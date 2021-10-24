The Essence of The Matrix of Four

The Matrix of Four is frequently and obviously at the basis of innumerable philosophical systems, and it is nearly as frequently covertly so. The Matrix of Four forms principal basis for so many philosophical and metaphysical systems that to understand it and its corresponding lessons is to better comprehend tremendously diverse subjects and objects including the mystery of our very own consciousness.



In fact, the number of philosophical systems of which The Matrix of Four is a principal idea or outright basis, is so overwhelming that much like air being everywhere its true significance is often overlooked and unseen. The stunning amount and the nature of the corresponding lessons that The Matrix of Four reveals are indeed so provocative that the totality of it as an idea unto itself is often left unfastened among all the other individual and diverse applications.



The main lesson of The Matrix of Four as a whole pertains to consciousness and the internal art that is the refinement and development of our consciousness. The Matrix of Four represents the transformational alchemy of dull leaden thought refined into golden enlightened mindfulness. If there is a metaphysical philosopher's stone The Matrix of Four may very well be it. Four itself, by way of The Duality of Polarity, ends up being the simplest form of completion, presenting the totality most simply. There is the positive and negative Thesis and Antithesis, and there is the Synthesis between the two, and there is the mostly unmentioned, unlimited alternative, the neither; The Nullisis.



This set of four is mathematically and philosophically sound format to begin to perceive subjects and objects. The Matrix of Four is not the only way to perceive and often not necessarily the best way, but it is a foundational secure way to impartially find solutions to problems and perhaps the most refined and simplest way to begin to comprehend situations and observations.





