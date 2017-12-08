- Advertisement -

Recent events have shown that our government has no legitimacy at all. None.

As a result, we should all be out in the streets every day. We should be joining a revolution in response to the incendiary words of the Declaration of Independence identifying the right and duty of citizens to dethrone abusive governments:

". . . when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce (the People to) absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."

With this posting, I'm inviting us to think about rebellion in the light of the most egregious of the "abuses and usurpations" we have been made to endure.

And here I'm not just referring to the outrageous Trump administration whose "tax reform" ignores the country's majority and which is in the process of looting our national treasury on behalf of the already filthy rich. Just watch: they'll soon be coming for our Social Security and IRAs.

[By the way, do you know what that tax plan represents? It's not just a refusal to tax the rich to pay for schools, hospitals, roads and bridges -- and those ridiculous wars. Rather, it's a plan to borrow from the rich to pay for those senseless conflicts. In other words, instead of having the 1% pay for their oil wars; we're paying them! Taxpayers borrow from the banksters to meet those "unfunded mandates," and then PAY THEM INTEREST rather than COLLECT THEIR TAXES!! The result will be an additional $1 trillion in debt over the next 10 years. What a scam on the part of those liars who up until the Trump election were deficit hawks!]

But that's not what I'm addressing here.

Neither am I referring to Trump's completely arbitrary, unlawful, and severe provocation of Muslims across the world by his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Everyone knows that Zionist repression of Palestinians is the root cause of Islamic terrorism. Yet (to avoid Rex Tillerson's more explicit designation) this effing moron is in effect inviting further 9/11s. (Remember that when the inevitable attack comes and everyone's asking again, "Why do they hate us?")

I'm not even referencing climate change and the ignorant decision on the part of "the most dangerous political organization in the history of the world" to unilaterally deprive our grandchildren of nature's abundance. (Those are the words of Noam Chomsky. Regarding such despotism, he has famously said, "The party is dedicated to racing as rapidly as possible to destruction of organized human life. There is no historical precedent for such a stand.")

No one has the right to commit such outrage.

All of those acts (and many others) should be enough to persuade us that any trace of democracy we may have once enjoyed is gone. The man in the White House and these criminals in Washington don't represent any of us -- just their club of plutocrats that includes Democrats as well as Republicans.

But even their latest acts of gross ignorance and unprecedented kleptomania are insignificant compared to their greatest outrage.

And here I get to my main point.

It involves not just the Trump administration, but all of the criminals who have run our national horror show since the end of the Second Inter-Capitalist War (aka World War II). They've all been terrorists and mass murderers. ALL of them: Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Carter, Reagan, Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, Obama, and now Trump.

According to Daniel Ellsberg's new book, The Doomsday Machine: confessions of a nuclear war planner, every one of them stood ready to use nuclear weapons to incinerate 98% of the world's population in one fell swoop. Ninety-eight percent! (Ellsberg, of course, is the most famous whistle-blower in history -- the one who released The Pentagon Papers in 1971. Now his new book reveals what he learned during his stint as an insider formulating U.S. nuclear war policy.)

