The Force of Life

Northern Lights - Narvik, Norway - Travel photography
The cresting and fading of giant, proud waves
The lightning and lava of volcanic eruptions
The midnight sun and green flickering northern lights
The ecosystem and mysteries of hidden caves
The sky paintings of fire rainbows
The cascading, graceful rush of waterfalls
The expanse of an inhospitable barren desert
The slow-motion of flowing glacial ice sheets
The rain forests; called the lungs of the planet.
The bleat of a newborn lamb
The loud laugh of a wild-eyed hyena
The hoot of a solitary night owl
The riveting, fearful roars of majestic lions
The gibber of social, brainy apes
