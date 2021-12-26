 
 
"The Five Elephants in the Room"

Carl Sagan:

"One of the saddest t lessons of history is this:

If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, [once you've learned to deceive yourself and become prideful about being right] you almost never get [self-honesty] back."

Introduction

In A.A. it is said that "we are as sick as our secrets." From this point of view, we, like other world societies, are quite ill.

The United States is beset by a large number of crucial secrets. The question is whether our population (including progressives) are deeply distracted by relative superficialities, simply indifferent, or are unwilling to bear the discomfort of questioning their assumptions.

One example, of course, is the material relevant to the assassinations of John and Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and Malcolm X. Documented data on these events exists in the public domain; yet much is still being withheld from the general public.

I would suggest that 1) our secrets have to do with how power is held; and 2) ask whether it is possible to evoke the momentum necessary to unearth these revelations of these secrets to create a transformation of our society (and potentially, the planet).

I see five secrets that have immediate importance. There is an abundance of verifiable information available on all of these. I will leave it to you, the reader, to determine, what is credible, and what may be off-the-wall "conspiracy theories" or simply ignorance. I will also include references that, if you wish, you can consult.

This piece is listed as "positive news," following the assumption that revealing these secrets may lead to a new birth for humankind.

1) 9/11:

These days more than 1,000,000 websites are dedicated to 9/11. Videos and books have seriously researched and documented the event, and deserve a careful review.

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families:
 

