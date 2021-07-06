The Flying Car of the Future has Arrived

The flying car is now a reality.

On June 28th, 2021, the vehicle flew from one international airport to another in a 35-minute flight, which was also its 142nd successful landing, and then drove off the runway onto the highway.

After landing, at a click of a button the aircraft transformed into a sports car in under three minutes and was driven by its inventor, Professor Stefan Klein and co-founder, Anton Zajac to downtown Bratislava, cutting the typical travel time by a factor of two.

"This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual." said Professor Stefan Klein after exiting the AirCar cockpit in Bratislava.



The AirCar aflight, screen grab from video

Anton Zajac, the co-founder of Klein Vision, added, "AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200 ft at a speed of 100 kt, it has turned science fiction into a reality."

KleinVision was founded by Klein, who spent 20 years turning his dream into a reality for only about 2 million euro.

During the maiden flight, AirCar was able to reach a cruising speed of 105 mph (170 kph) at an altitude of 8,200 feet (2,500 meters.) Fuel economy would allow it to maintain this trajectory for 600 miles (1,000 kilometers).

On the road, the vehicle is a slightly-oversized, perfectly road-legal sports car with a 160 horsepower gas-powered BMW engine, a seat for another passenger, and a convertible roof.