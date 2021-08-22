 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/22/21

The First Casualty in the War on Covid is the Truth

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
India's rate of Covid infection has gyrated massively, and reporting is suspect too. Are vaccines working when so few are vaccinated? What about other cures like Ivermectin?
(Image by lesudisteontheweb)   Details   DMCA

The debate over how to handle Covid-19 rages on, almost as much as the disease itself.

Look, I get it: millions of people have gotten Covid and died, or at least died partly as a result, along with other co-morbidities (but we are not allowed to talk about that, because it is not politically correct to ask people to change their lifestyles to protect their health). Hospitals are over-run (and under-funded and under-staffed, but we can't talk about the cutbacks either, which have been going on for a long time and are still going on) and need relief. But if there is a war on Covid, truth is the first casualty of war.

There's only been one virus in human history that has been eliminated by vaccination, Smallpox, and that one:

A. didn't mutate,

B. took generations to finally eliminate,

C. only required a single shot at infancy when parents, not children, could decide,

D. didn't come with significant side effects,

E. didn't wear off after years (or 8 months!) and instead lasted a lifetime.

None of these things are true of the current Covid vaccines (we really need another word for what these shots do to the human RNA mechanism, especially since there are now DNA vaccines too.

We're going to need more than the vaccines, and about 20% of people will not get them, for a variety of reasons, political, accessibility factors, particularly in less developed countries, and perceived side effects, ranging up to deaths. Nearly 5 billion people have gotten at least one shot now. It's certainly reasonable to expect that some of them will have well-known side effects, established even before the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). And it's reasonable to expect that some will die within days of getting the vaccine, just from coincidence alone, and these could even be thousands of people, given that there are 5 billion shots in the arm to all kinds of people all over the world, and especially so since seniors got the shots first and they are expected to be among the sickest, most vulnerable population in general.

Among alternatives, it's possible to find articles both in favor of, for example, using Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 and against using it, in equally strident measure:

Anti-use (May 24, 2021): Click Here

Pro-use (and more recent, August 22, 2021, which matters): Click Here

I'm leaning towards the pro-side, but wish we had agencies we could trust to make objective, non-industry weighted decisions. I only partly trust the FDA now, and their relentless push of the vaccines - which use a novel mechanism that has unproven long-term safety profiles - are unrealistic.

Supported 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
Scott Baker

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818
(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 15 fans, 5 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1341 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you for questioning... and for the links.

What bothers me most of all this, besides the worsening phobia and hostility of the vaxed toward the unvaxed, and the suppression of the protein spike shedding from these so called vaccinations, is the blind acceptance of the only truths the USA will not censor. Then that makes one question and wonder.

When experts in immunology, virology, cardiology, hematology, vascular issues, and brain injury issues, and other related fields (and what is being seen through D-Dimer tests concerning blood clots, for instance...) and other fields around the world, as well as healthcare workers and doctors who are witnessing vaccine related injurie and deaths, are being massively censored by algorhythms, and taken down from all platforms, barred from practice, ETC - if one can trust ANYTHING coming out of the so called corporate propaganda experts from big pharma, tech, and other industries. Of course not. Since when have they ever been for anything that would cut into their profits that is "alternative" or natural?

Then if we dare question, we're lumped as Trumpers, right wingers, conspiracy theory nuts. So it's all politicized, as usual, to keep us divided and not dialoguing and asking the harder questions. So is it nuts to question insanity?

It's not conspiracy "theory" to wonder, when truths are being suppressed and silenced and now, talk of a "vaccine" mandate for all of us. More people are dying and permanently injured in 2021 from vaccine injury than from covid; especially young people, who have natural immunity and don't need the shots. These things being injected or "uploaded" are not even vaccines; they are genetic messengers that invade the entire body with spike proteins - so let's at least tell the truth about that! It takes 7 years and rigorous testing, including the culmination of testing in humans, to earn the right to call something a vaccine. These are NOT vaccines. Wake up, people - please.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 at 12:00:13 PM

Author 0
