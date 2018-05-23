

The author (L) and her 100-year-old grandmother (R) i 1994

My grandmother was pretty old school, I'm not so sure she'd be as happy about this turn of events as I am. But wow, what a difference a century makes. Progress may seem slow, but benchmarks like this show there is progress being made.

Congratulations, Stacey!

