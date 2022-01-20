.



The Ethic Cleansing Ahead

by John Kendall Hawkins

We need a good Ethic Cleansing.

We can start by lowering the case,

reducing the impact of our dis-ease,

seeing the world afresh, like proverbial aliens

from outer space looking down on Earth

"so finite and so fragile," as the borrowed phrase goes,

and in the seeing be the seeing,

and in so being reconstellate

the inspired firmament of our inner space.

Down come the old gods of our ancient thinking,

as we cross the threshold into new seeming,

riddle out being and nothingness one last time

our quantum eyes looking both ways at once,

and neither true nor false nor here nor there.

If we could escape the flesh, would we?

Trade in the old jalopy known as Man

for a 5G brain, but merely mistletoic love,

would we? Would we give up watering holes

for a hivemind that makes each man uber?

Who would we designate to sing the blues?

And who -- age-old who -- would do the designating?

There's a new sight ahead that is sight itself

disembodied, unencumbered by the physics of being,

and already we reach out into, metaphorically speaking,

prepared, like a virus of consciousness, to be free.

There's an ethic cleansing coming --

1/n, where n is a universal stem cell self

that contains all the multitudes of being,

upon which we build daily miracles,

dream fractions, swiss knives, ambigudexterous,

and leave behind the Fate of Man.