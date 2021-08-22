The First Casualty in the War on Covid is the Truth



India's rate of Covid infection has gyrated massively, and reporting is suspect too. Are vaccines working when so few are vaccinated? What about other cures like Ivermectin?

(Image by lesudisteontheweb) Details DMCA



The debate over how to handle Covid-19 rages on, almost as much as the disease itself.

Look, I get it: millions of people have gotten Covid and died, or at least died partly as a result, along with other co-morbidities (but we are not allowed to talk about that, because it is not politically correct to ask people to change their lifestyles to protect their health). Hospitals are over-run (and under-funded and under-staffed, but we can't talk about the cutbacks either, which have been going on for a long time and are still going on) and need relief. But if there is a war on Covid, truth is the first casualty of war.

A. didn't mutate,

B. took generations to finally eliminate,

C. only required a single shot at infancy when parents, not children, could decide,

D. didn't come with significant side effects,

E. didn't wear off after years (or 8 months!) and instead lasted a lifetime.

None of these things are true of the current Covid vaccines (we really need another word for what these shots do to the human RNA mechanism, especially since there are now DNA vaccines too.

We're going to need more than the vaccines, and about 20% of people will not get them, for a variety of reasons, political, accessibility factors, particularly in less developed countries, and perceived side effects, ranging up to deaths. Nearly 5 billion people have gotten at least one shot now. It's certainly reasonable to expect that some of them will have well-known side effects, established even before the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). And it's reasonable to expect that some will die within days of getting the vaccine, just from coincidence alone, and these could even be thousands of people, given that there are 5 billion shots in the arm to all kinds of people all over the world, and especially so since seniors got the shots first and they are expected to be among the sickest, most vulnerable population in general.

Among alternatives, it's possible to find articles both in favor of, for example, using Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 and against using it, in equally strident measure:

Anti-use (May 24, 2021): Click Here

Pro-use (and more recent, August 22, 2021, which matters): Click Here

I'm leaning towards the pro-side, but wish we had agencies we could trust to make objective, non-industry weighted decisions. I only partly trust the FDA now, and their relentless push of the vaccines - which use a novel mechanism that has unproven long-term safety profiles - are unrealistic.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).