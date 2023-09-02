The Ekphrastic Sonnet: The Women of Algiers

Life Arts 9/2/2023 at 3:00 AM EDT H4'ed 9/2/23

This poem first appeared at my Substack site.

#####

The women of Algiers in their posh apartment

built by Frank Gehry or one of his enablers

from the Baroque Embassy full of hot spies bent

on sensorial persuasion, like Clark Gablers,

are sitting pretty, except for the Afro maid,

six months away from a gig at Aunt Jemima's

pancake house, typecast again, and natch underpaid

by the Mighty Whitey massah in pajamas.

.



There's a bong in the middle of the floor, smoked out,

and the glazed women's eyes suggest hashish and hemp,

and you wonder pointlessly, with them, slave to doubt,

and a desire for overgarlicked Moroccan shrimp.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).