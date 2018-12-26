 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Empire Strikes Soon: Trump Exit's Great Leap

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Harvey Wasserman       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/26/18

Author 1642
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From Reader Supported News

From youtube.com: Robert Mueller {MID-338714}
Robert Mueller
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A grim "Red Line" has been crossed. But not the one Donald wants.

He's unexpectedly talking about troop withdrawals from Syria and Afghanistan, offering a welcome glimmer for peace.

But he's also taken a Great Leap into the TrumpExit abyss.

- Advertisement -

Donald meant his "Red Line" to warn Robert Mueller away from his decades of bankruptcy, theft, and ruble-laundering.

All that's crumbling. Mueller's "report" so far has been a devastating onslaught of indictments and convictions.

If the new Democratic House majority pursues Trump's tax returns and laundered mob money, calls for impeachment will become a deafening roar.

- Advertisement -

But there's much more. Trump's insane decision to shut the government has shaken even many Republicans. That hate-crazed banshees like Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter could scream down the White House is a reality too terrifying even for many at Fox "News." Visuals of young innocents being tortured and murdered have moved the madness even deeper.

The markets have reacted. Trump now hates his recent appointee to the Federal Reserve. He even distrusts his own son-in-law, a kindred grifter if there ever was one.

But mega corporations still run the world. Many were thrilled to see Trump in the White House. Certainly they love his tax cuts.

But they equally crave stability. This madman can't deliver. Another 1929/2008 crash could be just one deranged tweet away.

So feel safe betting that much of the deep Wall Street chatter centers on The Donald's departure. Coded phone calls and stealth meetings may be readying Mike Pence to take the helm.

A few hundred more points off the Dow, a few billion more funneled to Trump Inc., a few trillion more down the equities drain, and the Malefactors of Great Wealth may make their move. They did, after all, plot to kill Franklin Roosevelt in 1933.

- Advertisement -

But there's now another mega-player on the scene: the Imperial Brass.

At least since World War II, the Pentagon/CIA/NSA apparatus has been a global Death Star. It tolerates no stains on its Godly Empire, foreign or domestic (see: Army/McCarthy Hearings, Bay of Pigs, 11/22/1963, 1980 October Surprise, deaths of Noriega and Saddam, and so much more).

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.He hosts "California Solartopia" at KPFK-Pacifica and "Green Power & Wellness" atprn.fm. (more...)
 

Harvey Wasserman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Will 9 GOP governors put Romney in the White House?

Four Ways Ohio Republicans are Already Stealing the 2012 Election

Toll of U.S. Sailors Devastated by Fukushima Radiation Continues to Climb

Is Fukushima now ten Chernobyls into the sea?

Humankind's Most Dangerous Moment: Fukushima Fuel Pool at Unit 4. "This is an Issue of Human Survival."

Japan's Quake Could Have Irradiated the Entire US

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 