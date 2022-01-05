 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts
Life Arts   

The Force of Life

Northern Lights - Narvik, Norway - Travel photography
Northern Lights - Narvik, Norway - Travel photography
(Image by Giuseppe Milo (pixael.com))   Details   DMCA
>

The cresting and fading of giant, proud waves

The lightning and lava of volcanic eruptions

The midnight sun and green flickering northern lights

The ecosystem and mysteries of hidden caves

The sky paintings of fire rainbows

The cascading, graceful rush of waterfalls

The expanse of an inhospitable barren desert

The slow-motion of flowing glacial ice sheets

The rain forests; called the lungs of the planet.

The bleat of a newborn lamb

The loud laugh of a wild-eyed hyena

The hoot of a solitary night owl

The riveting, fearful roars of majestic lions

The gibber of social, brainy apes

Irene Fowler

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria.
 

Blair Gelbond

All this beauty and more may well be swept away, if we humans don't wake up very soon. We've already been slumbering far too long.

Can we possibly allow ourselves to admit our deadly complacency and distraction re- the perfect storm that awaits us?

"Without vision the people perish."

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 at 10:06:20 PM

Irene Fowler

Blair, your comments are on point.

As we are entering the third year of the pandemic, everything that can go wrong seems to be happening. Apart from societal tensions, so many are dealing with the covid economy, marked by food insecurity, job losses etc

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 9:45:28 AM

Blair Gelbond

Irene,

As always, I relish the rich images that arise from within you. I perceive your reverence for life (as Albert Schweitzer put it).

I feel sure that there are many planets in our universe that housed sentient life and failed, destroying themselves in the process.

We are called to action and prayer, such that Grace and the many subtle beings who fervently wish to help, can do so.

Sometimes it takes a trip through in our dark depths to bring forth the very best in us.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 12:27:07 PM

