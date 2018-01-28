Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Exclusion of Black Resistance

By       Message Lenore Daniels       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/28/18

Author 52224
- Advertisement -

Originally, this piece was to be a commentary on the television comedy, Black-ish. Just before the holiday season, December 2017, I rented season one of the program from a local library, and I watched three episodes of season four online. What is all the hype about this program and it's Black creator, Kenya Barris?

A few minutes into the first episode, I starting thinking about the creative team working on this production. Are they fearful of being truly radical? Marketing a product and receiving recognition and rewards for this product is a sure sign of success. In America. It tackles police brutality, the "thorny" issues, according Variety, of being Black in America. And Black-ish is a success, "critically acclaimed"--even if it's main "wife" and "mother" figure, Rainbow, is also a physician, but seen, that is, sold, primarily as a wife (and a mother of five!) to a very successful business executive.

Should the consumers not question what's being sold to them as representing a "woman," that is, a Black woman--part of the package deal representing a Black family?

- Advertisement -

What about the impact of white supremacy within the Black family? Is Rainbow an ideal Black woman because she is second fiddle in the relationship with her husband based on her gender and her income? Is she to be viewed as a human who is neither of the normative gender or of the income bracket that designates truly successful American? Rainbow is, then, what she lacks. We can all laugh at her for what she lacks.

When does Rainbow have time to study, to improve her knowledge of medicine, to improve and update her skills as a doctor, a surgeon? Where are her books? Where's her computer? For that matter, in what room, in that large home, is family's library? Where's the doctor's medical library? In the first few minutes of episode one, the viewer is to note the husband's expansive wardrobe that looks to take up an entire wall with plenty of pants, shirts, shoes, coats and jackets. He's three green leather jackets alone!

In this massive home, where is Rainbow's study? Where's her room of her own? The place for her to think, create, reflect? Would it be acceptable, that is, marketable to see Rainbow or any Black women just walk out of that huge state-of-the-art kitchen or that massive bedroom, just walk out of the camera's frame and retreat to some space that's her? Why should the kitchen necessarily be her? Why should she be the one who must respond humorously (entertainingly) to the antics of the attention-seeking husband?

- Advertisement -

She is "woman" in some version of the American Dream--for Black Americans? So woman, intellect is the least favorable aspect of your gender. And intellect, as a favorable characteristic of a Black woman, well" No, you are more believable and marketable entertaining the American public--thus assuring its psyche that America will be made great again--soon.

Abusers of power, of women and children, yes"

This commentary was supposed to be about not seeing Black women in Black-ish. But something happened on the way to writing that essay.

In Alabama's special election held on December 12, 2017, something other than what was expected happened. Ninety-eight percent of Black women in Alabama exert their power and, if only temporarily, the image of Rainbow fades. The forgotten thought! Black women took action! Shocked, Americans thanked Black women for stopping Roy Moore's plan to join the US Senate. I don't endorse politicians or the electoral process, but I was struck by the response of the American public when it suddenly discovered Black women existed!

When has this happened before in US history?

I heard news commentators referring to the Black woman's c-o-n-t-r-i-b-u-t-i-o-n to the national/international dialogue about sexual assault and abuse of power as if Black American women has never ever c-o-n-t-r-i-b-u-t-e-d anything to this country, let alone a discussion about a culture of rape and abuse of power!

- Advertisement -

White supremacist depictions of Black women erase an entire legacy of the Black struggle. What American expected Black women to send the unconscionable to Washington to join in what is already an unconscionable cesspool? By contrast, over 63% of white females in Alabama couldn't imagine Black women getting in the way of sending the patriarch to Washington DC.

As matter-of-fact as white supremacy, however, some Black women organized in the basement of churches or in kitchens while cooking the family meal or having cookies and coffee. Others hugged and talked on front lawns or in backyards while others, still, standing on curbs, exchanged names and email addresses of the neighbors most likely to be feed up. How many others would have met at the laundromat or on the play ground when they went to pick up their children.

Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner choked to death at the hands of the New York Police, picked up a bullhorn to denounce the injustice and brutality proliferating in images of whiteness that vilifies to either deaden or at least make malleable everything in its embrace.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Lenore J. Daniels, Black Commentator, Editorial Board and Columnist, Doctorate in Modern American Literature/Cultural Theory

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The First Lady and The Monsanto-Washington Unification Process Vs. Our Human Rights

U.S. Dictatorship? Propaganda and Hope

What Does Oppression Look Like?

Rosa Luxemburg: "Proletarian Women, the Poorest of the Poor, the Most Disempowered of the Disempowered"Hurry to the Fron

Rosa Luxemburg: "The Revolution Will "Raise Itself up Again Clashing,' and to Your Horror It Will Proclaim to the Sound

Corporate Enlightenment 101: We Bring Jackboot Lickers to Light!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 