The Emperor's New Notes

(The Post-Covid19 Monetary Revolution)



The Emperor is Naked!

In the textbooks of economics, the 2020 Spring marks the end of the dogma "Money is Scarce", first in Europe and then in the rest of the world.

Everything happened for a spontaneous, natural process, which only a few world-masters recognized from the early stages, witnessing the fiasco of their classic weapons: neither their hypnotic media, nor their lackey politicians, nor their repressive police could contain the autonomous development of events.

It would have been like trying to stop the rain or, precisely, the return of spring after an artificially prolonged and hardened economic winter.

The notorious "debt-currency" 1 had been the sneaky and deadly tool to enslave individuals, businesses and nations, in the north and south of the world. Only a few rebel nations, the so-called "Rogue States" 2, had opposed it, but they were brought back to the fold with "soft means" (economic sanctions and remote-controlled coups) or with "harder means" (bombing, invasion, exemplary hanging or lynching of the riotous leaders).

Such effective and pervasive global control seemed destined to consolidate more and more, instead it collapsed in a short time, due to the same mechanisms that had hitherto guaranteed it.

Everything got out of hand following the quasi-epidemic spread of a virus, Covid19, slightly more lethal than the common seasonal flu. The first epidemic outbreak occurred in China, and would have resulted in a "straw fire", as had already happened in 2002 and 2012 with viruses from the same family. This time, however, the world-masters wanted to overdo it. They wanted to take this opportunity to punish the Asian giant who was claiming an increasingly prominent place in the global forum. So they unleashed their media and, in a precise interval of time (between the Western and Chinese New Years) that made the fortunes of astrologers in the following months, global fear and hatred were concentrated on China, knocking it out economically. For a few months.

But things don't always turn out as planned: indeed that virus, and the media even more, behaved like a boomerang that came back and hit the hunter with an effect much more devastating than it had with the intended prey. The hunter/world-master was hit right on the nose (Italy): there was a modest bleeding that could be resolved with a simple swab. Instead, the fatal error was committed, imposed by the sadomasochism structurally inherent in that system of power. The hunter decided to redouble and punish his nose too, which he had always considered too long and too wide, graceless, impertinent to the point of wanting to compete with the French noses or with the perfect Teutonic nasal pyramids... To tell the truth, for at least fifty years the hunter had undergone a series of liposuction operations on his body, and in particular on that nose, but now the opportunity for a more radical intervention presented itself, and he proceeded without hesitation or ask doubts about possible contraindications. After all, why doubt? The decided "cryotherapy" had worked "very well" five years earlier on the chin (Greece) which had been "too bold". Well, before the team started the actual intervention, it was enough to freeze that nose and the events proceeded autonomously, naturally, in a few minutes...

Now let's close this metaphor and go back to real history: it was not a few minutes but a few weeks. Few, but enough to bring down the entire paper castle of the global financial-monetary system.

The Italian borders were sealed, all schools and meeting places closed; only essential production remained in operation. 60 million citizens were segregated at home, with permission to go out only to shop or for other mandatory needs.

Deciding on such measures had been difficult for the Italian leaders, but all in all it turned out to be easy to carry out and enforce, with lots of grunts but with few noteworthy incidents. Collective psychosis had been taken into account, indeed it was an integral part of the master plan: to get Western citizens increasingly scared, therefore increasingly docile. Moreover, in the European Union the undisputed principle prevailed: punish one to educate a hundred!

In short, everything seemed to proceed even better than planned, on the contrary the self-injury of all those maneuvers began to unfold when the Italian government was forced to issue every day, several times a day, urgent measures to stop the leaks that were gradually opening in the whole country-system, with an inexorable domino effect. Just to mention a few key stages: closing the schools spurred a surge in parental work-leave, due to the need to look after the children for all those hours, and also for most of the hours previously covered by babysitters, who were largely segregated at home too; suspending all social activities led to the paralysis of most of the tertiary sector; suspending or reducing non-essential production affected the secondary sector, and also in part the primary sector. I omit the intermediate steps and I immediately come to the conclusion:

The real economy slowed down dramatically, but spontaneously and promptly adapted to the new balances that were imposed by essential needs. Indeed, many authors reported important and lasting positive side effects: individual, social, and environmental.

