House.

The compromise was to make slaves 3/5 ths,

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 6:52:11 PM

Author 0
