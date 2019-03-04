 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The End

By       Message David Glenn Cox       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/4/19

Author 17880
Become a Fan
  (89 fans)


(Image by zerohedge.com)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"Of our elaborate plans, the end

Of everything that stands, the end

No safety or surprise, the end

- Advertisement -

I'll never look into your eyes again"

There is an old maxim which says the worst curse to be leveled at an adversary is for twenty years of unbridled success. Perhaps it is so, success breeds indolence. Success breeds avarice and a monkey see monkey do mentality. Perhaps it is so with the Republican Party. Perhaps this is the end of this bloody handed corporate machine. This military might makes right machine. This child starving, healthcare depriving, polluting anything for a buck machine. This inviolate monolithic structure of old white men uber alles machine.

Once upon a time in a gilded age when Capital ruled the world untaxed and unfettered by government regulation. It was a sacredly held belief that these captains of industry should be given sway. They had created the industrial age, they had created a new world of automobiles and consumer goods. A fanatical belief that it might all disappear if government interfered.

- Advertisement -

"Collecting more taxes than is absolutely necessary is legalized robbery." - Calvin Coolidge

Live within your means he says, to children working in coal mines. Mind your own business he says, to sharecroppers who's one false word might get them lynched.

"It is only when men begin to worship that they begin to grow." - Calvin Coolidge

You get Gawd to protect you because we won't. This is where it began, the paternalistic belief that if farmers suffered crop failures it was wrong to interfere. It would strip the farmers of their self-reliance if they were assisted. There have always been poor, hasn't there? Gimme that old time religion pouring out a magic potion of there's a better world waiting for you somewheres else cause you're out of luck around here.

"Economic depression cannot be cured by legislative action or executive pronouncement." - Herbert Hoover

This is where pen met parchment, where great thinkers thought great thoughts. They had these great thoughts in great houses by great fireplaces, by great and sumptuous meals. This was mortarboard intellectualism, gold plated truth! You must pull yourself up by your own boot straps! Case closed! Only occasionally did the truth leak out when Henry Ford said, "the American worker wouldn't do a good day's work if they could get out of it." Oops, put that back in the can. We have our framework, so let us dispense with these fossils and dinosaurs.

- Advertisement -

Let us begin with the second coming"Barry Goldwater,

"A government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take everything you have" - Barry Goldwater

You'll be sorry! All these social programs to aid the sick and elderly will come back to bite you! A belief based in paranoia, there's bad things afoot and bad people waiting out there to get you. You better elect me because I'll protect you from those who would give you more. More is less, less is more!

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that I (more...)
 

David Glenn Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David Glenn Cox

Become a Fan
Author 17880

(Member since Jun 29, 2008), 89 fans, 556 articles, 2 quicklinks, 340 comments, 9 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Gimme that old time religion pouring out a magic potion of there's a better world waiting for you somewheres else cause you're out of luck around here.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 4, 2019 at 4:09:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 