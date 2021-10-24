The Essence of The Matrix of Four

The Matrix of Four is frequently and obviously at the basis of innumerable philosophical systems, and it is nearly as frequently covertly so. The Matrix of Four forms principal basis for so many philosophical and metaphysical systems that to understand it and its corresponding lessons is to better comprehend tremendously diverse subjects and objects including the mystery of our very own consciousness.
In fact, the number of philosophical systems of which The Matrix of Four is a principal idea or outright basis, is so overwhelming that much like air being everywhere its true significance is often overlooked and unseen. The stunning amount and the nature of the corresponding lessons that The Matrix of Four reveals are indeed so provocative that the totality of it as an idea unto itself is often left unfastened among all the other individual and diverse applications.
The main lesson of The Matrix of Four as a whole pertains to consciousness and the internal art that is the refinement and development of our consciousness. The Matrix of Four represents the transformational alchemy of dull leaden thought refined into golden enlightened mindfulness. If there is a metaphysical philosopher's stone The Matrix of Four may very well be it. Four itself, by way of The Duality of Polarity, ends up being the simplest form of completion, presenting the totality most simply. There is the positive and negative Thesis and Antithesis, and there is the Synthesis between the two, and there is the mostly unmentioned, unlimited alternative, the neither; The Nullisis.
This set of four is mathematically and philosophically sound format to begin to perceive subjects and objects. The Matrix of Four is not the only way to perceive and often not necessarily the best way, but it is a foundational secure way to impartially find solutions to problems and perhaps the most refined and simplest way to begin to comprehend situations and observations.
The quarternity of Catuskoti or Tetralemma reveals our own mode of thinking in first the basis of the thesis and then the contrasts that begin in the Tetralemma format. Tertralemma finds ideas in Thesis, considers contrasts in The Antithesis, finds agreements in The Synthesis, and activates thoughtful engagements in consideration of The Nullisis.
The Matrix of Four, The Tetralemma from out of Catuskoti automatically opens up situational awareness and situational consideration to more refined possibilities. The Tetralemma might have been so thought provoking that it became taboo among monothematic institutions. The idea leads to better decision-making processes, enhanced interpretive capability, the ability to detect information that does not add up, and consciousness to formulate enhanced understandings of cultural, political and spiritual actualities, all toward refinement of consciousness.
The Tetralemma or The Matrix of Four is indeed so useful and so simple there is practically no other likely reason for its reduction of value as a commonly understood model other than the monothematic insistence of institutions and its threat to their dictates. Institutions would prefer their stories go unchallenged and their narratives obeyed in the most monothematic terms people will tolerate in a given
time and place.
It is entirely feasible the institution of monotheism itself is to reinforce the total disregard for alternative thought processes, and of course the alternative inspiring model that is Matrix of Four and the innumerable pertinent thinking models. The more monothematic an institution and institutionalized group the more they cancel out alternatives. Monotheism itself is often enough, at its more basic, formatted so as to cancel alternatives and demand submission to one-way-ism. Monotheism is in fact not the religion of one God, monotheism is more accurately a religion of one way to perceive God, one way to worship God, one way to pronounce the name of God, and so on.
Most religions and practically all religious institutions exist by way of preventing critical thinking and alternative thinking, and further imply that the answer exists outside yourself, in the religious construct. This is not chastise spiritual ideas, but the institutionalization of religion.
The answers are sought externally as it is extoled the answer is externally held. This is the furthest thing from the truth, the ultimate answers are within you. There are lessons which may be offered inside a school or from within books, but the internal embodiment and intuitive knowing is the crucial pursuit and monothematic constructs will not assist the ultimate endeavor of truth and its consideration.
Religion and the religiosity of the state leads to monothematic insistence eliminating free thought, sometimes subtly and other times so overtly that the greatest libraries and greatest collections of knowledge have been incinerated as if just to stop the consideration of alternatives; especially when critical consideration of alternatives have sensible format. This is not necessarily to suggest that the reason monotheists burned libraries and destroyed symbolism and spirituality over the centuries, all over the world, was solely because of The Tetralemma, but rather to say that The Tetralemma reflected the reason those monotheists and monothematic institutionalized would have destroyed such libraries, as purveyors of alternative, nondogmatic, critical thinking.
The Matrix of Four automatically practically insists we consider alternatives direct and indirect. It is so profoundly simple it inspires all sorts of profound questions in its consideration. It is present in numerous philosophies, metaphysical concepts, as well as religious teachings, and allegories, only without the fetters of religious or state institutionalization.
