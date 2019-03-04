- Advertisement -

"Of our elaborate plans, the end

Of everything that stands, the end

No safety or surprise, the end

I'll never look into your eyes again"

There is an old maxim which says the worst curse to be leveled at an adversary is for twenty years of unbridled success. Perhaps it is so, success breeds indolence. Success breeds avarice and a monkey see monkey do mentality. Perhaps it is so with the Republican Party. Perhaps this is the end of this bloody handed corporate machine. This military might makes right machine. This child starving, healthcare depriving, polluting anything for a buck machine. This inviolate monolithic structure of old white men uber alles machine.

Once upon a time in a gilded age when Capital ruled the world untaxed and unfettered by government regulation. It was a sacredly held belief that these captains of industry should be given sway. They had created the industrial age, they had created a new world of automobiles and consumer goods. A fanatical belief that it might all disappear if government interfered.

"Collecting more taxes than is absolutely necessary is legalized robbery." - Calvin Coolidge

Live within your means he says, to children working in coal mines. Mind your own business he says, to sharecroppers who's one false word might get them lynched.

"It is only when men begin to worship that they begin to grow." - Calvin Coolidge

You get Gawd to protect you because we won't. This is where it began, the paternalistic belief that if farmers suffered crop failures it was wrong to interfere. It would strip the farmers of their self-reliance if they were assisted. There have always been poor, hasn't there? Gimme that old time religion pouring out a magic potion of there's a better world waiting for you somewheres else cause you're out of luck around here.

"Economic depression cannot be cured by legislative action or executive pronouncement." - Herbert Hoover

This is where pen met parchment, where great thinkers thought great thoughts. They had these great thoughts in great houses by great fireplaces, by great and sumptuous meals. This was mortarboard intellectualism, gold plated truth! You must pull yourself up by your own boot straps! Case closed! Only occasionally did the truth leak out when Henry Ford said, "the American worker wouldn't do a good day's work if they could get out of it." Oops, put that back in the can. We have our framework, so let us dispense with these fossils and dinosaurs.

Let us begin with the second coming"Barry Goldwater,

"A government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take everything you have" - Barry Goldwater

You'll be sorry! All these social programs to aid the sick and elderly will come back to bite you! A belief based in paranoia, there's bad things afoot and bad people waiting out there to get you. You better elect me because I'll protect you from those who would give you more. More is less, less is more!

