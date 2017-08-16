- Advertisement -

As a young person in his late teens and early 20's (1970's), I soaked up the writings of Eric Fromm's Escape From Freedom. This writing was seeded in me due to his being in a Nazi Concentration Camp. Even then I saw some of the same patterns that Fromm exposed in his book. Thus, I saw us, the people, escaping from freedom. In terms of what I saw, the election of Trump was the pyramidal point-stop at the top of the fascist pyramid. I saw it coming.

Yes, reader, we are living within a Fascist Nation. We don't say this, but I am seeing the pattern. And have seen the pattern since the 1980's.

Who is responsible for this? We are. We don't take responsibility because we don't see the patterns. Meanwhile, it is those high in power that foster our being underneath a thumb and screw. And, we allow it.

Thus the thesis of Fromm's Escape from Freedom. His thesis is that we surrender our freedom over to what many refer to as "THE MAN!" "THE MAN" embraces and makes love to corporations and their underling politicians.

Does labor have to be that horrible that it becomes slavery for both women and men? Isn't it interesting that labor also speaks of birth? Does our jobs and in our creativity to conceive? Perhaps the Sin of the Man God who commanded (and we fell for it) that women / the Feminine are "less than."

What causes this horror? Perhaps we do by electing those politicians who are "in bed" with corporate monies. When do we tell Donald (and all other political and corporate structures) that WE are in charge, and Donald works for us? We the people are the USA! Meanwhile, when do we act out Donald's most fun thing to do, which is to say to someone working for him, "Your Fired?"

May we fire Donald so his consequences match the consequences of the horrors to his behavior.

I would take Fromm's thesis further in that we (the individual citizens) don't want freedom. We are happy to fall on bended knees to the powers that be.

We are celebrity driven and mesmerized by the elites while negating our own free will. Why don't we sing in our community instead of falling on "bended Knee" in dutiful worship of psychopathology? Is our "Bended Knee" one with our receiving a kick to our backside?

What will awaken us? Perhaps Wounded Knee should have taught us, but we have refused its implications. Will we allow Standing Rock to move us out of complacency?

