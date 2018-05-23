Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Evolution of Georgia - from my Gramma to Stacey Abrams

The author (L) and her 100-year-old grandmother (R) i 1994
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Today is my grandmother's birthday...she was born in Atlanta, GA in 1894. She was 26 years old -- married, and a mother -- before she was allowed to vote. And tonight, on her birthday, Progressive gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has won the Democratic Primary in Georgia, and stands a great chance of being elected the first female governor of that state - which would also make her the first black female governor in the US! Abrams is the former Georgia state House minority leader.

My grandmother was pretty old school, I'm not so sure she'd be as happy about this turn of events as I am. But wow, what a difference a century makes. Progress may seem slow, but benchmarks like this show there is progress being made.

Congratulations, Stacey!



opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler
 

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 12 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 879 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What a sweet pic of you and your Gramma - I hope Stacey Abrams can win the governorship.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 4:34:07 AM

Author 0
