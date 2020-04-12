 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Emperor's New Notes

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 512846
Message Leopoldo Salmaso

The Emperor's New Notes

(The Post-Covid19 Monetary Revolution)

The Emperor is Naked!
The Emperor is Naked!
(Image by Leopoldo Salmaso)   Details   DMCA

In the textbooks of economics, the 2020 Spring marks the end of the dogma "Money is Scarce", first in Europe and then in the rest of the world.

Everything happened for a spontaneous, natural process, which only a few world-masters recognized from the early stages, witnessing the fiasco of their classic weapons: neither their hypnotic media, nor their lackey politicians, nor their repressive police could contain the autonomous development of events.
It would have been like trying to stop the rain or, precisely, the return of spring after an artificially prolonged and hardened economic winter.

The notorious "debt-currency" 1 had been the sneaky and deadly tool to enslave individuals, businesses and nations, in the north and south of the world. Only a few rebel nations, the so-called "Rogue States" 2, had opposed it, but they were brought back to the fold with "soft means" (economic sanctions and remote-controlled coups) or with "harder means" (bombing, invasion, exemplary hanging or lynching of the riotous leaders).

Such effective and pervasive global control seemed destined to consolidate more and more, instead it collapsed in a short time, due to the same mechanisms that had hitherto guaranteed it.
Everything got out of hand following the quasi-epidemic spread of a virus, Covid19, slightly more lethal than the common seasonal flu. The first epidemic outbreak occurred in China, and would have resulted in a "straw fire", as had already happened in 2002 and 2012 with viruses from the same family. This time, however, the world-masters wanted to overdo it. They wanted to take this opportunity to punish the Asian giant who was claiming an increasingly prominent place in the global forum. So they unleashed their media and, in a precise interval of time (between the Western and Chinese New Years) that made the fortunes of astrologers in the following months, global fear and hatred were concentrated on China, knocking it out economically. For a few months.

But things don't always turn out as planned: indeed that virus, and the media even more, behaved like a boomerang that came back and hit the hunter with an effect much more devastating than it had with the intended prey. The hunter/world-master was hit right on the nose (Italy): there was a modest bleeding that could be resolved with a simple swab. Instead, the fatal error was committed, imposed by the sadomasochism structurally inherent in that system of power. The hunter decided to redouble and punish his nose too, which he had always considered too long and too wide, graceless, impertinent to the point of wanting to compete with the French noses or with the perfect Teutonic nasal pyramids... To tell the truth, for at least fifty years the hunter had undergone a series of liposuction operations on his body, and in particular on that nose, but now the opportunity for a more radical intervention presented itself, and he proceeded without hesitation or ask doubts about possible contraindications. After all, why doubt? The decided "cryotherapy" had worked "very well" five years earlier on the chin (Greece) which had been "too bold". Well, before the team started the actual intervention, it was enough to freeze that nose and the events proceeded autonomously, naturally, in a few minutes...

Now let's close this metaphor and go back to real history: it was not a few minutes but a few weeks. Few, but enough to bring down the entire paper castle of the global financial-monetary system.

The Italian borders were sealed, all schools and meeting places closed; only essential production remained in operation. 60 million citizens were segregated at home, with permission to go out only to shop or for other mandatory needs.

Deciding on such measures had been difficult for the Italian leaders, but all in all it turned out to be easy to carry out and enforce, with lots of grunts but with few noteworthy incidents. Collective psychosis had been taken into account, indeed it was an integral part of the master plan: to get Western citizens increasingly scared, therefore increasingly docile. Moreover, in the European Union the undisputed principle prevailed: punish one to educate a hundred!

In short, everything seemed to proceed even better than planned, on the contrary the self-injury of all those maneuvers began to unfold when the Italian government was forced to issue every day, several times a day, urgent measures to stop the leaks that were gradually opening in the whole country-system, with an inexorable domino effect. Just to mention a few key stages: closing the schools spurred a surge in parental work-leave, due to the need to look after the children for all those hours, and also for most of the hours previously covered by babysitters, who were largely segregated at home too; suspending all social activities led to the paralysis of most of the tertiary sector; suspending or reducing non-essential production affected the secondary sector, and also in part the primary sector. I omit the intermediate steps and I immediately come to the conclusion:

The real economy slowed down dramatically, but spontaneously and promptly adapted to the new balances that were imposed by essential needs. Indeed, many authors reported important and lasting positive side effects: individual, social, and environmental.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Leopoldo Salmaso Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Editor Pressenza IPA
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Emperor's New Notes

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Leopoldo Salmaso

Become a Fan
Author 512846
(Member since Jan 6, 2019), 1 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

People start understanding that the true economy has been hijacked by the private banking system all around the world... But this tale is exceptionally revealing!

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 12, 2020 at 5:29:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 