Power of Story
The Election of Trump: Are We Escaping Freedom While Embracing Fascism?

As a young person in his late teens and early 20's (1970's), I soaked up the writings of Eric Fromm's Escape From Freedom. This writing was seeded in me due to his being in a Nazi Concentration Camp. Even then I saw some of the same patterns that Fromm exposed in his book. Thus, I saw us, the people, escaping from freedom. In terms of what I saw, the election of Trump was the pyramidal point-stop at the top of the fascist pyramid. I saw it coming.

Yes, reader, we are living within a Fascist Nation. We don't say this, but I am seeing the pattern. And have seen the pattern since the 1980's.

Who is responsible for this? We are. We don't take responsibility because we don't see the patterns. Meanwhile, it is those high in power that foster our being underneath a thumb and screw. And, we allow it.

Thus the thesis of Fromm's Escape from Freedom. His thesis is that we surrender our freedom over to what many refer to as "THE MAN!" "THE MAN" embraces and makes love to corporations and their underling politicians.

Does labor have to be that horrible that it becomes slavery for both women and men? Isn't it interesting that labor also speaks of birth? Does our jobs and in our creativity to conceive? Perhaps the Sin of the Man God who commanded (and we fell for it) that women / the Feminine are "less than."

What causes this horror? Perhaps we do by electing those politicians who are "in bed" with corporate monies. When do we tell Donald (and all other political and corporate structures) that WE are in charge, and Donald works for us? We the people are the USA! Meanwhile, when do we act out Donald's most fun thing to do, which is to say to someone working for him, "Your Fired?"

May we fire Donald so his consequences match the consequences of the horrors to his behavior.

I would take Fromm's thesis further in that we (the individual citizens) don't want freedom. We are happy to fall on bended knees to the powers that be.

We are celebrity driven and mesmerized by the elites while negating our own free will. Why don't we sing in our community instead of falling on "bended Knee" in dutiful worship of psychopathology? Is our "Bended Knee" one with our receiving a kick to our backside?

What will awaken us? Perhaps Wounded Knee should have taught us, but we have refused its implications. Will we allow Standing Rock to move us out of complacency?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Burl is an avid writer and publishes to OpEd News. He is author of "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal Our Wounded Nature."
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Burl Hall

What does the reader think about our future? Are the trends OK to you?

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 2:30:36 PM

Burl Hall

Trump is a metaphor for what we have become. If you notice the women that he is around, including his daughters, don't we see girls/women who appear anorexic? How does that apply to our lives, especially those of us in the "labor classes." Isn't labor actually a feminine process?

Within us, where can our labor take us? This is for men and women for both have the ability to conceive, be it a baby or an idea or even a different way of living on this planet.

Is the pain of labor (not just a mother's labor pains but our working hard for less). Are the labor classes going to Hell in a Hand Basket?
I think so. I also think we ALL need to get past allowing our labor to be so painful. Why is it labor is painful? Is a curse of God as per Genesis? I don't think so. I think the painful labor is a curse not only on women in labor pain, but also those women and men working under the arms of corporations, our new mechanized government. (Well new means back into the 80's at least).

What will awaken us? Anything? Or do we remain blind to the patterns towards Fascism? I say this on the basis of how Fascists are kindled and served by the upper classes, the top 1-5% or riches.

Yet, I ask, is money real? Who has the gold and what has happened to the so-called "gold standard?" Aren't we living in the same theme as the movie "Matrix?" .imdb.com/title/tt0133093/
Yes, we are living a population under the corporate powers. Meanwhile, the power we believe in is a farce, in my humble opinion.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 3:07:34 PM

