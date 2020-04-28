 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/28/20

The FBI Investigated Robert Parry

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 16373
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joe Lauria
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Consortium News

Report Says Parry Would Not "Advocate Overthrow of US Government by Force"


(Image by US Government)   Details   DMCA

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated journalist Robert Parry in 1973, two years after he graduated from Colby College in Maine, according to a file published by the FBI last month.

Parry was one of three members on Colby's campus of the radical Students for a Democratic Society, which was founded in 1960 and folded 14 years later in 1974. The SDS promoted a non-hierarchal society and participatory democracy. It established chapters on 300 U.S. college campuses with about 30,000 members and became one of the leading student organizations to oppose the U.S. war in Vietnam.

An SDS pamphlet.
An SDS pamphlet.
(Image by SDS)   Details   DMCA

Three FBI sources reported on Parry. One source established that Parry graduated Colby in June 1971 and that his "grades were about average." A second source reviewed Parry's student file and told the FBI that it "failed to reflect any unfavorable or derogatory information concerning him."

This source, the report said, "recalled the subject as being a quiet student who caused no trouble to her knowledge on the campus." The report named an English professor, David G. Stratman, as having been a "strong promoter for the founding of an SDS chapter" at Colby.

But one of the FBI's sources said that "even with STRATMAN's backing, SDS was only able to obtain three members at that college," including Parry. "It was source's observation that none of the three members were particularly enthused about the organization."

The FBI report said that it was the source's "recollection that the subject [Parry] was not the type of individual who would engage in any rebellious or violent activity, or one who would advocate the overthrow of the US government by force or violence."

The report concluded: "This case is being closed as the subject's activities do not warrant investigation."

Swept Up in Largest Mass Arrest

The report does not mention Parry's enthusiasm in helping to organize a student strike against the war at Colby in May 1970, after Richard Nixon's invasion of Cambodia and the murder of student demonstrators by the Ohio National Guard at Kent State University.

Robert Parry
Robert Parry
(Image by Robert Parry)   Details   DMCA

Parry was instrumental in getting the faculty to pass a resolution in support of the strike. He also helped draft a telegram to Maine Senators Edmund Muskie and Margaret Chase Smith, which got the lawmakers to come to Colby to be confronted by anti-war students.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joe Lauria Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Joe Lauria has been a independent journalist covering international affairs and the Middle East for more than 20 years. A former Wall Street Journal United Nations correspondent, Mr. Lauria has been an investigative reporter for The Sunday Times (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Giuliani Says Assange Should Not Be Prosecuted

A History of 'Fear'

Julian Assange Wins 2020 Gary Webb Freedom of the Press Award

A New Twist in Seth Rich Murder Case

Bernie Sanders's Hopes and Regrets

Is an Independent Europe Possible?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 