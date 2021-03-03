Stansfield Smith, ChicagoALBASolidarity.wordpress.com

The Democrats' second trial of Trump ends like the first: the outcome known in advance, the entire process designed to sell to the anti-Trump masses that the Democrats were leading some progressive counter-attack. Both impeachments enabled these politicians to present a national diversion to avoid addressing real issues the US people suffer from: the pandemic, lack of vaccines, no national health-care program, increasing homelessness, closed schools.

The Democrats' first impeachment over Trump's phone call to Ukraine aimed to sully his name for the benefit of the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. They purposely did not address Trump's actual crimes: his cruelty to Latino immigrants on the border, his indifference to police abuse of blacks and Latinos, his racist attacks on non-white US citizens and residents, his neglect of the threat of global warming, funding the genocidal war against Yemen, bombing other countries, such as Syria, illegal and cruel sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela.

The second impeachment, for the vague charge of "incitement of insurrection" sought to permanently ban Trump from "holding any office," removing him as an election opponent in 2024. The Democrats reduced themselves to presenting as "evidence" of inciting insurrection Trump's statement "'if you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore." However this insubstantial statement could easily be used to indict any progressive social-change movement, much as the Smith Act of 1940 had been used against leftists. The Democrats conveniently avoided mention that Trump in his January 6 speech explicitly told protesters to "peacefully march to the Capitol."

The second impeachment also charged Trump with refusing to accept the November 2020 election results. However, the Constitution states Congress must officially certify the Electoral College votes and the presidential victor, giving Trump the constitutional right to challenge these votes in Congress. The articles of impeachment concluded "Donald John Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution". Whatever our opinion of the man, this only continues the Democratic Party-national security state McCarthyite campaign against Trump begun in earnest in 2016. Trump's second acquittal marked a setback for this McCarthyism the Democrats have been pushing.

Trump's "coup" and the Democrats' "coup"

Trump's attempt on January 6 pales in comparison to the Democrats' well-orchestrated lawfare coup operation set in motion in 2016. As Consortium News, The Grayzone, Stephen Cohen, Glenn Greenwald have documented, by late 2015 the Democrats were working with national security state officials to paint Trump as beholden to Putin - including stories of Putin's alleged ownership of "pee tapes" of Trump with prostitutes in Moscow hotels. The Democrats funded the Steele Dossier fabrication, beginning a years-long fact-free story of Trump collusion with Russia to steal the election.

While Democrats charge Trump with propagating his Stop the Steal story, they have not renounced their own fake Trump-Putin collusion story. In fact, it set the stage for their first impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even tweeted - after Congress certified the 2016 Electoral College vote - "Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts."

The continuous Democratic Party double standard and hypocrisy in relation to Trump explains a great deal of his supporters' anger. As Scott Ritter noted, "For the supporters of Donald Trump, the events of Jan. 6 did not occur in a vacuum but were rather the culmination of what they believed to be a four-year campaign to undermine the legitimacy of the president they voted for and, by doing so, disenfranchising not only their vote, but by extension their role as citizens."

The second impeachment show intended to divert the 81 million Biden voters from their expectations and demands for progressive change, given the Democrats have won the presidency and both houses of Congress. It stifled any budding movement demanding the Democrats take action for a national health-care program, a bailout for the people, a jobs program, a Green New Deal, etc. Their impeachment spectacle sought to vilify Trump and his supporters, as well as solidify what Glenn Greenwald describes as the new alliance of the national security state, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Bush era neo-cons, and mainstream corporate media with the neoliberal Democratic Party.

Who were the Trump voters

Central to the Democratic Party - and even leftist - spin is that Trump supporters are racist, sexist white men, the "deplorables." This prejudiced stereotype hardly explains why 9 million Obama voters switched to Trump in 2016. Nor explain why, after four years of hostile mainstream-media coverage, he won 10.5 million more votes in 2020. A look at the 2020 election voter breakdown contradicts their condescending stereotype.

In 2016, Trump won the white women vote by a margin of 9%, even though his opponent would have been the first woman president. In 2020 this vote margin increased to an 11% margin. In 2016, Trump won 28% of the Latina vote; in 2020, 31%. In 2016, Trump won 5% of the black women vote; in 2020, 9%, despite Kamala Harris being on the Democratic ticket. I n 2016, he won 13% of the black male vote; in 2020 it rose to 19%. Overall, comparing 2016 and 2020, Trump's vote share rose 4% with blacks, 3% with Latinos, and 5% with Asian Americans. Of the LGBT community, Trump was said to have won 28% of the vote, double his 2016 percent. In sum, people of color, LGBTs, the very ones said to be central to the Democratic coalition, shifted toward Trump.

The group where Trump lost vote share involved white men, even though he won 35% more of the white working class vote than Biden. In 2016, Trump won 65% of the white men vote; in 2020 it fell to 61%. This hardly squares with liberal and pro-Democrat mythology that a Trump supporter is a racist white man.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).