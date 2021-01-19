 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 1/19/21

The Failed Coup Attempt on January 6th, 2021, Closely Resembles the Failed "Business Plot of 1933."

1 comment
I have stated many times on my site and OpEd News that if we fail to understand our past, we are destined to make the same mistakes in our future, i.e., January 6th, 2021. In 1933, FDR found himself in a similar situation like we face today:

"It was a dangerous time in America: The economy was staggering, unemployment was rampant, and a banking crisis threatened the entire monetary system.

The newly elected president pursued an ambitious legislative program aimed at easing some of the troubles. But he faced vitriolic opposition from both sides of the political spectrum.

"This is despotism, this is tyranny, this is the annihilation of liberty," one senator wrote to a colleague. "The ordinary American is thus reduced to the status of a robot. The president has not merely signed the death warrant of capitalism, but has ordained the mutilation of the Constitution, unless the friends of liberty, regardless of party, band themselves together to regain their lost freedom."

Those words could be ripped from today's headlines. In fact, author Sally Denton tells weekends on All Things Considered host Guy Raz, they come from a letter written in 1933 by Republican Sen. Henry D. Hatfield of West Virginia, bemoaning the policies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Click Here

Those who were involved in the fascist 'Business Plot' chose retired Lt. General Smedley Butler to lead the coup, failing to understand that General Smedly Butler was a true patriot and disclosed the coup attempt to FDR. It was a tough time in our past; however, it mirrors the situation we face today. The businesses involved in the coup attempt were:

"Among its members were the DuPonts, S.B. Colgate, Sewell Avery, John Raskob, Alfred P. Sloan, and former secretary of State Elihu Root. Butler noticed Robert Sterling Clark's name on the list, as well as Grayson M. P. Murphy, Gerald MacGuire's boss.

Also implicated in the plot was Al Smith, former New York governor and 1928 Democratic presidential nominee, as well as Prescott Bush, a banker, future Connecticut senator, and father to George H. W. Bush and grandfather to George W. Bush.

Of these wealthy and prominent people, none was called for testimony, and none was punished.

Butler went on to rise in public profile, championing populism and pacifism with his 1935 book, War Is a Racket, but for the beneficial publicity, the committee as well as French agree that he was telling truth. And only recently has the public learned of a letter to Congress sent from an official at the company building the Hoover Dam, in which the writer warned of a plot by the "American Fascist Veterans Association" to overthrow the president.

I found a critically important story from the Guardian written by Brendon O'Conner titled: "The Capitol Riot wasn't a fringe 'Uprising'. It was enabled by very deep pockets." The question automatically arises, who were those deep pockets, and was this an organized coup attempt again financed by America's most wealthy inhabitants? Unfortunately, the answer to that question appears to be an adamant Yes! Through careful investigative reporting, Brendon O'Conner found a laundry list of American Billionaires who were complicit in the funding of this latest coup attempt:

Why have these facts not been covered by our mainstream new media? The answer is obvious; the MSM is owned by Corporate America, and therefore gives cover to those who have the most money and power. This is the antithesis of our democratic process. We the People must demand accountability from all that were involved. To do less is simply un-American.

